MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

Andrew Heaney , Dodgers: Heaney is still relatively widely rostered, but he's worth picking up in leagues where he's still available now that he's back to full health. The southpaw had a favorable matchup against the Nationals on Wednesday and struck out four in four scoreless innings. While his strikeout rate wasn't the same as it had been in previous starts, he improved to a 0.47 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 19.1 innings over four starts this season. The 31-year-old has had issues staying healthy this year, but he hasn't had issues holding opponents in check. FAAB: $12

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer, Royals: Singer has recorded three consecutive quality starts and struck out a season-high 12 batters against the Rays during his most recent outing. He's picked up just one win over those three starts but has posted a 2.37 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 19 innings across that span. The right-hander has lasted at least five innings in 11 of 12 starts since joining the Royals' rotation and has a 25.5 percent strikeout rate, a mark that would be the best of his career if the season ended today. FAAB: $8

Reid Detmers, Angels: Detmers has been productive over three starts since returning to the majors in early July. After recording quality starts in his first two outings following his return, the southpaw struck out six in five scoreless innings Sunday to earn his first big-league win since his no-hitter May 10 against the Rays. Over his last three starts, he's posted a 1.06 ERA, 19:6 K:BB and 0.94 WHIP in 17 innings. Detmers has been unable to generate consistent results for most of the season, but it's been encouraging to see him with some sustained success over the last several weeks. FAAB: $6

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby turned in one of his best starts of the season Monday against the Rockies, allowing two runs while striking out nine in seven innings, but he was charged with his second consecutive loss. The southpaw has struggled with inconsistency this year but has been slightly more effective in recent starts. He's lasted at least 4.1 innings in three of his last four outings, logging a 3.63 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 17.1 innings over that stretch. While fantasy managers will have to put up with some rough outings, Ashby has a 27.3 percent strikeout rate and has had more consistent success recently. FAAB: $5

Relief Pitcher

Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies: Dominguez has been a clear part of the Phillies' closing committee over the last several weeks and has been a fairly reliable source of saves. Over his last six appearances, he's posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in six innings while picking up three saves and a hold. Dominguez's status as part of a committee means that he'll presumably see fewer save chances than some of the top options, but he seems like a fairly safe bet to remain with the Phillies following the trade deadline. The right-hander has a 1.75 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 36 innings this year, both of which would be the best marks of his career if the season ended today. He's performed well in high-leverage situations and will likely have a chance to carve out more opportunities if he ultimately remains in Philadelphia, unless the team acquires additional late relievers. FAAB: $8

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals: Finnegan has taken over as the Nationals' closer over the last two weeks and has performed well since then, generating a 1.93 ERA and 0.43 WHIP in 4.2 innings over four appearances while converting both of his save chances. Like most closers for rebuilding teams, the 30-year-old carries some risk since he could be dealt to a team that would move him out of closing duties. It's possible that Finnegan's limited sample as a closer this year will diminish his chances of being traded, and he's at least worthy of a speculative add prior to the trade deadline. FAAB: $6

Mychal Givens, Cubs: In spite of their six-game winning streak, the Cubs are expected to deal several key assets ahead of next week's trade deadline, with current closer David Robertson looking like one of the players who will be headed out of Chicago. The team has steered away from using Robertson recently in order to preserve his trade value, and Givens has appeared to be the next pitcher in line for saves. Givens hasn't allowed an earned run since June 14, giving up just three unearned runs in 16.1 innings over his last 15 appearances. It's certainly possible that Givens is also traded in the coming days, but he seems like a safe bet to see ninth-inning work for the Cubs if he remains with the team. FAAB: $6

Matt Festa, Mariners: Festa wasn't a major part of the Mariners' closing situation for most of the season, but he's taken on an increased role over the last several weeks. Since rejoining the major-league club in early July, he's picked up two wins and converted both of his save chances while posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in eight innings over eight appearances. Paul Sewald will likely be the favorite for save chances after Diego Castillo (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, but it's possible that Festa earns more high-leverage work in Castillo's absence. Festa is an option for those in deeper leagues in case he can continue to carve out more ninth-inning duties over the second half of the year. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz split time behind the dish leading up to the All-Star break but has had increased playing time early in the second half following a strong showing at the plate over the last several weeks. The 31-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his last nine games and has had six multi-hit performances during that time. Over those nine matchups, Diaz has slashed .467/.556/.800 with a homer, a triple, five doubles, 10 RBI and three runs. He's started four of six games since the All-Star break and has been the Rockies' clear primary catcher recently. FAAB: $4

Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly had inconsistent playing time for most of June but has had slightly more time in the starting lineup over the last few weeks. The 28-year-old has started eight of the last 14 games, slashing .400/.486/.733 with two homers, four doubles, nine runs and six RBI over that stretch. He's crossed the plate nine times over his last six games and has seemingly reclaimed his role as the Diamondbacks' preferred option behind the plate. While Kelly is hitting just .218 this season, he's worthy of fantasy consideration while he's in the midst of his hot stretch. FAAB: $3

First Base

Jose Miranda, Twins: Miranda has been on a tear since the All-Star break, going 10-for-16 with a homer, a double, five runs and five RBI over the last four games while recording hits in each of those contests. The 24-year-old has had consistent playing time since the end of June and has slashed .375/.416/.639 with five homers, four doubles, 21 RBI and 11 runs over the last month. The Twins have found plenty of ways to keep Miranda in their lineup recently, and he's become a solid fantasy asset during his first major-league season. FAAB: $8

Second Base

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle has had little trouble reaching base safely since the All-Star break, recording four multi-hit performances over his last six games. Across that span, he's hit .370 with a double, four RBI, a run and two stolen bases. The 32-year-old hasn't displayed much power this season, homering just twice over 50 games. However, he's been a solid contributor for ratios, RBI and stolen bases since the Marlins returned to action, and his fantasy value is increased by his multi-position eligibility. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Alec Bohm, Phillies: Bohm has posted multi-hit performances in each of his last four games and is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak. Over those 12 appearances, the 25-year-old has slashed .488/.511/.707 with two homers, three doubles, nine runs and nine RBI. Bohm's groundball rate has improved to 45.0 percent this year, and he's been the Phillies' clear top option at third base. He has a .729 OPS and is on pace to set career-best marks in homers, runs and RBI this season. FAAB: $7

Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: Rojas has been a well-rounded contributor since the All-Star break and has had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games. Over his five appearances to begin the second half, the 28-year-old has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, three runs, three RBI and three stolen bases. Rojas has been a consistent presence near the top of the Diamondbacks' lineup and is sporting a career-best .283/.357/.422 slash line with six homers, 37 runs, 29 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 67 games this year. FAAB: $5

Jeimer Candelario, Tigers: Candelario experienced a power surge during Detroit's recent three-game series against the Padres, going 8-for-13 with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and three runs. The 28-year-old has four multi-hit performances over seven games since the All-Star break, posting a 1.522 OPS with four homers, two doubles, nine RBI and five runs over that stretch. Candelario has been fairly unreliable for most of the season but warrants some fantasy consideration while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Nico Hoerner, Cubs: Hoerner has been an everyday player for the Cubs over the last two months and has been especially productive at the plate over his last six games. The 25-year-old recorded hits in five of those six contests, slashing .375/.423/.625 with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI, three runs and a stolen base across that span. His .780 OPS would be the best of his career if the season ended today, and he's been a solid source of run production and speed this year. FAAB: $7

Bryson Stott, Phillies: Stott has started all six games since the All-Star break and has reached base safely in five of those six matchups. During that time, the 24-year-old has gone 5-for-19 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. Stott is hitting just .195 this season but has slashed .286/.348/.595 with three homers, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs over his last 12 games. The rookie at least presents a decent short-term fantasy option given his recent results. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Steven Kwan, Guardians: Kwan's allure has faded since his strong start to the season, but his production has picked back up recently. The 24-year-old has nine multi-hit performances over his last 18 games and has slashed .362/.400/.487 with a homer, seven doubles, 14 runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch. Kwan hasn't been the strongest source of power or run production, but he's still a player who can significantly improve ratios for fantasy managers. FAAB: $6

Victor Robles, Nationals: Robles has emerged as the Nationals' primary center fielder over the last month and has slashed .254/.299/.349 with two homers, seven runs, five RBI and six stolen bases over his last 21 games. The 25-year-old's run production has been lacking in spite of his consistent playing time, but he's displayed decent speed since carving out a consistent role in Washington's outfield. He's unlikely to see a significant uptick in run-producing opportunities for the rebuilding Nationals but has at least had decent ratios with good speed recently. FAAB: $4

Chad Pinder, Athletics: Pinder saw inconsistent at-bats for most of June and early July but has carved out additional playing time due to his recent surge in production. He's recorded hits in all but two of his last 11 games, slashing .302/.311/.674 with four homers, four doubles, 16 RBI and 10 runs. Pinder has started the last six games and has been rewarded with a spot in the heart of the Athletics' order. The 30-year-old is worth considering for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are looking for outfield production. FAAB: $4

Raimel Tapia, Blue Jays: Tapia hasn't had consistent playing time for the Blue Jays, but he's been productive at the plate with his limited opportunities. He's logged hits in each of his last seven games, hitting .519 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, 14 RBI, six runs and a stolen base over that stretch. The 28-year-old has mainly played every other day recently but is an option to consider in deeper leagues given how effective he's been when on the field in recent weeks. FAAB: $3