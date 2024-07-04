MLB FAAB Factor: Happy Birthday America

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn, St. Louis Cardinals (30%)

Lynn has been in the league so long, fantasy managers might not be surprised if he played with Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee. He may not be the trendy pick, but he's been functional. In his last two starts, Lynn has logged 12.2 innings, allowing one run, six hits and a walk while striking out 11. He won both outings.

The right-hander faces the Nationals on July 6, and the team in our nation's capital has lost seven of its last 10 games. Lynn could be a good streaming start, with the option to keep him if he's successful. FAAB: $5

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Since May 9, Wacha has started eight times and won four of them. He also allowed two or fewer runs in every turn, sporting a 2.31 ERA and striking out 44 hitters in 46.2 innings. In his July 3 outing, Wacha allowed just a run on two hits, three walks and struck out eight batters in six innings.

It's a long way from 2013 when Wacha rose to the big leagues with the Cardinals in 2013 – ironically, he was Lynn's teammate as a rookie – and pitched like a fire-breathing dragon. He's nowhere near as dominant, but he does get people out. FAAB: $3

Colin Rea, Milwaukee Brewers (31%)

The veteran righty might not have a dominant fastball (92.4 mph), but he's bought into what the Brewers do from a pitching standpoint and is just getting people out. His seven wins and 3.61 ERA in 87.2 innings are well above average, and fantasy managers have to marvel that Rea threw seven shutout innings at Coors Field on July 3. Any scoreless outing at mile-high altitudes has to be respected, no matter how lightly regarded the Rockies' lineup is.

Rea has a home date with the Pirates in his next start, and he threw a quality start against them on May 13, allowing three runs in six innings and striking out five. The Brewers have been so banged up in the rotation, Rea should keep taking a regular turn for quite a while, if not the entire rest of the season. FAAB: $3

Shane Baz, Tampa Bay Rays (57%)

After undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 28, 2022, Baz has not pitched in the big leagues. That's about to change on July 5, as he's expected to start in Texas against the Rangers. Nothing like meeting the world champs on their home turf.

Baz struck out 113 hitters in 78.2 innings at two levels of the minor leagues in 2021 to establish his top-prospect status. The way the Rays handle pitchers, it would not surprise if he were to pitch well this season. Just don't be surprised if he has some rough outings initially. FAAB: $3 (before his start) and could be worth $10 if he pitches well.

Relief Pitcher

Chad Green, Toronto Blue Jays (26%)

Perhaps it's just Green's turn in the Blue Jays' closer pecking order for him to get saves. Jordan Romano and Yimi Garcia are both injured, and Green shut the door on a 7-6 victory over the Astros on July 2.

Green has pitched well this season – 1.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. Attrition may have given him the role, but he's definitely pitched well enough to get the ninth-inning opportunities. FAAB: $7

Catcher

Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies (32%)

The 2023 All-Star backstop – imagine how many players are included in this article a year after appearing in the Midsummer Classic – returned on June 30 after a 19-day stint on the IL and banged out a pair of hits against the White Sox. He's gone 6-for-18 in his four games since activation.

Diaz has hit fourth or fifth each day since his return, and even in the cellar-dwelling Rockies' lineup he warrants consideration in two-catcher leagues. FAAB: $2

First Base

Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels (6%)

After posting a .402 OBP and fashioning a 20-19 BB:K rate in his first taste of the big leagues, Schanuel has sacrificed patience for numbers that make him more attractive for fantasy. He has just 27 walks this season, against 55 strikeouts and his OBP is .311. Yet his homers are up to eight, and he's currently on a heater with hits in eight straight games. He's gone 13-for-34 with a .382 average in that streak.

Not everyone can have Freddie Freeman, but riding Schanuel's hot run could be a bet on a young player who was a first-round pick just a year ago and may be finding his footing in the big leagues on a team that needs to figure out which players are going to be part of it long term. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies (12%)

Formerly one of the top prospects in baseball when he debuted in 2019, Rodgers has battled injuries much of his career. Last year, he played just 46 big-league games, though this year he's been healthier with 69 games. He's produced at the plate to the tune of a .282 average and five homers.

In nine games from June 22 to July 2, Rodgers hit .333 with a .962 OPS and hit a pair of home runs. He hit between the second and fifth spots in the lineup during that span. FAAB: $3

Zack Gelof, Oakland A's (44%)

A year ago, Gelof hit 14 homers and stole 14 bags in 69 games as a rookie, putting him on a pace to go 30-30 over a full campaign. His sophomore year has been thrown off by injuries, but even with a .202 average, he has an equal number of home runs and steals (nine) in 65 games.

June 18-30, Gelof hit .275 with a .935 OPS, smacking four home runs and driving in eight runs. He also scored eight times. Perhaps that's a sign of a second-half breakout? FAAB: $7

Third Base

Jose Miranda, Minnesota Twins (30%)

Miranda has gotten hot over the past several weeks and raised his average near the .300 level (.296). Since June 12, Miranda has hit .390 with two home runs and a healthy 16 RBI in 18 games. He's batted primarily in the two through six spots in the lineup, so he could be a good sub for injured fantasy starters at the hot corner. FAAB: $5

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers (4%)

The batting average is unsightly at .167, but imagine where it would be if Taylor hadn't hit .417 with a robust 1.273 OPS since June 14. He has a pair of homers and seven runs scored during his hot run, and Taylor is playing more at third base with Max Muncy out and probably not back before August.

Taylor is just a year removed from hitting 15 home runs and stealing 16 bases. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins (14%)

After hitting .350 in the minors with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games, Lee got the call when Royce Lewis went down with an injury. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his debut on July 3.

Lee is a switch hitter and the No. 2 prospect for the Twins, according to MLB.com. He also walked 13 times to 18 strikeouts in the minors in 2024. The opportunity is his to establish himself in the big leagues. FAAB: $6

Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers (13%)

Rojas has been a lucky charm for the Dodgers, as in the first 24 games in which he got a hit, the Boys in Blue won each time. That streak ended with a 5-3 loss to the Giants in which Rojas went 1-for-2. The Dodgers are now 25-2 when Rojas gets a knock.

Rojas is wonderful with the glove, which could garner him more playing time at shortstop. Dodger manager Dave Roberts has even hinted that Rojas could remain in the lineup after superstar Mookie Betts returns, with Betts moving to second base where he was intending to play primarily this season. Rojas also has eligibility at third base and second base. FAAB: $3

Outfield

James Wood, Washington Nationals (66%)

All of 21, Wood destroyed Triple-A with a .353/.463/.595 slash line with 10 homers and 10 steals that may have left him with nothing left to prove in the minors. At 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, Wood is a physical specimen who has a special eye at the plate – 40 walks and 42 strikeouts.

On July 3 in just his third big-league game, Wood went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and one stolen base. He also hit third after debuting at sixth in his first two contests in the Show. FAAB: $12

Jarred Kelenic, Atlanta Braves (59%)

Kelenic moved into the leadoff spot in the Braves' lineup on June 15, and since then he's mashed to the tune of a .323 average and .966 OPS. He's hit five home runs and brought home 11 RBI. Is this Kelenic living up to being the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft? Only time will tell, but he'll be subbing at the top spot for Ronald Acuna, who is out for the season. FAAB: $8

Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (49%)

O'Hearn is no stranger to this space, yet his being primarily a strong-side platoon player limits the number of people looking to pick him up. Yet the man hits, as evidenced by his .289 average and his standing as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup most every day he's starting for the Orioles. He's good for setting daily lineups after seeing whether the opposing starter is left-handed. But when the starter is right-handed, look out. FAAB: $5