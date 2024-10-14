MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 14

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's hard to believe, but we're down to the final four teams. That means the season will end in three weeks, but we're looking to finish the year strong. We have the Yankees and Dodgers as heavy favorites in these series, but don't count out the Mets and Guardians. Those teams have been surprising all season, and it should be fun to see how things play out. With that in mind, let's look at our favorite starter for this short slate.

Pitching

Carlos Rodon, NYY vs. CLE ($8,500)

Rodon has been inconsistent throughout his career but he's found something in the second half. The lefty has scored at least 13 DraftKings points in 12 of his last 13 outings, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 rate in that span. That's the consistency we've been waiting to see. He's been even more reliable at home. The lefty has a 2.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 rate at Yankee Stadium in that same stretch. The oddsmakers agree with our assessment because Cleveland is projected to score just 3.5 runs – the lowest total on this slate. That's awesome since Rodon has at least 25 DraftKings points in three of his last four meetings with the Guardians.

Top Targets

Juan Soto, NYY (vs. Alex Cobb) $6,000

Everyone talks about Aaron Judge, but Soto has been just as special. The superstar had a .410 on-base percentage (OBP) and .988 OPS during the regular season, which isn't far off his .421 career OBP and .953 OPS. The power has really come around this season but that's no surprise since he has the short porch at Yankee Stadium. The best part is that Soto faces a righty today, as he has registered a .425 OBP and .975 OPS against them since 2022. Cobb is far from a concerning matchup, with a recent -1.5 DraftKings points performance to his name. If you want to stack the Yankees, Judge ($6,300) and Jazz Chisholm ($4,700) look like the best options.

Francisco Lindor, NYM (vs. Walker Buehler) $5,500

If the Mets somehow win the World Series, Lindor will become one of the most popular players in the franchise's history. The superstar shortstop has carried them since the opening month of the year, compiling nearly 30 homers and 30 steals since then. He's paired that with a .886 OPS. It looks even better since he's averaging 12.8 DraftKings points per game across his last 10 outings. Buehler has also been blasted all season. We'll dive into that in the stacks section.

Bargain Bats

Lane Thomas, CLE (vs. Carlos Rodon) $4,200

Thomas was a sneaky addition by Cleveland at the trade deadline. He's been their best bat in this postseason run. The former Washington outfielder is averaging 10.8 DraftKings points per game across his last five outings while generating a .855 OPS over the final month of the regular season. The most impactful variable is that Thomas gets to tussle with a lefty, amassing a .379 OBP and .921 OPS against them since the start of last season. While we do like Rodon, Thomas is a sneaky option against him.

Tommy Edman, LAD (vs. Sean Manaea) $3,600

It's funny we have Edman and Thomas in this section because both guys were massive trade deadline acquisitions. Edman was a different player when he joined L.A., tallying a .829 OPS in his first 29 games with the Dodgers. He struggled over the final week, but we can't overlook what this utility player has done with the platoon advantage in his favor. Edman has a .412 batting average (AVG), a .882 slugging rate (SLG) and a 1.299 OPS against left-handers this season. If you want to stack Dodgers bats against a scorching-hot Manaea, Mookie Betts ($5,300) and Teoscar Hernandez ($5,100) have been smashing southpaws, too.

Stacks to Consider

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (Walker Buehler): Francisco Lindor ($5,500), Brandon Nimmo ($3,900), Jesse Winker ($3,200)

How in the world is Walker Buehler making a start in the National League Championship Series (NLCS)? This guy used to be an ace, but he's been a gas can since getting Tommy John surgery. The righty allowed six runs en route to -5.6 DraftKings points in his first playoff start and provided a 5.38 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in a nightmarish campaign. He also had just three quality starts all year and has almost no chance to do that against one of the highest-scoring teams in the second half.

We have to kickstart our stack with Lindor but Nimmo is a sneaky option as the three-hole hitter. This guy has been rocking righties throughout his career, collecting a .357 OBP and .800 OPS against them since 2022. He also has 23 homers and 15 steals in the heart of this lineup, and he should be aggressive in this must-win Game 2. We're not sure Winker will be in the lineup, but he should be. He's been an Energizer Bunny for the Mets, maintaining a .379 OBP and .841 OPS against righties throughout his career.

