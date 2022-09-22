MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene, Reds: Greene has been a recurring name in the column throughout the season, and he should have the chance to be a strong fantasy contributor over the final two weeks of the regular season. He recently missed a month and a half due to a shoulder injury but returned to the mound Saturday and struck out a career-high 11 batters over six scoreless innings. The right-hander has dealt with injuries and inconsistency during his rookie season, but he lines up for favorable matchups against the Pirates and Cubs to close out the 2022 campaign. FAAB: $14

Jose Quintana, Cardinals: Quintana has been a fairly consistent contributor since being traded to the Cardinals, and he's been particularly dominant since the start of September. Over three starts this month, he's posted a 0.96 ERA and 0.64 WHIP in 18.2 innings. Most recently, the southpaw put up his longest start of the season by tossing eight scoreless innings against the Reds on Saturday. While he faces a tough test against the Dodgers on Friday, he projects to finish the season with a pair of starts against the Pirates. FAAB: $8

Drey Jameson, Diamondbacks: Jameson had a lackluster 6.95 ERA over 22 appearances (21 starts) at Triple-A Reno earlier in the year, but he's been productive over his first two big-league starts. He joined Arizona's active roster in mid-September and has posted a 1.38 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 13 innings over his first two starts with the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old tentatively lines up for relatively unfavorable matchups against the Astros and Brewers over the final two weeks of the regular season, but he's likely competing for a 2023 rotation spot and has already performed well against the Padres and Dodgers. FAAB: $7

Joey Wentz, Tigers: Wentz rejoined the big-league club in early September and has picked up wins in two of his three starts since joining the Tigers' rotation. Across that span, he's posted a 1.10 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 16.1 innings. The southpaw has tossed at least 86 pitches in each of those three starts and has likely earned a spot in Detroit's rotation for the remainder of the season. Wentz tentatively lines up for two starts next week, as he projects to face the Royals and the Twins for his final two outings of the year. FAAB: $6

Relief Pitcher

Domingo Acevedo, Athletics: Acevedo has tossed 5.1 scoreless innings over his six appearances dating back to Sept. 4, and he's been rewarded with save opportunities in each of his last four outings. The right-hander has converted all four of his save chances over the last week and seems to have taken over as Oakland's primary closer for now. It's somewhat rare to find a reliable source of saves who's widely available this late in the regular season, but Acevedo should continue to be firmly in the mix for closing duties late in the year. FAAB: $12

Brandon Hughes, Cubs: Hughes hasn't been quite as effective as Acevedo at limiting runs over the last several weeks, but the Cubs' reliever still has a decent 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 7.1 innings over his last six appearances. The left-hander has also converted all three of his save chances and has picked up two holds during that time. Although Hughes may allow the occasional run down the stretch, it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a high-leverage role late in the year that should give him fantasy value over the next two weeks. FAAB: $8

Catcher

Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: Jansen has had slightly more consistent playing time recently and has performed well at the plate over the last week. The 27-year-old has three multi-hit performances over his last six games, going 8-for-19 with a homer, five doubles, four runs, three RBI, three walks and six strikeouts across that span. Jansen has been a relatively well-rounded contributor when healthy this season, and he should continue to see ample playing time down the stretch. FAAB: $3

First Base

Carlos Santana, Mariners: Santana has experienced a power surge at the plate over the last two weeks. Although he's hit just .238 over his last 11 games, he's posted a 1.035 OPS with seven home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs. The 36-year-old has been an everyday player in the heart of the Mariners' lineup and should continue to see regular playing time as the team competes for a postseason berth. While Santana isn't the strongest source of batting average or on-base percentage, he has the ability to be a solid fantasy contributor in most other areas. FAAB: $7

Second Base

Rodolfo Castro, Pirates: Castro has taken on an everyday role as the Pirates' No. 3 hitter, and he's hit for plenty of power of late. Across his last 16 games, he's slashed .246/.290/.600 with six home runs, a triple, three doubles, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. The 23-year-old has plenty of defensive versatility, and it's been encouraging to see him hit his stride at the plate over the final month of the regular season. Castro isn't a stellar source of ratios, but he has the ability to contribute in most other categories. FAAB: $6

Nick Gordon, Twins: Gordon has reached base safely in 14 of his last 17 games, and he's been a relatively well-rounded fantasy contributor across that span. Over those 17 contests, the 26-year-old has slashed .317/.364/.533 with three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI and six runs. Gordon has had regular playing time for the Twins over the last month and is a player who can contribute in most fantasy categories given his strong on-base abilities. FAAB: $5

