MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday's MLB schedule is robust, but it's also divvied out throughout the day. That leaves us with seven games on the DFS slate, which starts at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Hey, that's 14 teams! That's a lock of players to pick from. To help on that front, these are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Joe Ryan, MIN vs. CWS ($10,600): Though Ryan has a 3.57 ERA through four starts, he has a 2.20 FIP. Since 2022, he has a 3.57 ERA at home as well. Of course, this is mostly about the White Sox. Chicago is woeful. It is last in runs scored and team OPS, and nothing leads me to believe that will change between now and the end of September.

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL vs. MIA ($10,400): After years of pitching out of the bullpen, Atlanta moved Lopez back into a starting rotation. He's responded with a 0.50 ERA, and even his 2.17 FIP is quite impressive. Meanwhile, the Marlins are in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and they have a sub-.300 OBP as a team.

Top Targets

Though he's off to a slow start, Aaron Judge ($3,600) will turns things around. After all, since 2022 he has an 1.053 OPS against righties and an 1.001 OPS at home. Perhaps facing Joe Boyle will help Judge get on track. He had an 1.69 ERA in three starts last year, but through four starts this season he has a 7.23 ERA and has allowed seven runs on two separate occasions.

Now 37, Charlie Blackmon ($3,300) has been kind of forgotten. He's often hurt, and he plays for a woebegone franchise, but he still plays home games at Coors Field. In 2023, the southpaw also still managed a .905 OPS at home. Matt Waldron has a career 4.92 FIP, and he's also allowed 1.64 homers per nine innings as a Padre as well.

Bargain Bats

Maybe Cody Bellinger ($2,900) will land somewhere between the guy he was in 2022 and the guy he was in 2023. Last year he batted .307 with 26 homers and 20 stolen based, while the year prior he hit .210 but with 19 home runs and 14 swiped bags. The lefty will be at home and facing Spencer Arrighetti, who would be out of the rotation if not for Cristian Javier's neck injury. Through two MLB starts, Arrighetti has an 11.57 ERA.

Since 2022, Kyle Farmer ($2,100) has an .842 OPS against lefties. Additionally, last season, his first with the Twins, he had a .779 OPS at home. Garrett Crochet has a robust fastball and racks up strikeouts, but otherwise his move to starting has been fairly disastrous. Through five starts he has a 5.61 ERA and has allowed 1.75 homers per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Padres at Rockies (Ty Blach): Ha-Seong Kim ($3,800), Xander Bogaerts ($3,600), Jurickson Profar ($3,500)

With an opening in the rotation, the Rockies have called Blach back up from Triple-A. San Diego's righties shall be salivating at the prospect. Blach has a career 5.16 ERA, and since 2022 righties have hit a whopping .349 against him. Combine that with Coors Field, and any Padre that hits right handed is worth a shot Wednesday.

Kim's average is down, but he still has three home runs and six stolen bases. His speed should play well at Coors, and over the last three seasons he has an .830 OPS against southpaws for good measure. Bogaerts, a career .289 hitter, had 19 home runs and 19 stolen bases in his first season with San Diego. While his 1.038 OPS against lefties in 2022 was when he was with Boston, he did have a .797 OPS versus southpaws last year. Profar, a switch hitter, is off to a surprisingly good start. He's slashed .275/.385/.425. Profar's .750 OPS against lefties is better than his number against righties, and being at Coors Field helps, of course.

