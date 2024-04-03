MLB Expert Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Wednesday, April 3

YTD 11-6 (+5.55 units)

Prior article 5-1 (+4.40 units)

Back in the saddle this week after a strong performance on Friday going 5-1 with the lone loss being Victor Scott stolen bases. Keep an eye on the weather as the cold/rain/wind has already dictated a lot of under plays so far. Also keep an eye on starting pitchers who are going 80 pitches vs. the normal 100 they would be going in May.

MLB fans can get ready for the season with the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

I knew Mookie Betts was in for a big season with Shohei Ohtani hitting behind him, but this is ridiculous. He is an AUTO PLAY at this point on his OVER 1.5 total bases until further notice. We get the benefit of a left-handed starter in Kyle Harrison against the right-handed Betts, but let's be honest — does it really matter at this point? He will get at least four to five at-bats and you can also entertain his HRR totals going over as well.

While I like Harrison long term, this is NOT the spot you want to put any stock in him. Tyler Glasnow had his start bumped to tonight and give him an extra day's rest. Pick your spots on the Dodgers as they will still lose 30-35 percent of their games.

MLB Picks for Giants at Dodgers

Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +105)

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -102)

Baseball fans in North Carolina can cash in on thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this MLB season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonus bets after making a first bet of at least $10.

at Washington Nationals Pittsburgh Piratesat Washington Nationals

The weather will play a factor in this game with 55 degrees, 15 mph blowing in, and 69 percent chance of rain which takes out the OVER on the game and the Pirates' team total. I was entertaining the Nationals UNDER team total, but Mitch Keller could have his start interrupted with the rain.

I still feel confident in the Pirates overall in this spot against Trevor Williams as their lineup is much improved against last season. They have started 5-0, averaging close to eight runs per game. I have much more faith in the Pirates' bullpen, which has been top five so far versus the Nationals pen.

MLB Picks for Pirates at Nationals

Pirates F5 -0.5 for 0.5 unit (FanDuel -118)

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Much like the Rockies and White Sox, the A's are one of the worst teams in baseball. But they are still going to win 50-60 games. I was on the Red Sox in the first two games on the run line (1-1) and will go back to it again at PLUS money. We get a huge edge in the starting pitching matchup with Nick Pivetta against Ross Stripling. Pivetta has been on an incredible run since the All-Star Break last year and gets a huge ballpark shift going from Boston (home) to Oakland (away).

His strikeout props at 8.5 are just too steep because they leave very little margin for error, but I can see parlaying the Sox on the ML and going with an alternative strikeout prop like 6.5 or even 7.5 on Pivetta to get exposure.

MLB Picks for Red Sox at Athletics

Red Sox -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

at Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardiansat Seattle Mariners

With so many weather issues and early games, the slate was starting to shrink quickly. But I love this spot with George Kirby versus Logan Allen in Seattle. Kirby's last 10 home starts have had six go UNDER with the Mariners going 8-2. Here are the run totals in those 10 games: 1, 1, 8, 1, 8, 5, 6, 11, 12, 1.

I think this line will move to 7.0 as more people start looking at Kirby's home game logs, so jump on it early or shop around for a 7.5.

MLB Picks for Guardians at Mariners

Guardians/Mariners UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap