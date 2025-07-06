Hopefully, you've been enjoying your Fourth of July weekend. Sunday brings it to a close with seven games on the MLB DFS docket with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. CIN ($10,000): It's not a great matchup as the Reds are top-10 in runs scored, though they do benefit from a hitter-friendly home park while this matchup is on the road. Given Sunday's options, I like Wheeler as he's been one of the best pitchers with a 2.27 ERA and 5.44 K/BB rate. He's also posted a 2.05 home ERA. It won't be a walk in the park for the longtime Phillies ace, though Wheeler can handle it.

Drew Rasmussen, TAM at MIN ($7,500): Rasmussen's last start was a little rough, but I think he can bounce back as he lists an overall 2.78 ERA with a career 2.92 and 0.72 HR/9 rate. The Twins, meanwhile, are on the fringes of the bottom-10 when it comes to runs scored.

Top Targets

For the fourth straight season, George Springer ($5,000) has tallied least 15 homers and 10 stolen bases. Of course, he's done that in half a campaign this time around having been significantly helped by a .943 home OPS. Tyler Anderson has also really enjoyed his home ballpark with a 2.66 ERA in Anaheim, yet has struggled to a 5.48 on the road - which is where he'll be on Sunday.

Earning a spot as an All-Star Game starter during his first season as a Tiger, Gleyber Torres ($4,800) has posted a .387 OBP. The second baseman has been able to maintain his success with an .875 OPS the last three weeks. Gavin Williams has always had an issue with walks, but he's also shown a real issue handling his fellow righties the last two seasons and they're currently hitting .301 against. Torres did suffer a "neck contusion" on Saturday, which is an injury designation I can't parse well enough to know what to expect regarding his availability. If he can't go on Sunday, Javier Baez ($4,400) is a right-handed middle infielder who can step into a similar role for your lineups.

Bargain Bats

At catcher, I like Logan O'Hoppe ($3,500) on Sunday. He's dispatched 17 home runs with a career .437 slugging mark versus righties. Kevin Gausman has slipped the last couple years and has allowed 1.6 homers per nine innings at home during 2025. I'll take a shot on O'Hoppe sending one deep against Gausman. And if he does, he'll truly be a bargain bat.

Otto Lopez ($3,400) has finally earned a full-time MLB role and he's already produced more homers and more walks in 72 games than he did in 118 last year while stealing nine bases. I figured it was worth taking a shot on a Marlin as Brandon Woodruff will be making his first start since 2023. He'll probably be rusty and probably won't go too deep, which could leave the Brewers to dig dip into their bullpen. I don't want it to be a rough return to the mound for Woodruff, but making DFS decisions based on what you want to happen usually isn't practical.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Reds (Chase Burns): Kyle Schwarber ($5,300), Bryce Harper ($5,100), Bryson Stott ($4,000)

My brother, who lives in Boston, sent me a text the other day from Fenway Park saying "Interesting pitching matchup today". Soon thereafter, he sent me a text saying, "Nevermind". Chase Burns made all of one out while giving up five hits and seven runs. He's a vaunted pitching prospect, yet was also in High-A when the season began. And if not for Hunter Greene's injury, Burns wouldn't be in the Majors. The fact he now has to face the Phillies on the road isn't likely to go well, especially since they can use plenty of lefty bats.

Schwarber has already registered 27 home runs and will almost assuredly go over 40 for the third time across four seasons. Burns boasts a big fastball that Schwarber could make solid contact against where the ball could leave the park. Harper has missed time and injury issues have also probably hindered him when available. However, he's still producded a .367 OBP with nine homers and eight steals with a 1.020 home OPS the last couple campaigns. Though Stott isn't a power hitter, he's still notched five homers and two triples alongside 13 stolen bases. He's also a lefty and second baseman, so I'd roster him against Burns.

Brewers at Marlins (Edward Cabrera): Christian Yelich ($5,400), Brice Turang ($4,600), Sal Frelick ($4,200)

I wasn't really excited about any other potential stack, though Cabrera has a 3.82 FIP this season and a 4.45 through 75 career starts. He's also a righty while the Brewers carry a few viable lefties. I figured that made the following trio worth a shot.

Yelich's slow start is well behind him having posted an 1.002 OPS the last three weeks. He's also produced a .904 this season versus righties with an .899 on the road. Turang has gone .280 with 14 doubles and 17 steals. The second baseman has also slugged .500 the last three weeks. Frelick's 15 swipes aren't surprising, nor are his three triples. However, his six homers also double his previous career-high. While Frelick's power comes against lefties, he's also batted .271 against them.

