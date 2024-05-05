MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 5

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It may be Cinco de Mayo, but we have ten MLB games on the DFS docket with the first ones starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Looking for some DFS suggestions? See below.

Pitching

Tarik Skubal, DET at NYY ($10,900): Skubal is too good to turn down. He's posted a 2.17 FIP to go with a 1.72 ERA, but he also listed a 1.99 FIP last season. The lefty has proven elite at producing strikeouts while limiting walks and homers. Skubal rules, and as a southpaw he can handle any lefty on the Yankees. While New York has been above average offensively, the Tigers' ace has been so dominant I'd only avoid him in a few circumstances.

Luis Severino, NYM at TAM ($9,400): Leaving the Bronx for Queens has suited Severino well with a 2.31 ERA through six starts with the Mets. The Rays are just outside the bottom-10 in runs scored and are also banged up offensively.

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. DET ($8,500): The other side of the Yankees-Tigers game offers another fine DFS option. Cortes is a different pitcher at home with a 2.51 ERA at Yankee Stadium since 2022. It seems like the Tigers have improved enough offensively they will avoid finishing in the bottom-five in offense once again, yet they're still fighting to avoid finishing in the bottom-10.

Top Targets

Since returning from injury, Rafael Devers ($3,600) has been in form having slashed .286/.412/.576. The southpaw also happens to have a .901 OPS versus righties the last three seasons. Joe Ryan's overall numbers to start 2024 look positive, though a couple things stand out from a negative perspective with a 4.69 home ERA while lefties have hit .279 against.

After an injury-marred 2023, Taylor Ward ($3,500) has looked more like the player with an .833 OPS and 23 home runs the previous campaign. The outfielder has batted .280 and notched seven homers, though he's struggled at home again with a .679 OPS. That means Ward has been great on the road, and this game is in Cleveland. Carlos Carrasco has posted a 5.32 ERA across the last four seasons while righties have gone .299 against the last couple years.

Bargain Bats

Having left Minnesota for Seattle, Jorge Polanco ($2,800) has produced five homers even though he's below the Mendoza Line. While a switch-hitter, he's recorded a .788 OPS against righties since 2022. The righty Hunter Brown struggled to a 5.09 ERA last season, and is somehow in line to be worse this year with a 9.78 from six outings.

After generating five homers and 13 steals last season, Will Brennan ($2,600) is at four and two of each so far. The lefty has also batted .281 against righties during his career. Griffin Canning has a 7.45 ERA through six starts while southpaws have hit .314 against.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. White Sox (Garrett Crochet): Willson Contreras ($3,400), Nolan Arenado ($3,100), Masyn Winn ($2,800)

Maybe Crochet is better off as a bullpen arm. After all, the southpaw still keeps lefties in check as a starter, yet he's posted a 5.97 ERA while allowing 1.82 homers per nine innings with righties the reason for that. The Cardinals have really struggled offensively, but this stack is still worth it.

I'd rather have Contreras in the C/1B spot than Paul Goldschmidt. He's slashed .276/.403/.520 and with an .899 OPS against lefties since 2022. Arenado's power hasn't been present this year, yet he's still hit .296. He's also slugged .495 the last three seasons with the Cardinals, so his career power numbers aren't all because of his time at Coors Field. In his age-22 season, the shortstop Wynn has picked it up at the plate going .264 with a .337 OBP while stealing five bases.

Pirates vs. Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Bryan Reynolds ($3,300), Oneil Cruz ($3,000), Jared Triolo ($2,800)

This is another stack from an offense that has lacked pop with another pitcher who makes stacking well worth it. Feltner carries a career 5.89 ERA, and that isn't all the Coors effect. After all, he's produced a 5.32 on the road in his career while conceding 1.4 homers per nine innings in away outings. That's worth targeting, especially since you can save some salary with this stack.

A career .275 hitter, Reynolds accumulated 24 homers and 12 stolen bases last year. He's a switch-hitter who's managed a .794 OPS against righties and a .786 versus southpaws the last couple seasons. Shortstop Cruz lists a sub-.300 OBP, but does have four home runs and three steals. While injuries and a lack of progress at the plate have tamped the enthusiasm around him, most of his struggles have come against lefties as he's produced an .801 OPS versus righties. Triolo is off to a slow start, though he batted .298 with a .398 OBP last season. Feltner's fellow righties have averaged .279 against, so I'll take a shot on Triolo given his salary and the fact he plays second base.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.