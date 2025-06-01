This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Welcome to June! Sunday kicks off the month with plenty of MLB action. There are 11 games on the DFS docket, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Clay Holmes, NYM vs. COL ($9,300): After spending his entire MLB career as a reliever, Holmes has taken well to starting with a 2.98 ERA while continuing to allow under one homer per nine innings. Though he does have a 3.41 at home, this matchup balances out as the Rockies - even with the advantage of Coors Field as their home stadium - sit last in runs scored.

Ranger Suarez, PHI vs. MIL ($8,500): Speaking of keeping the ball in the park, the last time Suarez has given up over one homer per nine innings was in 2019 with a 1.11 across 48.2 relief innings. In five starts this season, Suarez has posted a 2.97 ERA and a 2.45 FIP. The Brewers are above-average in offense, but some of their more important bats are lefties. And as a southpaw, Suarez can neutralize those hitters.

Adrian Houser, CWS at BAL ($6,600): This is a slight roll of the dice, yet it's a reasonable one at this salary. The White Sox rank bottom-five for runs scored, though the Orioles aren't much better at 25th. Baltimore is also slated to start Charlie Morton, who comes in with a 7.09 ERA and 1-7 record. That improves Houser's chances of getting a win. It's only been two starts, but the veteran has gone six innings both times and has yet to surrender a run.

Top Targets

One hitter who may be sad to see May end is Rafael Devers ($5,300) as he recorded a 1.180 OPS while driving in 33 runs. He gets to start the new month with a positive set of circumstances as the righty Bryce Elder will be on the mound for Atlanta. During the last two seasons, he's managed a 5.57 ERA while giving up 16 home runs across 93.2 innings.

Though Corey Seager ($4,900) has experienced issues staying on the field this year, he's produced a .997 OPS versus righties since 2023. He's healthy for now and will be facing righty Erick Fedde on Sunday, who's registered one of the few complete-game shutouts this season. Even so, he has a 3.90 ERA - not to mention a 4.42 FIP and 5.63 K/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

Even if he's recently cooled off considerably, George Springer (4,300) has a .374 OBP with eight homers and seven stolen bases overall. He's also posted an OPS over 1.000 against lefties, yet he's only faced them sparingly thus far. The Athletics have a lefty in JP Sears in line to start Sunday, and he's really been struggling with a 13.86 ERA from his last three starts.

The sudden power surge for Miguel Vargas ($3,200) wasn't expected. That being said, here he is with eight home runs and 15 doubles, both of those already personal-bests. The 25-year-old has been better against his fellow righties and on the road with an OPS over .800 in both scenarios. I mentioned earlier Charlie Morton has struggled to a 7.09 ERA. He's also had his fellow right-handers hit .264 against the last three years.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians vs. Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Jose Ramirez ($5,800), Steven Kwan ($4,500), Kyle Manzardo ($4,000)

In a way, Kochanowicz is a guardian angel to opposing hitters. At least, in the way where I make that joke based on the team names to get me into the nuts and bolts of it all. Kochanowicz notched a 4.61 FIP as a rookie during 2024, and that's now up to 5.33. The righty is one of the worst starters in MLB at getting strikeouts with a 1.38 K/BB rate. Lefties have also gone .298 against throughout his career, so I've included three players who hit left-handed.

Ramirez has been his usual MVP-level self with a .324 average, 10 home runs and 14 swiped bags. The third baseman is better against lefties, but his .817 OPS against righties works in this matchup. Kwan has continued to hit well (.315) and doing damage on the basepaths (eight steals). He's added five homers, all against righties. Manzardo is the opposite of Kwan in that he doesn't hit for average, but offers power with 10 home runs and enough speed where he's produced two triples.

Mets vs. Rockies (Carson Palmquist): Francisco Lindor ($5,600), Pete Alonso ($5,000), Tyrone Taylor ($2,700)

The Rockies lacked for quality pitchers, and then injuries struck where Palmquist was called up for his MLB debut. He's made three starts - two of those on the road - with an 8.78 ERA. Not only that, but he lists a 0.75 K/BB rate. Since Palmquist is a southpaw, I have three players who can bat right-handed.

It's more of the same from Lindor, and that's a good thing for the Mets. In 2023, he tallied 30 homers, 30 doubles, and 30 stolen bases. He fell one steal shy of doing that again last year. This season, I think there's a good chance he hits that level again as he's currently at 12 home runs, 10 doubles, and 10 swipes through 56 games. Alonso doesn't steal bases, though his 11 homers and 18 doubles have helped him slug .540. And over the last couple campaigns, he's gone .493 against both lefties and at home. Taylor's speed and defensive skill have slotted him at centerfield. He's only produced one home run, but he's also added three triples and five steals.

