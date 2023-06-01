MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Logan Allen , Guardians: Allen has now spent just over a month in the majors, and he picked up his second career win against the Orioles on Monday by striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings. While he hasn't picked up many wins over his first seven major-league outings, his ratios have been relatively solid. The 23-year-old has posted a 2.72 ERA, 43:11 K:BB and 1.31 WHIP in 39.2 innings. In leagues where he's still available, Allen is certainly worth considering due to his ratios and ability to produce swings and misses. FAAB: $7

June is upon us, and with it brings warmer weather around the league that has contributed to several bats heating up. Several players also returned from lengthy stints on the injured list recently, including Royce Lewis , who carries solid fantasy value after recovering from his torn ACL. In addition to the hitters available, several underrated pitchers have put together decent runs in recent weeks. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Carlos Carrasco, Mets: Carrasco had some shaky starts earlier this year, generating an 8.68 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 18.2 innings over his first four starts in 2023. However, he's bounced back with quality starts in his last two outings, giving up just two runs while striking out eight in 12.2 innings to earn back-to-back wins. The right-hander has been inconsistent over the past several seasons, but it's been encouraging to see him string together a pair of solid starts. The 36-year-old at least has increased fantasy value while he's in the midst of his hot streak, and he's shown in the past to have the ability to have sustained success. FAAB: $6

Ben Lively, Reds: Lively has joined the Reds' rotation, and over his last three appearances has been solid as a starter, even though he's had just one quality start this year. Across his three starts, the right-hander has logged a 2.08 ERA, 22:5 K:BB and 0.92 WHIP in 17.1 innings, good for a 2-1 record. The 31-year-old had lackluster results over a limited sample in the majors from 2017 to 2019, but he's been productive since being called up by Cincinnati and has offered well-rounded fantasy production. FAAB: $5

Zack Greinke, Royals: Greinke is no longer the dominant pitcher he was earlier in his career, but he's put together a string of encouraging starts in recent weeks that give him increased fantasy appeal, at least as a short-term option. Over his past four outings, he's posted a 2.18 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in 20.2 innings. Greinke logged a 0-1 record during that time and has just one win over 12 starts this season, but he's had decent ratios outside of a rough patch in late April. Although he's unlikely to pick up many wins while pitching for the Royals, the 39-year-old can still provide some fantasy value. FAAB: $5

Chase Anderson, Rockies: Anderson's past three appearances have come as a starter, all at Coors Field. Despite pitching at the hitter-friendly park, he's successfully limited run production, posting a 1.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 15.2 innings over his three starts. The 35-year-old struck out just eight batters across that span and was forced to settle for no-decisions in each start, but he at least represents a decent option for fantasy managers looking for help with ratios. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Miguel Castro, Diamondbacks: Castro has seen consistent save opportunities for the Diamondbacks in recent weeks and has performed well in the high-leverage role. Over his past 10 appearances, he's struck out 11 in 9.1 scoreless innings while converting all four of his save chances with two wins and two holds. Andrew Chafin leads the team with eight saves and has also been in the mix for closing duties in recent weeks, but Castro appears to be the slight favorite in the ninth inning. FAAB: $8

Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Kyle Finnegan has operated as the Nationals' primary closer this season, but Harvey has also been utilized in high-leverage situations despite a few rough outings. Over his past five outings, he's converted two of three save chances while picking up two holds and giving up three runs with 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings. While it's hard to see Harvey overtaking Finnegan as the primary closer at this point, Harvey has done enough to warrant fantasy consideration for managers in deeper leagues who can deal with his occasional lackluster appearances. FAAB: $4

Colin Poche, Rays: Manager Kevin Cash is known for using a committee-based approach in the ninth inning, and he has several options available while Pete Fairbanks is on the injured list with a hip issue. Poche has pitched in several high-leverage situations recently and has picked up a win and a hold while converting one of two save chances across his last four outings. The Rays have also utilized Jason Adam in several save situations, but Poche also appears to have trust in high-leverage scenarios despite a few hiccups this season. It's unclear when Fairbanks will be able to return, and Poche is worth considering in his absence. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals: Ruiz has had stretches of solid production this season, and he's in the midst of one of his hot streaks at the plate. He's homered three times over the past two games and has driven in runs in seven of his past 10 matchups. Across those 10 games, he's slashed .294/.385/.676 with four home runs, a double, 10 RBI and eight runs. Ruiz is slightly between streaming and must-roster categories, but he's worth rostering during his hot streak while also carrying some rest-of-season upside. FAAB: $5

