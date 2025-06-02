This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

As someone who lives in Colorado, it's nice to see other teams play other than the Rockies. All the talk around here is about Colorado setting records this season, but in all the wrong record books. What's funny is that I've heard more about the Rockies this season than ever before, so maybe it's a good thing after all. Their poor form has me watching more teams than ever before, and watching the rest of the league is quite the treat. With that in mind, let's start with a great pitcher in an even better matchup.

Pitching

Jack Flaherty, DET at CWS ($9,000)

We like Flaherty no matter what, but this matchup is impossible to overlook. The right-hander faces a White Sox team that ranks last in runs scored, OBP, OPS and xwOBA since the start of last season. That's horrifying against a pitcher like Flaherty, who has provided a 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 31 percent K rate over the last two years. He's also scored at least 21 DraftKings points in three straight starts, while scoring at least 23 DK points in all three matchups with Chicago since the start of last year. That's why he enters this matchup as a -215 favorite.

Top Targets

Riley Greene, DET (vs. Jonathan Cannon) $4,800

The Motor City Kitties have been one of the best teams in baseball, and Greene's strong season is a major reason why. The outfielder has a .267 AVG, .498 SLG and .820 OPS this year. That's actually close to what we saw last season, but his splits are what's really taken his game to the next level. Greene has generated a .304 AVG, .595 SLG and .940 OPS with the platoon advantage in his favor. That's scary against a pitcher like Cannon, and we'll dive into his numbers later on in the Stacks To Consider section.

TJ Friedl, CIN (vs. Aaron Civale) $4,800

This Cincy offense has been one of the most underrated lineups in baseball, and Friedl is a major piece as the table-setter. The outfielder has been hitting leadoff all season, providing a .333 AVG, .420 OBP and .894 OPS across his last 39 outings. He also has three dingers and seven steals in that span, showcasing a 20-30 profile. That power-speed potential is even more intriguing since Friedl has a .409 OBP and .889 OPS against right-handers this season. Civale is not a righty to fade, sporting a 4.47 ERA and 1.30 WHIP since the start of last year. If you want to stack Reds, Elly De La Cruz ($6,000) is the best pairing with Friedl.

Bargain Bats

Matt Wallner, MIN (vs. Luis Severino) $4,500

Why aren't more people talking about how special Wallner has been? A hamstring injury knocked him out for about a month, but he's been one of the best hitters in baseball outside of that. In 179 games over the last three seasons, Wallner has a .371 OBP, .514 SLG and .885 OPS. Those are All-Star numbers, and we can't overlook his .391 OBP and .935 OPS against righties in that same span. Severino has his moments, but we don't trust him in Sacramento. In seven starts at home this season, Severino has a 6.20 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in one of the best hitter's parks in baseball. If you want to stack against Severino, Carlos Correa ($3,700) and Trevor Larnach ($4,000) are also great options.

Rob Refsnyder, BOS (vs. Tyler Anderson) $4,000

There are a handful of players who only play with the platoon advantage in their favor and absolutely dominate in those circumstances, and Refsnyder is one of those guys. He usually bats between second and fifth whenever the Red Sox match up with a lefty, and he's registered a .371 OBP and .956 OPS in limited time this year. Most of that damage has come against southpaws, with Refsnyder posting a .388 OBP and .951 OPS against them since the start of last season. Anderson isn't an amazing matchup, but the lefty has a 4.34 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over the last three years. If you're keen on stacking Sox, Rafael Devers ($5,100) is a safe option next to Refsnyder.

Stacks to Consider

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox (Cannon): Greene ($4,800), Spencer Torkelson ($4,500), Gleyber Torres ($4,400), Kerry Carpenter ($4,200)

It was difficult picking a stack on this slate because they're aren't any terrible pitchers. With that said, Cannon is probably the worst of the bunch, and he faces a surging Detroit lineup. The Tigers rank ninth in OBP and fourth in runs scored this season. That doesn't bode well for Cannon, who has compiled a 4.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He also has a 4.65 xFIP, so another step backward could be around the corner.

We have to kickstart our Tigers stack with Greene, but Torkelson is also a strong play as he puts together a breakout campaign. The first baseman has been hitting fifth every day, accruing a .347 OBP, .517 SLG and .864 OPS. Torres has also had a renaissance for his new team, tallying a .423 OBP and .860 OPS across his last 31 games in the two-hole. Carpenter is projected to bat leadoff, and he's collected a .291 AVG, .538 SLG, and .882 OPS against righties since 2023.

