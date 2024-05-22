MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Well, FanDuel decided to make things interesting (sure, let's call it interesting) Wednesday. There are eight games on the DFS docket for the main slate of contests. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. EDT, so you have to get your lineup in early, but also the two late games in the evening aren't included. That means I couldn't include any Rockies against Joey Estes, or Dodgers against Ryne Nelson, which I wanted to do. Ah well. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. SEA ($9,600): Cortes has traditionally been better at home, though he's taken that to a new level in 2024. Across 35.1 innings at Yankee Stadium he's posted an 1.27 ERA. Hey, in 2022, Cortes had an 1.95 ERA in home outings, so that's not entirely unprecedented. The Mariners are one of about a half-dozen teams fighting to avoid being in the bottom five in runs scored, and they are also struggling to keep their team OBP over .300.

Chris Bassitt, TOR vs. CWS ($8,400): I'm not reticent to roster Bassitt even with his 5.03 ERA. One, he has a 4.71 FIP, not to mention a career 3.56 ERA. Two, these are the White Sox we are talking about. They've already effectively locked themselves into finishing last in runs scored, and are lagging so far behind in team OPS they are all but a lock to finish last on that front as well. There are few instances where I would avoid a pitcher against the ChiSox.

Top Targets

Even if you don't need a catcher in your lineup at FanDuel, William Contreras ($4,200) is worth rostering. Not only has he slashed .335/.411/.529 this season, since 2022 he has an 1.032 OPS versus southpaws. Jesus Luzardo is such a southpaw, and he has a career 4.25 ERA as well.

Since joining the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo ($3,200) has an .827 OPS at home. Last season he only played in 99 games but in his first season with New York he tallied 32 home runs. The southpaw will face right hander Bryce Miller on Wednesday. He has a 4.86 ERA on the road in his career, and has also allowed 1.27 home runs per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

With a lefty on the mound, rest assured Connor Joe ($3,000) will be in the lineup for the Pirates. The righty has a .795 OPS against lefties over the last three seasons, and he had an .801 OPS at home last year, his first with Pittsburgh. Blake Snell won the NL Cy Young last year, but the lefty has an 11.57 ERA through three starts this year, and righties have hit .378 against him.

Like most Blue Jays, George Springer ($2,900) is off to a slow start, but he's still picking up counting stats. He has three homers and seven stolen bases after having a 20/20 campaign last year. Plus, as has been the case the last two seasons, he's been more productive against righties. Mike Clevinger was pushed a day, but Nick Nastrini is no better. He has a 5.83 ERA in Triple-A this year, and a 7.88 ERA in two MLNB starts.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Rangers (Dane Dunning): Bryce Harper ($4,000), Kyle Schwarber ($3,600), Bryson Stott ($3,500)

Dunning has a career high in strikeouts per nine innings, which is good, but also walks per nine, which is bad. Oh, and his 4.88 FIP would be a career high as well, though his 4.14 FIP in his time as an MLB pitcher is not exactly remarkable. The righty has also allowed 1.69 homers per nine this season. Being able to stack three lefties in Philly against Dunning works for me.

Harper is having another remarkable season, having slashed .280/.388/.537 with 11 homers. As per usual, he's excelled against righties and at home. Since 2022 he has a .919 OPS against right handers and a .976 OPS at home. Schwarber's power is unexpectedly down, but he still has nine homers, and has his over 45 home runs in each of his previous two seasons. He'll be fine, and he still has an .810 OPS at home. Stott broke through with 15 homers and 31 stolen bases last season, and this year he already has 13 stolen bases to go with five home runs. He's also picked his OBP up all the way to .384.

Reds vs. Padres (Michael King): Elly De La Cruz ($4,400), Will Benson ($2,900), Jonathan India ($2,600)

King was part of the Juan Soto trade, and the Padres have tried him as a starter, but it hasn't panned out. He has a 4.31 ERA, and a 4.96 FIP. The righty's big issue is that he's allowed 1.82 home runs per nine innings. King allowed three homers against the Phillies, and four against the Dodgers. The Reds are perhaps a step down offensively, but can still handle this matchup.

De La Cruz is arguably the best base stealer in MLB, and he already has nine homers and 30 swiped bags. He also has gotten on base at a much higher clip, posting a .355 OBP. While the shortstop has been viable against lefties, the switch hitter remains decidedly better against righties. Benson is hitting below the Mendoza Line, but he still has six homer and eight stolen bases. Additionally, his struggles have been with his fellow lefties, as he has a .751 OPS versus righties. India looks miles away from the guy who won NL Rookie of the Year, but at this salary, and at his position, I'd roster him. He's a righty who is better against righties, last year he had a .781 OPS in those matchups, and since 2022 he has a .765 OPS at home, but a .666 OPS on the road.