Third Base

Luis Rengifo, Angels: Rengifo has three multi-hit performances over his last seven games, including a pair of matchups in which he hit multiple home runs. Over those seven games, he's posted a 1.201 OPS with four home runs, a double, seven RBI and five runs. The 25-year-old is in the midst of the best season of his career and has certainly hit his stride over the last week. Rengifo should have plenty of opportunities to maintain consistent at-bats late in the year since David Fletcher and Andrew Velazquez are sidelined. FAAB: $8

Yoan Moncada, White Sox: Moncada has hit just .215 over 93 games this season, but he's picked things up at the plate over the last few days. He's generated three multi-hit performances over the last six matchups, slashing .321/.345/.607 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs, three RBI and two steals during that time. Although the 27-year-old's 2022 campaign as a whole has been largely disappointing, he has the opportunity to provide late-season fantasy value if he can maintain his recent production for a few more weeks. FAAB: $5

Shortstop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: Kiner-Falefa continues to see plenty of playing time for the Yankees in spite of Oswald Peraza's call-up, and the veteran has had plenty of success at the plate over the last few weeks. Over his last 13 games, Kiner-Falefa has slashed .286/.352/.429 with two home runs, a double, 10 runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases. The 27-year-old has homered just three times over 132 games this season, so it's possible that his power numbers decline slightly over the final two weeks of the 2022 campaign. However, Kiner-Falefa has maintained consistent at-bats and has been a well-rounded fantasy contributor in September. FAAB: $7

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Although the Rockies are out of the postseason picture this year, they'll have a chance to get a look at one of their top prospects late in the season after they called up Tovar on Thursday. The 21-year-old spent most of the season at Double-A Hartford, where he slashed .314/.383/.542 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 39 runs and 17 stolen bases over 66 games. He's played just five games at the Triple-A level but will have a chance to prove himself against big-league talent late in the 2022 season. Tovar should be able to carve out regular playing time in the majors over the next two weeks and has upside if he can translate his minor-league success to the big-league level, but his lack of experience above Double-A casts some uncertainty on his value in redraft leagues. FAAB: $6

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: Kim has been a somewhat inconsistent contributor for the Padres this season, but he's picked things up over the last several days. He has two multi-hit performances over his last five games and has gone 6-for-18 with two home runs, a double, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base across that span. The 26-year-old has experienced some cold stretches while serving as the Padres' primary shortstop this year, but his recent uptick in production makes him worthy of fantasy consideration, especially in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Harrison Bader, Yankees: Bader made his Yankees debut Tuesday after missing nearly three months due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He's performed well over his first two games with his new team, going 3-for-8 with a double, five RBI, two runs and two strikeouts. The 28-year-old should serve as the Yankees' primary center fielder to close out the regular season and certainly warrants fantasy consideration in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $11

Tony Kemp, Athletics: Kemp has had little trouble reaching base over the last month, and he's displayed increased power over the last week and a half. Across his last eight games, he's slashed .367/.441/.800 with three home runs, two triples, 10 runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases. The 30-year-old was already a strong source for ratios, and it's been encouraging to see him generate more counting stats in recent games. If he can remain productive down the stretch, he'll have the potential to provide a late-season boost in several categories for fantasy teams. FAAB: $8

Myles Straw, Guardians: Straw has had regular playing time at the bottom of the Guardians' lineup, and he's in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak. Over those 10 matchups, he's slashed .412/.487/.588 with a triple, four doubles, eight runs, three RBI and a stolen base. The 27-year-old is unlikely to provide much power down the stretch since he's failed to hit any home runs over 141 games this year, but he has the potential to contribute in most other categories in spite of his spot at the bottom of Cleveland's batting order. FAAB: $6

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri has started six of the last seven games for Tampa Bay, reaching base safely in each of the six games that he's started. Over that stretch, he's gone 6-for-19 with a homer, four runs, three stolen bases, two RBI, four walks and four strikeouts. The 27-year-old is slugging just .345 this season and has limited power potential, but he's produced solid ratios and has the ability to provide run production and speed late in the regular season. FAAB: $4

Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins: De La Cruz had sporadic playing time after rejoining the major-league roster in early September, but he's started eight of the last nine games while Avisail Garcia has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. De La Cruz has made the most of his increased at-bats, slashing .281/.314/.594 with three home runs, a double, 12 RBI and five runs over the last eight games. While it's not yet clear whether Garcia will return to action to close out the regular season, De La Cruz has had strong fantasy production in his stead. FAAB: $4