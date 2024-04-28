MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 28

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The NFL Draft is over, but it's time to get to some roster building of your own - namely your MLB DFS lineups. There are nine MLB games included for DFS purposes Sunday. The games start at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Zack Littell, TAM at CWS ($8,900): In his first season as a full-time starter, Littell has a 3.33 ERA and 2.95 FIP across five starts. His last appearance was a struggle, but you know how to get right as a pitcher? Face the White Sox, MLB's worst team that's last in runs scored and team OPS.

Jose Quintana, NYM vs. STL ($7,700): It's fitting that Quintana's one bad outing this season was on the road. Last year, his first with the Mets, he posted a 4.19 ERA on the road with a 2.76 at home. This season, he's at a 2.79 in his home starts. The lefty will be at Citi Field on Sunday facing a Cardinals team sitting bottom-six in offense.

Patrick Corbin, WAS at MIA ($6,200): I've spent years recommending stacking against Corbin basically every time he takes the mound. The shoe is on the other foot now, and I don't know how to feel about it. That being said, this matchup is one worth targeting with two teams listing a sub-.600 OPS to start 2024. One is obviously the White Sox, yet the other is the Marlins.

Top Targets

While the dynamic shortstop Elly De La Cruz ($4,300) is a "switch hitter", he's managed a .556 OPS against lefties with a .869 against righties during his career. For DFS purposes, you only want to roster him when he's facing a righty. Fortunately, Dane Dunning is one who's allowed 2.30 home runs per nine innings through five starts.

Is it too early to give Mookie Betts ($4,200) the NL MVP? The Dodgers' star has been remarkable by slashing .391/.489/.661 with six home runs and eight stolen bases. Heading into the campaign, some may have had Kevin Gausman in the AL Cy Young picture, but through five starts he's struggled to a 5.57 ERA and a 4.25 FIP. Righties have hit .320 against and went .292 two seasons ago when he registered a 2.37 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Over his MLB career, Kerry Carpenter ($2,800) has an .850 OPS against righties. He needs to work on being viable against his fellow southpaws, yet he's already developed a clear marketable skill. In his age-32 season, Michael Wacha is pitching for his sixth team in six seasons. There tends to be a reason for moving around like that, and that may be his 4.21 ERA during that stretch.

I expect Ildemaro Vargas ($2,300) to be in the lineup for the Nationals on Sunday because they would be advised to nail every lefty possible to the bench as long as Ryan Weathers is on the mound for the Marlins. Southpaws have only gone .107 against Weathers, yet righties have managed a .292 while knocking eight extra-base hits. Vargas has a profile similar to many lefties, but from the other side of the plate. He struggles against his fellow righties, but posted an .800 OPS versus southpaws last year.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Guardians (Ben Lively): Matt Olson ($3,700), Michael Harris ($3,400), Jarred Kelenic ($2,400)

Lively started this season in Triple-A before getting called up to join a Cleveland rotation dealing with injuries. That isn't necessarily remarkable, except that Lively is 32. When someone that age starts the season in Triple-A since he can't crack an MLB rotation, I'm skeptical. If said pitcher also carries a career 4.91 ERA - as Lively does - I get to stacking. In this instance, three lefties to face a righty.

I have zero worries about Olson's slow start. He's slashed .255/.351/.519 across his career with four campaigns with over 30 home runs, and that's having spent the majority of his career in Oakland. And Olson's OPS since joining Atlanta is .888. If Harris stays healthy, this will be the year he finally records a 20/20 season - and possibly more as he's already at three homers and five steals. He's registered an .875 OPS versus righties in his career, so this matchup should help. Kelenic has the most empty-calories .309 average I can recall, though he's getting on the bases and is a lefty. And last year, southpaws hit .296 against Lively.

Rays at White Sox (Erick Fedde): Isaac Paredes ($3,400), Randy Arozarena ($3,100), Richie Palacios ($2,600)

In 2021, Fedde posted a 5.47 ERA. The next season, that went up to 5.81. And then in 2023, it was 2.00 ERA...in Korea. I'm not sold on Fedde's 2.73 through five starts, especially due to a 4.44 FIP while giving up 1.73 home runs per nine innings. He's allowed 1.55 over his career, so I wanted to find power here.

Paredes dispatched 31 homers last season and is currently at six. If you like stability in the batter's box, he's managed an .805 OPS versus lefties and an .806 against righties since joining the Rays. Batting below the Mendoza Line to start 2024, Arozarena has at least provided counting stats with three homers and four stolen bases. Given that he's produced three straight 20/20 seasons, I'm not worried about current production. Arozarena is also a career .259 hitter, so his average should improve. In only 32 games last year, Palacios hit six homers and slugged .516 for the Cardinals. I don't know if he's been lucky or if he's developed patience at the plate, yet he's at a .429 OBP. And while the Rays have fully shielded Palacios from lefties, Fedde is a righty.

