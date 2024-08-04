MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 4

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

August is just getting started, but this weekend is ending. Fortunately, Sunday's MLB slate brings us nine games on the docket with the first pitches at 1:35 p.m. EDT. These are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL vs. MIA ($9,400): The expectation is that Fried will skip a rehab start in the minors to rejoin the Atlanta rotation Sunday. Given that the Marlins are practically a minor-league offense, this is as good as a rehab start for the lefty. Miami ranks 29th in runs scored and team OPS while being well behind the teams in 28th. As long as Fried is healthy enough to go five innings, he should pick up a win.

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. TOR ($9,100): It's not good when someone who's only been pitching since late June due to injury was pulled from a start for general fatigue. However, Cole is in line to return to the rotation Sunday. And he's still Gerrit Cole. You know, the reigning AL Cy Young winner who came into this year with a career 3.17 ERA. Toronto is down in the bottom-10 in runs scored and represents a favorable matchup for the ace.

Michael Wacha, KC at DET ($9,000): It initially seemed like Wacha wouldn't be a viable option for the Royals' rotation as the righty started slow. However, he's produced a 2.56 ERA from his last 12 starts. The Tigers are on the fringes of the bottom-10 in runs scored while carrying a sub-.300 OBP, having traded away some talent at the deadline and dealing with an injury to Riley Greene.

Top Targets

Gunnar Henderson ($4,300) has slowed down a bit - or maybe he just needs a breather - yet he's slashed .288/.375/.558 on the year. The lefty also boasts a .963 OPS versus righties and a .956 on the road. Gavin Williams' 7.24 home ERA comes in only 13.2 innings after a 3.74 in 2023.

I'm not a Twins fan, but it would be great if Royce Lewis ($4,200) could just stay healthy. He's produced a career .950 OPS while only logging 101 MLB games the last three seasons and missed all of 2020 and 2021. A healthy Lewis is in line to face Chris Flexen. He's struggled to a 5.83 road ERA while allowing righties to hit .292 against him since 2022.

Bargain Bats

Speaking of players who've experienced issues staying healthy, Brandon Lowe ($3,200) has stayed on the field and posted a .620 slugging percentage the last three weeks. Power at second base is what makes him stand out, and he's slugged .484 against righties this year. Rookie Spencer Arrighetti has recorded a 5.58 ERA while lefties have gone .278 against.

Though the switch-hitting Leody Taveras ($2,500) doesn't offers much power, he does have a .714 OPS against righties the last couple campaigns with a .728 at home. The centerfielder also offers speed with 12 steals and three triples. Nick Pivetta has posted a career 4.82 ERA while righties have batted .275 against this year.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Miami (Edward Cabrera): Marcell Ozuna ($4,100), Matt Olson ($3,400), Jarred Kelenic ($3,000)

Throughout his career, Cabrera has racked up a lot of strikeouts, issued a lot of walks, and had off-and-on issues with homers. This season? The long ball has been a major problem as he's given up 2.08 per nine innings, which is a big part of his 6.65 ERA. And Cabrera has also slumped on the road with a 9.39 ERA. Atlanta's lineup is banged up and hasn't delivered as expected, but there's enough here for a stack.

While Ozuna has smashed lefties this season, he's been no slouch against his fellow righties slugging .577 against right handers with a .531 since 2022. Olson has experienced as big of a dip offensively as anyone, though he was great last year. That being said, he's produced 18 homers and 21 doubles. Olson also lists a .777 home OPS and an .881 in Atlanta since joining the club. Kelenic has lost his hold on the leadoff spot, though he's still viable here based on a .724 OPS against righties and a .747 at home.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays (Yariel Rodriguez): Aaron Judge ($4,900), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,100), Anthony Volpe ($3,000)

The Cuban Rodriguez spent years plying his trade in Japan and eventually came to MLB in 2024. He pitched well at Triple-A, though the righty has struggled mightily with the Blue Jays as he's walked 5.22 batters per nine innings with a 21.0 line-drive percentage and a 5.57 road ERA. While the 27-year-old has held lefties in check, righties have hit .253 against and that's why I've included three of them here.

Of course, recommending Judge isn't difficult. The only question is whether his salary is worth shelling out. Judge is already up to 41 homers and 100-plus RBI with a 1.166 home OPS and a 1.140 versus his fellow righties, so that makes him very worth rostering. Stanton has only played in 73 games, yet he's produced 18 homers and slugged .484. He's also currently slugging .500 against his fellow righties with a .522 at home. Volpe is at 11 homers, seven triples, and 19 stolen bases. His OBP tends to lag since he barely walks, though he's batted .278 and slugged .429 at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.