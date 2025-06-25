This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Some of the best pitchers, and worst offenses, play early Wednesday. Fret not, though! There are still eight games left for the DFS docket starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT or later. The halfway point of the MLB season is essentially here! Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SFG vs. MIA ($11,000): It's no surprise that Webb is keeping the ball in the park, because that is the very essence of his approach on the mound. However, this year he's also striking out many more batters and gotten his walk rate down to elite levels. All of that has yielded a 2.21 FIP through 16 starts. Since 2023, he has a 2.30 ERA at home for good measure. Miami's surprising start offensively has sputtered as I expected, and the team sits safely in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Drew Rasmussen, TAM at KAN ($8,300): Yes, the matchup is a big part of this. The Royals are battling the Pirates to try and avoid being last in runs scored, and also last in homers. However, Rasmussen is no slouch on the mound. He has a 2.61 ERA through 15 starts, and he actually has a career 2.88 ERA. His only issue has been durability, but he's been able to stay on the mound thus far in 2025.

Top Targets

Hitting .300 with nine homers as a shortstop is sufficient, but Trea Turner ($3,700) has also stolen 19 bases through 76 games. He also has an .885 OPS over the last three weeks. Rookie pitcher Colton Gordon, based on his minor-league track record and his pitching so far in the majors, is going to be elite at avoiding walks. However, he also has allowed 2.02 homers per nine innings, and righties have hit .314 against him.

If you aren't a Yankees fan, the idea of a player in pinstripes being a "pleasant surprise" may feel counterintuitive, but obviously DFS players know sometimes your have to eschew your personal disdain. Trent Grisham ($3,200) has surprised by hitting 15 home runs, and the lefty has been bolstered by a .910 OPS versus righties. The center fielder also has an .832 OPS on the road, which is notable because other Yankees lefties have been decidedly better at home, which is common for southpaws in the Bronx. Brady Singer, a righty, has a 4.13 ERA in his first season with the Reds. While his home ERA is lower than his road ERA, he has actually been hurt by Cincinnati's hitter-friendly park. His road HR/9 rate is 0.6, but his home HR/9 rate is 1.4.

Bargain Bats

I'm taking a shot on Matt Wallner ($3,000) because over the last three seasons he's slugged .543 against righties and also slugged .538 at home. Prior to this season, George Kirby has been a really good MLB pitcher, so maybe he puts his slow start post-injury behind him. However, even though his 4.86 FIP is better than his 6.16 ERA, that's still not good. Also, his 4.09 ERA over his last four starts is better as well but, again, it's not good.

Though Casey Schmitt ($2,600) came into this season with a career sub-.300 OBP, he still had some potential. He slugged .477 last season and hit six homers in only 40 games. This year, Schmitt has slashed .284/.364/.453 and earned a regular role with the Giants. He also as a career .466 slugging percentage at home. Edward Cabrera has been better against lefties than his fellow righties the last few years, so I wanted a righty from the Giants like Schmitt. Oh, and since 2023, Cabrera has a 5.29 ERA on the road.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Rockies (Chase Dollander): Freddie Freeman ($4,300), Teoscar Hernandez ($4,000), Max Muncy ($3,600)

Pitching for the Rockies is tough, but being a rookie pitcher for the Rockies must be particularly hard. Dollander has a 6.19 ERA inflated by his 9.58 ERA at Coors Field. Of course, his 4.25 road ERA indicates he's not merely suffering from the bad luck of pitching his home games at Coors. The Dodgers don't need the help of Colorado's ballpark to deliver the goods offensively, but that just makes this stack all that much more enticing.

Freeman has been cold, but he also has a career .301/.388/.512 slash line. Cold stretch aside, Freeman's overall numbers are better than that this season, and he has a .972 OPS versus righties this year for good measure. I wanted one righty from the Dodgers, as righties have hit .278 against Dollander this season. Hernandez has a lot of power, having hit 33 home runs last season and having slugged .500 since joining the Dodgers last season. That'll work for me in this ballpark. Muncy threw on some glasses and got red hot. He has an 1.052 OPS over the last three weeks. While he is traditionally better at home, this season included, this is Coors Field, so that doesn't mean as much to me.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta (Didier Fuentes): Francisco Lindor ($3,500), Pete Alonso ($3,500), Jeff McNeil ($2,900)

Yes, Fuentes' 7.20 ERA is based off just one start. However, that start was against the Marlins, who as noted earlier have a bottom-10 offense. Fuentes made exactly two starts in Double-A, and the 20-year-old got rushed to the majors. This will be by far the biggest challenge of his career. I believe that bodes well for the Mets.

Lindor has 16 homers and 13 stolen bases on the campaign. The switch hitter has been slightly better against righties, but this year he's been way better at home. Lindor has an 1.003 OPS at Citi Field in 2025. Alonso has provided power, as expected, and nobody is surprised about his 18 homers and .545 slugging percentage. However, his batting average has also shot up to .286 as well. Plus, this year he has a .999 OPS versus his fellow righties. Over the last three weeks, McNeil has an .806 OPS. On the season the second baseman has an .830 OPS versus lefties, and also an .878 OPS at home.

