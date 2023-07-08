MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

MLB's All-Star break is right around the corner, which could result in uneven pitcher usage and players getting a chance to rest. On Saturday, there are 11 MLB games on the schedule starting at 4:05 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Blake Snell, SD vs. NYM ($48): Who's hotter on the mound than Snell? Over his last eight starts, he's posted a 0.77 ERA while striking out 14.0 batters per nine innings. The Mets are middling in terms of runs scored and all their lefty bats are likely out of luck or glued to the bench against the southpaw Snell.

James Paxton, BOS vs. OAK ($46): Paxton is back from paternity leave, and the Red Sox have given the new dad a great belated Father's Day gift: a chance to face the Athletics. Oakland ranks last in offense and team OPS, and I don't think the club climbs out of that spot in either category going forward. Paxton, by the way, has recorded an 1.75 ERA from his last six starts.

Braxton Garrett, MIA vs. PHI ($44): Garrett's brutal appearance against Atlanta to start May is having less and less impact on his overall numbers as time goes on, though it's notable he's managed 2.66 ERA in 11 starts since. The southpaw has also held lefties to a .234 average during his career. Philly is around average for runs scored, but lefties haven't done much to get it there.

Top Targets

It's nice to see Christian Yelich ($27) a bright spot again for the Brewers. In addition to his 11 homers and 21 stolen bases, he's been "squint-and-he-looks-like-an-MVP-again" good against righties having slashed .299/.404/.498. The Reds boast a formidable lineup, yet the rotation remains dicey. For example, Luke Weaver has a 6.54 ERA through 14 starts and has allowed 1.94 home runs per nine innings.

In the interest of making up for lost time, Fernando Tatis ($26) has been lighting it up with 16 homers and 14 steals through 68 games. In addition to a 1.060 OPS versus lefties, he's tried to make it up to Padres fans with an 1.025 at home. David Peterson may have a 4.59 FIP compared to a 6.61 ERA, but his 9.21 road ERA is troubling.

Bargain Bats

Joc Pederson ($19) is more context-dependent than many DFS options, but this is the context you should be looking for. When at home against a righty, he turns into a real slugger with a .481 slugging percentage since 2021 and over .500 overall during his time with the Giants. Connor Seabold has given up 2.15 homers per nine innings in his career while lefties have gone .318 against.

I've unexpectedly found myself turning to Amed Rosario ($16) a few times recently, though a home series against the Royals does explain that to a large degree. The speedy shortstop has posted an .821 OPS at home. While Rosario doesn't offer a lot of power, Brady Singer doesn't allow many home runs. The hurler has also produced a 7.03 ERA on the road while righties have hit .293 against this year and .280 since 2021. That increases the chances of Rosario getting on base and possibly displaying his speed to steal a bag or two.

Stacks to Consider

Reds at Brewers (Colin Rea): Elly De La Cruz ($23), Jake Fraley ($20), Spencer Steer ($18)

I mentioned the Reds' suddenly-imposing lineup, so let's dip into that for a stack. Rea is seeing his first real MLB action since 2016 and has recorded a 4.70 FIP. He's also allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings at home. The righty is primed to serve it up for a trio who can take advantage of that.

De La Cruz has already accumulated four homers and 13 stolen bases with significant splits in multiple ways. While it's a bit early to be too concerned about his home/road numbers, the fact the switch hitter has struggled against lefties but lists a 1.035 OPS versus righties feels more informative. Fraley has tallied 11 homers and 16 steals, but is clearly a platoon player. While the southpaw rarely goes against lefties, he's had an .871 OPS versus righties the last couple seasons. Steer has been better against lefties and at home, though he should be fine here with an OPS over .800 against righties and on the road and a 1.006 mark the last three weeks.

Red Sox vs. Athletics (Paul Blackburn): Rafael Devers ($19), Alex Verdugo ($17), Masataka Yoshida ($16)

Through seven starts, Blackburn's strikeouts are up and his home runs are down, and yet he still shows a 4.50 ERA and a 5.06 on the road. One place where he's continued to struggle is facing lefties as they've batted .284 against since 2021. That's why I've included three left-handed Boston hitters for this stack.

Devers has long showed how Fenway can play to a talented lefty bat with an .892 OPS at home the last three seasons. With a career .510 slugging percentage, the southpaw's power has been on display with 20 homers on the campaign. Verdugo has been a little slow after four days on the bereavement list, though I think he can turn it around considering an .876 OPS versus righties and a .918 at home. Yoshida's first season in America has seen him slash .312/.380/.479 with nine homers and four stolen bases. He also enjoys his new home park with a .915 OPS there.

Rangers at Nationals (Jake Irvin): Corey Seager ($26), Travis Jankowski ($15), Marcus Semien ($12)

Irvin hasn't given up a lot of home runs - though did allow one in each of his last two starts - and his line-drive percentage of 15.8 as a rookie isn't bad. However, he still has a 4.98 FIP through 11 outings. And the righty has only struck out 6.71 batters while offering 4.36 walks per nine innings. Texas boasts baseball's best offense, so a lot of hitters getting on base should yield plenty of runs. With the Rangers' lineup, it's really just figuring out what three players to choose.

Lefties have gone .268 against Irvin and hit five of the six home runs he's allowed. As such, I have to lead off with Seager. He's been hot when healthy this season, and that includes an 1.105 OPS against righties. Jankowski is the latest player to suddenly start performing for the Rangers with a .419 OBP alongside 11 steals. While he sits against southpaws, he's posted an .825 against righties with the Rangers. Semien has hit .273 with 11 homers and nine stolen bases. He's been steady this year performing similarly against lefties and righties and at home or on the road. And last season, Semien managed an .836 OPS in away games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.