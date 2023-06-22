MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Gavin Williams , Guardians: Williams is one of the Guardians' top pitching prospects, and he made his major-league debut Wednesday after a stellar start to the season in the minors. He gave up four runs in 5.2 innings against Oakland during his first big-league start, but injuries to Cleveland's other starters paired with Williams' minor-league results will likely give him additional turns through the rotation. The 23-year-old has posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 55.1 innings over 11 starts between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year, so he's proven to have the talent to generate consistent success. FAAB: $8

A few promising pitching prospects have made their major-league debuts recently, and several National League clubs have changed closers over the past few weeks. Some position players have also made an impact at the plate recently, and there are plenty of streaming candidates for fantasy managers to consider as the All-Star break approaches. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan didn't pitch above the Double-A level in the minors before being called up last week, but he tossed six no-hit innings during his major-league debut against the Giants on Friday. Despite the right-hander's lack of experience at the top level of the minors, he's performed well in recent seasons, posting a 2.33 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 31 appearances (23 starts) between the High-A and Double-A clubs in 2022 and 2023. Sheehan will make at least one more turn in the major-league rotation Friday against the Astros, but his status beyond then is murky since Julio Urias could be ready to return from the injured list next week. FAAB: $7

Brayan Bello, Red Sox: Bello has had sustained success over the past month, as he's had quality starts in four of his past five appearances. While he's had to settle for a 1-3 record over that stretch, he's posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 26 innings. Bello logged a 4.71 ERA in his first taste of major-league action in 2022, but it's been encouraging to see him limit run production more consistently during the 2023 campaign. Although the 24-year-old has struggled to pick up wins recently, he's a solid source for ratios and strikeouts. FAAB: $6

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett's season-long ERA is somewhat inflated due to a few rough starts, but he's been consistently effective outside of his occasional poor performance. He's held opponents to two or fewer runs in six of his past seven starts, posting a 2.13 ERA, 49:8 K:BB and 0.87 WHIP in 38 innings. The southpaw logged just two quality starts during that time since he tends to last around five innings during his appearances, but it's still been an encouraging stretch that gives him increased fantasy appeal. FAAB: $5

Reid Detmers, Angels: Detmers wasn't particularly sharp over the first two months of the season, but he's been a consistent contributor over his past three starts. During those outings, he's had two quality starts while posting a 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 18.2 innings. Those three starts came against relatively solid opponents in the Cubs, Rangers and Dodgers, but it's still worth proceeding with caution regarding Detmers due to his results earlier in the season. However, he's at least worth streaming in most fantasy formats. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Adbert Alzolay, Cubs: After an up-and-down start to his major-league career, Alzolay has settled into a more traditional relief role in 2023 and has been successful. He's tossed 9.1 scoreless innings over his past nine appearances and has converted all three of his save chances while picking up a hold during that time. The Cubs have rotated between a few closers over the first half of the 2023 campaign, but Alzolay has been one of the team's most reliable relievers, and he's performed well in a high-leverage role. FAAB: $7

Scott McGough, Diamondbacks: McGough was viewed as a closing candidate heading into 2023, but the Diamondbacks relied on some other ninth-inning options earlier this season. However, the right-hander has been reliable at limiting runs over the past month, and he's been rewarded with more save chances recently. He's converted all three of his save chances over his past five appearances, giving up one run (zero earned) while striking out eight in 6.1 innings. Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin could still see the occasional save chances, but the closing job appears to be McGough's at this point. FAAB: $6

Jordan Hicks, Cardinals: The Cardinals have underdelivered on expectations early in the season, but the team has put together some wins recently. Ryan Helsley is on the injured list with a forearm issue, and Hicks has received the bulk of the save chances recently over Giovanny Gallegos. Hicks has picked up three saves and a hold over his past four appearances while tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. While it's not yet clear when Helsley will be back in action, Hicks appears to be the preferred ninth-inning option for now. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Yainer Diaz, Astros: Martin Maldonado has struggled at the plate once again in 2023, so Diaz has seen an uptick in playing time at catcher while also seeing time as the designated hitter while Yordan Alvarez is sidelined. Diaz has started nine of the past 10 games, hitting .282 with four home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs. Alvarez will likely require several more weeks on the injured list, so Diaz should continue to see regular playing time near the heart of the order. Diaz is still available in plenty of leagues and is in the midst of a hot streak. FAAB: $3

