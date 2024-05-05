MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 5

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

On the first Sunday of May, we have 10 games on the DFS docket. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. You'll know whether or not you've had DFS success before Sunday night even rolls around! Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL at CHC ($10,500): Peralta will squeeze in a start as he appeals his five-game suspension. As per usual, he's been an excellent strikeout pitcher averaging 12.03 Ks per nine innings. And after an anomalous season in terms of allowing home runs, the righty has only given up 1.07 per nine innings in 2024 and that's more in line with his track record. The Cubs rank in the top-10 for offense, but they're also banged up. Given that Peralta is a high-level starter, I'd still roster him.

MacKenzie Gore, WAS vs. TOR ($7,900): Now 25, it seems like Gore might be turning into the pitcher he was projected to be as a top prospect. The southpaw has posted a 2.67 FIP and 4.22 K/BB rate through six starts. Toronto has been absolutely brutal in 2024 on the offensive side of things sitting bottom-five in runs scored.

Bailey Falter, PIT vs. COL ($6,000): Falter has registered a 4.22 ERA from six outings with the Pirates this season. That's not great, though this matchup is one to target. Both teams may be struggling on offense, but the Rockies have Coors Field at their disposal and their production on the road is always different. Given how poor they've been even with the benefit of Coors, that doesn't bode well for them scoring runs.

Top Targets

Last season, CJ Abrams ($5,900) hit 18 home runs paired with 47 stolen bases. He's swiped eight bags so far alongside seven homers and four triples. Alek Manoah will make his first MLB start of the season after he struggled with a 5.87 in 2023 and a 6.51 from four Triple-A starts.

Where is the power for Julio Rodriguez ($5,000)? He's batted .269 and stolen seven bases, yet he's only slugged .323. Given Rodriguez came into this season with a career .495 mark, I bet that turns around. Hunter Brown lists a staggering 9.78 ERA over six starts and has always had an issue against his fellow righties who've gone .295 against.

Bargain Bats

Even with a brutal start to this year, Jack Suwinski ($3,800) still has a .781 OPS against righties over his career. He'll catch righty Ryan Feltner on Sunday, and don't chalk up his overall 5.89 ERA just to Coors Field as he's gone 5.32 on the road.

With Mike Trout injured and with the lineup unremarkable, Nolan Schanuel ($3,100) and his keen batting eye are leading off. While he lacks the power you'd like from a first baseman, he's managed a .374 OBP. With a 6.59 ERA in his return to Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco is in line to finish with a number over 6.00 for the third time in four seasons.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians vs. Angels (Griffin Canning): Steven Kwan ($5,000), Andres Gimenez ($4,900), Bo Naylor ($3,500)

After missing all of 2022, Canning posted a 4.32 ERA last season. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem like he's found his groove. In six starts this year, the righty is at a 7.45 with his strikeouts down and his walks up. Since lefties have gone .314 against Canning in 2024, I've selected three players who can bat left-handed.

Kwan tallied seven triples in each of his first two MLB seasons and stole 21 bases last year. He's currently at two and three of each while adding three homers and a .496 slugging percentage. Kwan did bang up his leg Saturday and if he can't go, Will Brennan ($3,400) is pretty much a perfect replacement. After the average and OBP dipped in 2023, Gimenez is up to a .270 and .341 in those categories. The switch-hitting second baseman is also looking for his third straight 15/20 season. Josh's brother Bo showed some real power for a catcher last year in 67 games. He was bolstered by an .852 OPS against righties with an .845 at home.

Rangers at Royals (Daniel Lynch): Marcus Semien ($5,500), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,100), Wyatt Langford ($4,000)

The expectation is that with Cole Ragans a bit banged up, Lynch will get a spot start Sunday for the Royals. He lists a career 5.18 ERA in MLB, which is why he was optioned down to Triple-A to start the campaign. That hasn't gone swimmingly for the lefty with a 5.86 in Omaha. If the Rangers catch an opportunity to face Lynch, that bodes well for them.

After crushing 29 homers last season, Semien has five to start 2024. While the righty was much better at home last year, he's produced a .793 road OPS since joining the Rangers. Why go the lefty Lowe against a southpaw? Since 2022, he's recorded a .782 OPS against lefties. Lynch, meanwhile, has allowed southpaws to hit .316 against during his career. Langford is a pure upside play. Arguably the best hitting prospect in baseball when the season began, his MLB career has started slowly. But in 2023, Langford posted an OPS over 1.000 at every level of the minors.

