MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly has provided plenty of length in recent weeks, lasting at least six innings in each of his last seven

Alex Wood , Giants: Wood had his worst start of the season June 23 when he allowed six runs in one inning against Atlanta, but he's shown improvement over his last three outings. Over those three starts, the southpaw has posted a 2.04 ERA, 18:1 K:BB and 0.85 WHIP in 17.2 innings. Wood has logged just one quality start while earning one win during that time, but he should start picking up more of both if he maintains his improved performance. He's displayed some inconsistency this season but has been relatively effective at limiting runs. FAAB: $7

Prospects like Esteury Ruiz and Nolan Jones were recently called up to fill in for injured starters on their respective teams and should have the chance to provide short-term fantasy value while competing for a long-term spot in the majors. There are also several relievers who should have the chance to carve out closing duties heading into the All-Star break, as a few teams have pivoted away from their first-half closers.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood, Giants: Wood had his worst start of the season June 23 when he allowed six runs in one inning against Atlanta, but he's shown improvement over his last three outings. Over those three starts, the southpaw has posted a 2.04 ERA, 18:1 K:BB and 0.85 WHIP in 17.2 innings. Wood has logged just one quality start while earning one win during that time, but he should start picking up more of both if he maintains his improved performance. He's displayed some inconsistency this season but has been relatively effective at limiting runs. FAAB: $7

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly has provided plenty of length in recent weeks, lasting at least six innings in each of his last seven starts. He's recorded four quality starts during that time while logging a 2.98 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Despite his volume, the right-hander's strikeout rate has remained somewhat limited, as he now has just a 19.6 percent strikeout rate this season. The 33-year-old has had strong ratios recently, but that lack of strikeouts does lower his ceiling. FAAB: $6

Johnny Cueto, White Sox: Cueto has lasted at least five innings in each of his 11 appearances to begin the season, and he's coming off his best start of the year after tossing eight scoreless innings against the Tigers on Saturday. The 36-year-old has now posted quality starts in four of his last five appearances, logging a 2.23 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 32.1 innings over that stretch. Cueto's 19.5 percent strikeout rate this year hasn't jumped off the page, but he's had solid ratios in recent weeks. FAAB: $6

Brad Keller, Royals: Keller has picked up wins in four of his five starts over the last month and has posted a 2.15 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 29.1 innings during that time. Like some of the other starting pitchers to consider this week, the right-hander's 16.4 percent strikeout rate won't turn many heads, but he's had plenty of wins while posting strong ratios. The 26-year-old will be unavailable for the Royals' final series prior to the All-Star break since he's unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada, but he's a worthwhile option for the second half of the season. FAAB: $5

Jordan Lyles, Orioles: Like the rest of the Orioles, Lyles has been effective recently, picking up quality starts in four of his last five appearances. He's earned just two wins across that span but has posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 32.2 innings. The right-hander was unable to generate consistent production earlier in the season, but he's been a much better source for improving ratios recently and should have more chances for wins if the Orioles can carry their momentum into the second half of the year. FAAB: $5

Spenser Watkins, Orioles: Watkins struggled prior to landing on the injured list in late May and was briefly sent down once he was deemed fully healthy. However, he's picked up wins in three of his four starts since rejoining the Orioles and has recorded a 1.13 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 22.2 innings during that time. The right-hander isn't necessarily guaranteed a rotation spot once Kyle Bradish (shoulder) is cleared to return, but Watkins has certainly earned strong consideration given his recent results. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Brett Martin, Rangers: The Rangers recently chose to remove Joe Barlow from the closer's role, and Martin has stepped in to pick up three saves over the last week. Martin had a somewhat slow start to the season but has been productive recently, allowing just one unearned run in 11.2 innings over 13 appearances since the start of June. He's struck out just eight batters during that time but appears to be the Rangers' new preferred option for saves. FAAB: $12

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals: The Nationals made a surprising move by placing Tanner Rainey (elbow) on the 60-day injured list between their doubleheader games Wednesday, leaving the team's closing duties open for at least the next two months. Finnegan seems like the most likely option to fill in since he converted 11 of 14 save chances for Washington last year and picked up 12 holds over the first half of this season. The righty has converted just one of four save chances this season, but he has a career-high 28.3 percent strikeout rate and has been a slightly more reliable option recently, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings over his last nine appearances. Although the Nationals are among the worst teams in baseball, Finnegan is likely the strongest candidate for save chances with Rainey sidelined indefinitely. FAAB: $11

Alexis Diaz, Reds: Diaz recently returned from an IL stint of nearly a month due to a biceps injury, and he's allowed one run (zero earned) in 3.1 innings over the last week. The right-hander picked up the save during Tuesday's win over the Yankees but was tagged with the loss during Wednesday's extra-inning defeat. He'll likely be forced to split closing duties with Hunter Strickland, as manager David Bell hasn't chosen a full-time closer this year, but Diaz has converted three of four save chances this season and has the skills to succeed in a ninth-inning role. FAAB: $9

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Mariners: Raleigh has carved out consistent at-bats recently and has showcased plenty of power over the last few weeks. In his last 11 games, Raleigh has posted a .737 OPS with two homers, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBI, three runs and a stolen base. The 25-year-old is hitting just .200 so far this year, but he's homered 12 times in 59 games and has had ample playing time recently. FAAB: $4

Ryan Jeffers, Twins: Jeffers has split playing time behind the dish lately but has been productive when on the field. Over his last four games, the 25-year-old has gone 7-for-16 with two homers, a double, five RBI and four runs. Jeffers has been forced to settle for a part-time role for most of the year, and his .213 batting average this season isn't very appealing, but he at least presents a decent streaming option. FAAB: $3

