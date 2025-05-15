MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Options

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

It might not seem like it, but this article already marks the 10th entry into this season's MLB FAAB Factor column! I know we still have plenty of season left, but I wanted to take a quick moment before we get down to business to thank you all for checking in on what I have to offer every week and seeking out my opinion on your specific situations in the comment section. I hope that something I've said along the way has helped give you a leg up in your league. More importantly, I hope you've been able to manage your FAAB budget wisely and resist the urge to bid on every player I mention, even though I've been putting out nothing but great calls every week that never age poorly (no need to fact-check me on that). Speaking of which, here are 15 more:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The number in parentheses represents the player's roster rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Ryan Weathers, Miami Marlins (17%)

Weathers logged a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in the minors while working his way back from a forearm injury that kept him on the IL for the first month-plus of the season. He finally made his season debut Wednesday, and although he was welcomed back by the Cubs' dynamic offense, he continued his dominant stretch by allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five batters in five innings. The 25-year-old southpaw also finished last year with a 3.63 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 16 starts, and it's not unreasonable to expect improvement upon those numbers in 2025 now that his four-seamer is noticeably faster than it was in '24. FAAB: $7

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers (21%)

After shining during his MLB debut in April with yours truly in attendance, Henderson had to wait nearly a month before getting another chance to start in the majors Wednesday against Cleveland. He picked up right where he left off, allowing two runs in five innings while punching out seven batters and picking up his second win of the year. With Jose Quintana (shoulder) joining the long list of Brewers pitchers on the IL and Brandon Woodruff (ankle) now targeting a return later this month, it seems likely that Henderson will stick in Milwaukee's rotation for the short term, and he could pitch his way into a permanent spot if he continues at his current rate. FAAB: $4

Stephen Kolek, San Diego Padres (20%)

Kolek's two starts in the majors this year have come against the Pirates and Rockies, so he hasn't exactly faced the best competition the big leagues have to offer, but a complete game shutout against Colorado, at Coors Field no less, is still a complete game shutout. The 28-year-old has never been known to be a strikeout machine, but he also doesn't allow a lot of hard contact, and it's hard to ignore a flawless 0.00 ERA through 14.1 innings. His next test will come against the Mariners on Friday, and how he fares against a more capable offense will go a long way in determining his fantasy viability. For now, he's worth a cheap bid. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Jordan Romano, Philadelphia Phillies (37%)

Don't be fooled by Romano's 8.22 ERA -- he's only allowed two runs (one earned) and has racked up 10 Ks in 7.2 innings since April 22. The 32-year-old has also recorded saves in each of his last two outings, while fellow closer candidate Jose Alvarado has pitched the eighth inning in both contests. It's probably still too early to say Romano has taken over as the preferred ninth-inning option in Philadelphia, but he is certainly trending in the right direction. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (4%)

With Sean Murphy struggling at the plate and Baldwin batting .579 with a pair of homers and five RBI since the beginning of May, the rookie has begun to see a lot more playing time. If the two backstops continue to trend in opposite directions, the lefty-hitting Baldwin may find himself on the strong side of a platoon behind the plate in Atlanta. That kind of playing time over a full season could allow the 24-year-old to flirt with a 15-homer, 70-RBI campaign. FAAB: $3

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers (12%)

After slashing .308/.424/.514 over 132 plate appearances in Triple-A, Rushing finally earned his promotion to the big leagues Wednesday. Of course, the Dodgers already have Will Smith firmly in place as their everyday catcher, and it's unlikely Rushing does anything to change that in 2025. However, the 24-year-old should be able to start behind the plate a couple of times per week, and the Dodgers may look to take advantage of his outfield experience if Michael Conforto's bat remains ice cold. FAAB: $1

First Baseman

Tim Elko, Chicago White Sox (1%)

Elko got the call to the Windy City on Saturday after turning in a 1.084 OPS over 31 Triple-A games and hitting 10 home runs, which is good enough for first place among all minor-league hitters. Although his MLB career is off to a 2-for-14 start, his power has already begun translating into the majors, as he smacked a three-run homer for his first big-league hit Sunday. The 26-year-old has started every game for the White Sox at either first base or DH since being promoted, and he shouldn't have much trouble sticking in a lineup that has been desperate for answers on offense. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Brett Baty, New York Mets (8%)