First Base

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles: O'Hearn has been on the strong side of a platoon this season, but he's been successful when in the lineup recently. The 29-year-old is riding a nine-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .469/.500/.813 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 runs and five RBI. Even though O'Hearn hasn't been an everyday player for the Orioles this year, he sees fairly regular playing time and has been near the heart of the order recently. He struggled to find sustained success over his five seasons in Kansas City, but it's been encouraging to see him have well-rounded production early in 2023. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals: Donovan has recorded hits in 10 consecutive matchups, a span that includes five multi-hit performances. The 26-year-old's counting stats haven't been what one might expect from such a streak, as he's slashed .386/.438/.523 with a homer, three doubles, six runs and five RBI during his recent tear. Donovan isn't a consistent power threat, but he's had an everyday role for the Cardinals, most recently leading off against right-handed pitchers. His counting stats have been lackluster for the struggling Cardinals, but he's at least a utility player who can provide solid ratios for fantasy managers. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Maikel Garcia, Royals: Garcia is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, and he's crossed the plate in each of those five matchups. During that stretch, he's hit .429 with a homer, a double, six runs, three RBI and two steals. The 23-year-old has had consistent playing time since being called up at the beginning of May, and has been a solid contributor for ratios and run production while also showcasing some speed. Garcia can be a decent fantasy asset for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo hit .195 last season, but he's displayed solid contact abilities over the first half of the 2023 campaign. He's been especially effective in recent weeks, hitting .306 with four doubles, five runs, three RBI and three steals over the past 11 games. Even though his five homers this year already match his mark over 148 games in 2022, he isn't a consistent power threat. However, Perdomo has reached base consistently while providing some counting stats recently. FAAB: $4

David Hamilton, Red Sox: Hamilton stole 71 bases in 118 games at Double-A Portland last year and logged 27 steals in 52 matchups with the Triple-A club to begin the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Twins and recorded a steal off the bench. While he may not be an everyday player in the big leagues, Hamilton is one of the fastest prospects in baseball and has already showcased his speed at the top level. Fantasy managers seeking steals who can sacrifice production in other areas could consider picking up Hamilton. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta: Rosario has reached base safely multiple times in six consecutive games, and he's gone 10-for-18 with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and 10 runs during that time. The 31-year-old struggled in his first full season with Atlanta last year, but has looked more like his old self over the first half of the 2023 campaign, hitting .271 with 13 homers, 37 RBI and 34 runs over 63 games. In leagues where Rosario is still available, he's a solid streaming candidate with the potential to provide fantasy value over the remainder of the season. FAAB: $8

Jake Fraley, Reds: Fraley returned from the injured list Sunday against the Astros, and he's been productive for the surging Reds over his four games since being activated. The 28-year-old has gone 5-for-13 with two home runs, a double, six RBI, four runs and a steal over the past four matchups, continuing what's on pace to be a career-best season. Fraley hasn't missed a beat since his IL stint and has plenty of fantasy potential, especially while the Reds are playing at a high level as a team. FAAB: $7

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas spent a month in the minors following a disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, but he was called up to begin this week and has swung a hot bat now that he's back in the big leagues. He's gone 6-for-13 with a home run, a double, four runs and three RBI over three games since rejoining Arizona. Thomas also had success during his time in the minors, slashing .348/.409/.518 with three homers, 31 RBI, 24 runs and two steals over 26 games. While he's hit near the bottom of the order since his call-up, the 23-year-old has been a well-rounded contributor over a limited sample and at least warrants streaming consideration in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $3

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Tauchman's contract was selected by the Cubs in mid-May, and he's had regular playing time since joining the big-league club. The 32-year-old has been especially productive over the past two weeks, slashing .325/.429/.525 with two home runs, two doubles, 12 runs, eight RBI and a steal over the past 11 games. Tauchman typically serves as the leadoff hitter against right-handers, leading to plenty of opportunities to cross the plate. He's been a lackluster contributor in previous major-league seasons, but has had decent production at the plate since joining the Cubs. FAAB: $2

Matt Vierling, Tigers: Vierling has dealt with a back injury for most of June but returned from the injured list on June 12. While he was out of the lineup for three games this week after the issue flared up, the outfielder has been productive when healthy over the past two weeks. Over nine games since being activated, Vierling has hit .400 with three home runs, a double, six runs and five RBI. As long as the 26-year-old's most recent bout with back spasms doesn't require another trip to the injured list, he's a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2