First Base

Jose Miranda, Twins: Miranda's playing time has increased recently, and he's been productive while hitting mainly in the bottom half of the Twins' lineup. The 24-year-old has slashed .429/.478/.905 with three homers, a double, 10 RBI and four runs over his last six games, and he's drawn starts in 13 of the last 15 contests. Miranda was one of the Twins' top prospects heading into the year, so he should have plenty of chances to remain in the lineup now that his talent is translating at the major-league level. FAAB: $10

Carlos Santana, Mariners: Santana was traded from Kansas City to Seattle in late June and has performed well with his new team to help the Mariners to a 10-game winning streak. Over that stretch, the 36-year-old has slashed .333/.450/.636 with three homers, a double, nine runs and six RBI. He's been an everyday player in Seattle and has had plenty of production while batting in the heart of the order. FAAB: $6

Matt Carpenter, Yankees: Carpenter had sporadic playing time for most of June but drew six consecutive starts in early July. When given opportunities this year, the 36-year-old has shown that he still has plenty to offer. Carpenter slashed .455/.520/.818 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs during his recent string of six consecutive starts, but he's now been out of the lineup for the last two matchups. While he might lose out on playing time down the road, he's certainly a worthwhile fantasy consideration as long as he's swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Esteury Ruiz, Padres: Ruiz was dominant in the minors to begin the season, slashing .333/.467/.560 with 13 homers, 83 runs, 46 RBI and an incredible 60 stolen bases over 77 games between Double-A and Triple-A. The 23-year-old was rewarded with a call-up this week and should have an opportunity to carve out playing time while Jurickson Profar is sidelined with a concussion. Although it's possible that Ruiz loses out on at-bats once Profar is back in action, the prospect could have the chance to remain in the big-league club given the production he displayed in the minors over the first half of the year. FAAB: $14

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, a stretch in which he's been one of the most productive players in baseball. Over those five games, he's hit .450 with four homers, three doubles, nine RBI and five runs. The 30-year-old has earned consistent playing time near the top of the Giants' lineup, and he's on pace to eclipse his career-high home run mark, having already gone yard 13 times in 82 games this year. Flores should have plenty of opportunities to maintain playing time and has been swinging a hot bat recently. FAAB: $7

Third Base

Yandy Diaz, Rays: Diaz has had sustained success at the plate over the last several weeks while drawing starts in 16 of the last 17 games. During that time, the 30-year-old has put up 10 multi-hit performances while slashing .459/.534/.639 with 11 doubles, 12 runs and nine RBI. Although the 30-year-old has homered just three times in 80 games this season, he's had plenty of opportunities for run production while logging strong ratios recently. FAAB: $6

Shortstop

Jose Iglesias, Rockies: Iglesias has been a regular in Colorado's lineup this year and has had little trouble reaching base, posting a .344 on-base percentage thus far. The 32-year-old has been particularly dominant recently, recording five multi-hit performances over his last eight games while hitting .419 with two homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and six runs. The 32-year-old has homered just three times so far this season but is a strong source of ratios and run production. FAAB: $7

Aledmys Diaz, Astros: Diaz is riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he's showcased plenty of power. He's recorded seven extra-base hits over those seven games, slashing .393/.452/.857 with three homers, four doubles, seven runs, six RBI and a stolen base. The 30-year-old has struggled to maintain consistent playing time over the first half of the season but should see an uptick in at-bats while Yordan Alvarez (hand) is on the injured list. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Harold Ramirez, Rays: Ramirez is included in the column for a second consecutive week since he's continued to reach base with ease and has carved out consistent playing time as a result. The 27-year-old has started 14 of the last 16 games, slashing .403/.456/.548 with a homer, six doubles, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over that stretch. Ramirez has nine multi-hit performances in his last 14 games and is a strong fantasy option despite his lack of power. FAAB: $9

Nolan Jones, Guardians: Jones, one of Cleveland's top prospects, made his major-league debut last weekend. He posted multi-hit performances in three of his first four big-league games. While he's gone hitless in his three games since then, the 24-year-old has still slashed .350/.458/.600 with a homer, two doubles, eight RBI and three runs over his first seven big-league contests. Jones' playing time could decrease once Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) returns from the injured list, but Jones should at least have a chance to remain with the Guardians as a fourth outfielder. FAAB: $8

Aaron Hicks, Yankees: Hicks was dominant over his last several games, going 8-for-19 with three homers, a triple, three doubles, eight runs, six RBI and two stolen bases. He fouled a ball off his right shin Tuesday, however, and was forced to miss Wednesday's game against the Reds. He's targeting a weekend return and will attempt to maintain his momentum ahead of the All-Star break if he's ultimately cleared for game action. The 32-year-old is hitting just .237 this year but is at least a decent short-term option with the potential to contribute over the second half of the season. FAAB: $6

Austin Slater, Giants: Slater has been stuck with relatively inconsistent playing time recently but has posted multi-hit performances in five of his last nine games. During that time, he's slashed .458/.500/.583 with three doubles, eight runs, five RBI and a stolen base. The 29-year-old has just five home runs this year and hasn't been a regular presence in the Giants' lineup but has had strong ratios over the last week and a half. FAAB: $4

Leody Taveras, Rangers: Taveras has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, hitting .500 with five doubles, eight RBI, six runs and three stolen bases over that stretch. The 23-year-old has homered just twice over 26 major-league games this year, but he's hitting .329 and has been a good source of other counting stats recently. He should continue to see regular playing time while Eli White(wrist) remains sidelined, making him a decent option for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3