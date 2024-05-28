MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 28

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Ten games are featured in FanDuel's Tuesday main slate, with first pitch at a slightly later 7:20 p.m EDT. As of Tuesday morning, FanDuel doesn't have a listed starter for the Giants, so we've only got 19 arms to sort through, four of which are priced in five figures with four more seeing $9,000 or greater price tags. It falls off pretty quickly from there with just two additional starters priced in the $8k tier.

As expected, Guardians-Rockies in Coors Field has a slate-high 10.5 run line. Four games, including the three that start late come with slate-low 7.5 run totals. Rain needs to be monitored in Chicago for the White Sox-Blue Jays matchup, which will make Kevin Gausman a risky play. Wind looks favorable in Colorado and San Francisco.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL vs. WSH ($9,800): There's certainly nothing wrong with the four arms priced above Fried, but given this matchup, I don't see the need to pay a higher number. Fried has dominated the Nationals, with their current roster 13-for-76 (.171) with just a .410 OPS and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate against him. The Nationals are 27th against lefties with a .278 wOBA and 78 wRC+ while striking out at a 22.1 percent clip, so we should know what we're getting here. Fried is also in great form, with four quality starts in his last six outings while earning 30 or more fantasy points in five of those starts.

Matt Waldron, SD vs. MIA ($8,400): Waldron is surging, striking out 17 across his last 10.2 innings, giving him some nice GPP upside. He has worked six innings or more just twice however, likely keeping a quality start off the table. But his 4.86 ERA comes with a 3.81 FIP, and with a .329 BABIP, you'd expect some better luck. Miami scares no one offensively, presenting with a .127 ISO, .292 wOBA and 88 wRC+ off right-handers. They don't strike out a ton (21.2 percent) but also don't take walks (6.4 percent), which has been Waldron's issue. If he can cut down on those, perhaps he can work deeper into Tuesday's matchup.

Hunter Brown, HOU at SEA ($7,400): Brown lands here almost by default as a pay-down option, because I can't really make a strong case for anyone below him. The appeal is nearly all about strikeout potential; he's averaging 9.1 per nine and while it's been down some over his recent run of adequate fantasy production, it could surge against a Mariners side with a 28.7 percent strikeout rate, while Brown has shown a 30.7 percent K rate in 46 plate appearances against this lineup. He's also allowed current Mariners to post a .366 average and .947 OPS, so there's ample risk. Brown has at least 19 fantasy points in seven straight, and his 7.06 ERA comes with a 4.20 xFIP and .355 BABIP. Similar to Waldron, if Brown keeps free passes in check, there's moderate potential.

Top Targets

The price point is rather crazy, but how do we fade Jose Ramirez ($4,700) in Coors Field? He's 10-for-28 over his last seven with four homers, four doubles, 13 RBI and eight runs. When you pay this much, stability is as important as upside, and Ramirez offers both.

We'll likely want Yankee shares against Griffin Canning, and with the Angels' starter allowing a .399 wOBA to lefties compared to .267 to righties, Juan Soto ($4,400) appears to be a better option than Aaron Judge.

For less obvious, less rostered options, the Astros duo of Kyle Tucker ($4,500) and Yordan Alvarez ($3,800) merit consideration on a BvP basis. They're a collective 9-for-24 (.375) with five homers off Luis Castillo, who is also allowing a .465 wOBA and 1.083 OPS to lefties at home.

Bargain Bats

Mike Clevinger is the cheapest pitcher on the slate, making him the most obvious arm to target, but does anyone really trust the Blue Jays offense? Clevinger is allowing a .540 wOBA to righties, so the options and stacking potential are vast. Bo Bichette ($3,300) is priced favorably and seems to be waking up, collecting 10 hits and two homers in his last six. George Springer ($3,000) is coming off his first homer in forever, and we know he can be streaky.

Julio Rodriguez ($3,200) may finally be getting going, going 6-for-13 over his last three games with two homers, and his salary is still suppressed due to his season-long form. He's 3-for-7 with two doubles in his career off Brown.

Manny Machado ($3,200) has just a .284 wOBA off lefties this season, but BvP believers can look to his 3-for-7 line off Jesus Luzardo with two homers for support.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Jake Irvin (Nationals): Matt Olson ($3,400), Austin Riley ($3,100), Sean Murphy ($3,000)

Atlanta's offense has been very feast or famine, but for these low prices, we can back them to feast Tuesday against Irvin, who doesn't miss many bats (7.0 Ks per nine) and his 3.79 ERA comes with a 4.73 xERA. We can lock Olson and Riley in here at the top for a pretty affordable number, insulating us around the more expensive Marcell Ozuna. The third piece is largely interchangeable. Murphy is cheap enough, but we need to be sure he starts as Atlanta could take it slow following Monday's activation off the IL. Irvin has been curiously dominant against righties on the road, allowing just four hits to 57 batters. Perhaps that puts Michael Harris ($3,200) in play, though that likely would be less traditional given expected batting order position. Adam Duvall ($2,800) has homered in two straight, while Travis d'Arnaud ($3,000) is an easy pivot off Murphy. Minor sample size, but this roster is 6-for-13 with a 1.178 OPS off Irvin.

Royals vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Bobby Witt ($4,300), Maikel Garcia ($3,500), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000)

Perhaps this is a reach, as Woods Richardson has solid splits overall. But he also has a 4.35 xFIP against his 2.57 ERA, and is a fly ball guy at 44.9 percent, a dangerous proposition even if Target Field isn't always home run friendly. Garcia is amongst the hottest hitters in the game right now, riding a 14-game hitting streak where he's collected 22 knocks overall. Witt isn't far behind with a 10-game hitting streak, amassing 16 hits during that span. That makes for a nice mini-stack, but if they're both on base often, that will give Pasquantino plenty of RBI chances. Toronto is the clear and obvious stack Tuesday, but with weather and high roster percentages a concern, Kansas City is an intriguing pivot.