Sometimes, a mental reset is all you need. It certainly seems to have done the trick for Baty, who has looked like a different hitter since returning from Triple-A last week, going 6-for-19 with four long balls and seven RBI in six games. Not only has he already surpassed his HR total from last season in 95 fewer plate appearances, but his recent outburst has seemingly put him back into the Mets' regular lineup against right-handed starters. Whether he can stay there with Jeff McNeil, Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuna also vying for playing time remains to be seen, but Baty should be a strong fantasy asset as long as he makes it impossible for manager Carlos Mendoza to take him out of the starting nine. FAAB: $3

Third Baseman

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies (36%)

Last week, I said Hunter Goodman has been carrying the Rockies' offense almost entirely by himself, but McMahon now seems willing to shoulder some of the load as well. Since the start of May, the 30-year-old infielder has slashed .357/.471/.762 with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored while also stealing his first base of the season. It's worth noting that most of his success came during Colorado's six-game homestand, and he still owns a .500 OPS in 89 plate appearances away from Coors Field. Still, all hot streaks are good hot streaks, and it helps that the Rockies are due to spend another full week in Denver starting Monday. FAAB: $3

Connor Norby, Miami Marlins (12%)

Norby's eight-game hitting streak came to an end Wednesday, but the 24-year-old is still batting .313 with a home run, three RBI, four runs and two steals since May 4. Some changes to his swing may have led to his recent success, and as long as he continues to start nearly every day at the hot corner, he should be able to give your fantasy squad a batting average boost while also supplying a bit of power and speed on the basepaths. FAAB: $2

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays (4%)

We love hitting streaks over here on FAAB Factor, and by hitting a single in Wednesday's contest, Clement has brought his up to eight games. During those eight games, the 29-year-old has gone 13-for-31 with a homer, three RBI and five runs scored while elevating his batting average from .224 to .277. Most of his starts this season have come at third base, but he's played eight games at the keystone while filling in for Andres Gimenez (quad), putting Clement on the verge of picking up added positional versatility, which is always a nice bonus. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks (41%)

Lawlar remains in search of his first hit this season after being recalled from Triple-A on Monday, but his .336/.413/.579 slash line and 13 steals in 37 minor-league games are good enough in my book for him to get a write-up anyway. With Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez and Geraldo Perdomo all healthy, Lawlar is unlikely to claim a permanent home in the infield. However, it sounds like the D-backs will look to give the 22-year-old semi-consistent reps by having him rotate between second base, third base and shortstop when one of the regulars takes a day off. He's unlikely to hit more than 15-20 homers in a season, but his elite speed and ability to hit for average makes him a desirable piece for your fantasy roster, especially in dynasty formats. FAAB: $4

Trey Sweeney, Detroit Tigers (9%)

Sweeney finished April with a .198 batting average and .573 OPS. Since flipping the calendar to May, he's slashed .396/.400/.604 with three home runs and 13 RBI -- six of which came during Detroit's latest three-game series against the Red Sox. With Javier Baez spending most of his time in center field these days, Sweeney has virtually no competition for starts at shortstop and will have plenty of opportunities to keep his bat hot for as long as possible. However, his RBI and run scoring may decline eventually if he continues to hit in the bottom third of the Tigers' lineup. FAAB: $2

Outfielder

Trent Grisham, New York Yankees (48%)

By slashing .283/.367/.628 and hitting 12 home runs in his first 36 games, Grisham has successfully carved out an everyday role for himself in center field. The Yankees have also elevated him into the leadoff spot of what is currently the highest-scoring lineup in baseball, which certainly played a factor in him coming across the plate at least once in seven straight games earlier this month. Considering all the offensive talent on New York's roster, there's no guarantee Grisham's current situation will last the entire season, especially once Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) returns, but I can't think of many other bats I'd rather have in my lineup right now. FAAB: $10

Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins (9%)

Larnach has been remarkably consistent since the start of May, logging a base hit in 10 of his last 11 games while batting .304, slugging three homers, driving in nine runs and scoring six himself in that span. He's begun batting second in the Twins' lineup recently rather than fourth, which hurts his RBI potential a bit, but he may be able to make up for it in runs while hitting directly in front of the heart of the order. FAAB: $2