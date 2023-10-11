MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 11

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Wednesday the MLB is back to both leagues being in action. While Philly and Atlanta are destined to play at least one more game, this could be the end of the remaining series in this round. First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. ATL ($9,600): Once the Astros decided to go with Jose Urquidy over J.P. France, Nola became the only option among pitchers for Wednesday. Seriously, I like zero other pitchers for Wednesday, and I know you need two pitchers in a DraftKings lineup. It's a bleak day on the mound. Nola doesn't have a great matchup, but he is the one pitcher I can envision pitching five innings, or more, Wednesday. He also had a 3.29 ERA at home, and he doesn't really allow righties or lefties to hit him well. Among a consortium of dicey options, Nola stands out.

Top Target

Winning Rookie of the Year is nice, but Corbin Carroll ($5,500) is surely craving more. He hit .285 with 25 homers and 54 stolen bases this season, with a .921 OPS against righties and a .902 OPS at home. The Dodgers are going to start Lance Lynn because…desperation? He allowed 2.16 homers per nine innings and allowed lefties to hit .290 against him. Dave Roberts will likely pull him early, and the thought is Ryan Pepiot will follow and pitch a couple innings. He's a righty, though, so I still like Carroll.

Bargain Bat

He's not the most "bargain" bat you will find, but I wanted a righty who can hit righties from the Astros and, well, Alex Bregman ($5,000) has a lower salary than Jose Altuve, and frankly there were no other viable options. Why did I want such a player? Well, Joe Ryan is starting for the Twins. He allowed 1.78 homers per nine innings this year, with 23 of the 32 homers he gave up coming off of righties, who also hit .269 against him. Bregman had an .850 OPS against righties, but he also had an .840 OPS on the road.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt): J.D. Martinez ($4,600), Max Muncy ($4,400), Jason Heyward ($3,000)

It is hard to envision the Dodgers being swept by the Diamondbacks. Oh, it could happen, but if it doesn't, it will likely be because Los Angeles won a run-heavy game features two, frankly, bad starting pitchers. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt had a 6.46 ERA at home this season. Lefties hit .273 against him, but righties hit .290 against him, so I got a righty in the mix here.

Martinez is the righty slugger here, as he hit 33 homers with a .572 slugging percentage in his first campaign with the Dodgers. Plus, while he was good in his new home park, he had a .919 OPS on the road, which was even better. Muncy's all-or-nothing power swing is perfect for a DFS stack against a homer-happy pitcher like Pfaadt. He has four seasons with 35 home runs or more, including 36 this year. The southpaw also had an .881 OPS against righties in 2023. Heyward's defense helps keep him in the lineup, but when a righty starts he's a viable option at the plate as well. He had an .818 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, and also an .831 OPS in road games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.