Patrick Bailey, Giants: Bailey is more of an under-the-radar catching option, but he's been effective while filling in for Joey Bart recently. Across Bailey's last nine games, he's hit .333 with two home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and four runs. He's had multi-hit performances in three of his past five games and has earned most of the starts behind the dish recently. Bart is nearing a rehab assignment, and Bailey's playing time will presumably decrease once Bart returns to action. However, Bailey is at least a solid streaming option for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

First Base

Spencer Steer, Reds: Steer has been an everyday player for Cincinnati, and he's in the midst of a 13-game on-base streak. Across that span, he's had seven multi-hit performances and has slashed .400/.433/.673 with three home runs, a triple, four doubles, 12 runs and 12 RBI. The 25-year-old hit just .211 over 28 games in his first taste of major-league action last year, but he's been much more reliable in 2023 and shouldn't lose out on playing time anytime soon. Fantasy managers looking for a corner infielder can find a well-rounded contributor in Steer. FAAB: $7

Second Base

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: McKinstry has reached base consistently over the past few weeks, slashing .326/.484/.500 with two home runs, two doubles, 11 runs, five stolen bases and four RBI over his past 15 games. The 28-year-old has 10 steals over 47 games in 2023, already passing his career-best mark of seven steals that he set last year. He doesn't have much power potential,m but has solid ratios while scoring plenty of runs. Despite his shortcomings in some categories, McKinstry's production this year makes him worthy of fantasy consideration. FAAB: $5

Romy Gonzalez, White Sox: Gonzalez is available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues, but he's homered in three of the past four games, continuing a hot streak he's put together in recent weeks. Over the past 11 games, he's slashed .303/.324/.727 with three home runs, a triple, three doubles, 10 RBI, six runs and two steals. Gonzalez is hitting just .211 this season and has limited rest-of-season potential, but he's at least a solid streaming option for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $1

Third Base

Willi Castro, Twins: Castro is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, and he's seemingly had the green light on the basepaths during that time. Over the past six matchups, he's had four multi-hit performances and has slashed .455/.520/.773 with two home runs, a double, nine runs, five steals and three RBI. Most of Castro's counting stats lag behind some of his counterparts, but he has solid ratios and has already racked up 10 stolen bases in 2023. FAAB: $3

J.D. Davis, Giants: Davis has crossed the plate in six of his past 10 games, slashing .289/.413/.553 with two home runs, four doubles, 10 runs, seven RBI and a stolen base. The 30-year-old has had consistent playing time in the top half of San Francisco's lineup, and while he's had somewhat inconsistent counting stats, he's hitting .282 this season. Despite his streaky counting stats, he's in the midst of a hot stretch and has some season-long potential. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Royce Lewis, Twins: Lewis missed a year due to a torn ACL, but returned from the injured list Monday and has been productive over a limited sample. Over his two games since returning, he's gone 3-for-9 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs while batting in the heart of the order. Lewis may see occasional days off soon as he's eased back into action, but he's among the top prospects in baseball and has solid season-long upside. Now that the 23-year-old is back in action, he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $8

Outfield

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski is in the midst of a six-game on-base streak in which he's had two games with multiple home runs. Across those six matchups, he's slashed .364/.417/.909 with four home runs, six RBI and a steal. The 24-year-old's 33.5 percent strikeout rate is discouraging, but he's on pace to surpass several marks from his rookie season in 2022, as he has an .859 OPS with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 18 runs and six stolen bases over 47 games this year. Despite Suwinski's strikeouts, he's had relatively solid production in most areas in 2023. FAAB: $6

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: McCarthy has had three consecutive multi-hit performances, and while he logged just two runs and two RBI during that time, he also stole five bases. The 25-year-old had a slow start to the year that resulted in him heading to the minors, but he's started six consecutive games since returning. He's hitting just .198 in the majors this year, and it's unclear whether his on-base success will continue. However, if he can continue to reach base relatively consistently, he should be a solid option for fantasy managers looking for steals. FAAB: $5

Mitch Haniger, Giants: Haniger has had a relatively up-and-down season to begin his first year in San Francisco, but he's had three multi-hit outings over his last six games. Across that span, he's slashed .400/.423/.760 with two homers, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs. The 32-year-old has maintained consistent playing time for the Giants and is hitting .239 following his recent hot streak, but his season-long potential remains limited until he can display sustained success. However, in leagues where he's available, Haniger at least warrants consideration as a streamer at this point. FAAB: $4

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri has experienced a power surge over the past few weeks, and his eight home runs over his past 18 games surpass his career-best mark of seven home runs over a full season that he set in 2022. The 27-year-old is now hitting .245 with 10 homers, 22 runs, 22 RBI and five stolen bases this year. Siri can be somewhat inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but he's put together a solid stat line in recent weeks. FAAB: $3