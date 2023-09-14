MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Mike Clevinger , White Sox: Clevinger struggled mightily during his first September start, giving up eight runs in four innings to take the loss against the Tigers. However, the right-hander has rebounded with back-to-back quality starts. He's had plenty of ups and downs since early August, as he's posted quality starts in five of his last seven outings, but has had incredibly rough performances during his other two appearances. Clevinger warrants some late-season consideration, especially for fantasy managers whose ratios can withstand

The final few weeks of the MLB season are upon us, and several teams are shifting their focus toward postseason play as the year winds down. Atlanta clinched the NL East on Wednesday, and a few teams are right behind them for clinching their respective divisions. It's possible that some teams give their key players more rest down the stretch to keep them fresh for the playoffs, which is a trend fantasy managers should monitor closely. However, there are plenty of players who should have a chance to provide solid production as the season draws to a close. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The final few weeks of the MLB season are upon us, and several teams are shifting their focus toward postseason play as the year winds down. Atlanta clinched the NL East on Wednesday, and a few teams are right behind them for clinching their respective divisions. It's possible that some teams give their key players more rest down the stretch to keep them fresh for the playoffs, which is a trend fantasy managers should monitor closely. However, there are plenty of players who should have a chance to provide solid production as the season draws to a close. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger, White Sox: Clevinger struggled mightily during his first September start, giving up eight runs in four innings to take the loss against the Tigers. However, the right-hander has rebounded with back-to-back quality starts. He's had plenty of ups and downs since early August, as he's posted quality starts in five of his last seven outings, but has had incredibly rough performances during his other two appearances. Clevinger warrants some late-season consideration, especially for fantasy managers whose ratios can withstand the occasional poor performance. FAAB: $6

Ken Waldichuk, Athletics: Waldichuk has fallen short of quality starts on plenty of occasions this season since he doesn't tend to last six innings, and he doesn't have much potential for wins while pitching for the Athletics. However, he's produced stellar ratios recently, on the heels of tossing 12 scoreless innings over his last two starts. Across his last seven outings, Waldichuk has posted a 1.91 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 37.2 innings. The southpaw's counting stats don't jump off the page, but he's been a reliable source of ratios over the past month and a half. FAAB: $5

Bryan Woo, Mariners: Woo missed time in August due to forearm inflammation but returned to action late in the month. Although he gave up five runs in five innings against the Reds on Sept. 4, he's been relatively effective upon his return, posting a 2.61 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 20.2 innings over his last four starts. He struck out just 16 batters during that time, but has picked up wins in two of his last three appearances. Woo may still have the occasional poor start down the stretch, but he's had solid production recently and should have the opportunity for wins late in the year as the Mariners push for a postseason spot. FAAB: $5

Cal Quantrill, Guardians: Quantrill has been plagued by injuries this year that have impacted his season-long ratios, but he returned from the injured list at the beginning of September and has posted three consecutive quality starts upon his return. Over his last three outings, he's posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 18 innings. The right-hander picked up just one win during that time, but it's been encouraging to see him pitching so effectively following his lengthy absence. His 12.7 percent strikeout rate would rank last among major-league starters if he qualified, but he can still provide ratio help while he's riding his hot streak. FAAB: $4

Zack Thompson, Cardinals: Thompson has lasted longer than five innings in just one of his last seven starts, but he's produced relatively solid ratios during that time and has picked up wins in three of his last four outings. Across his last seven appearances, he's posted a 3.71 ERA, 38:10 K:BB and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings. With Steven Matz likely done for the season due to a lat injury, Thompson should have the opportunity to maintain a rotation spot down the stretch, which makes him a viable fantasy consideration. FAAB: $3

Jose Butto, Mets: Butto rejoined the major-league club in early September and could have an opportunity to remain in the rotation to close out the season since Carlos Carrasco will be unable to return in 2023. Butto has pitched well over two starts since being called up, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out 13 in 11.1 innings. The 25-year-old picked up his first big-league win during Tuesday's start against the Diamondbacks, and the next few weeks could serve as an audition for a potential rotation spot in 2024 for the rebuilding Mets. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Adam Ottavino, Mets: David Robertson served as the Mets' closer over the first half of the season before being traded to Miami, and Ottavino has emerged at the team's clear ninth-inning option in recent weeks. He's picked up saves in each of his last three appearances, which have been all three of the save situations the Mets have had during that time. Over the last month, he's posted a 0.77 ERA, 13:5 K:BB and 0.77 WHIP in 11.2 innings over 11 appearances. Ottavino should continue to close out games for the Mets down the stretch and certainly warrants fantasy consideration. FAAB: $8

Trevor May, Athletics: May hasn't allowed a run over the past month and has served as the Athletics' primary closer for most of the season. Oakland hasn't had as many save situations this season as a rebuilding club, but May has still been able to convert all seven of his save chances over his last 11 outings while striking out eight in 10.1 scoreless innings during that time. The right-hander has been included in the column several times this year and is a solid option in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $7

Julian Merryweather, Cubs: The Cubs have turned to Adbert Alzolay as their primary closer in recent weeks, but he landed on the injured list with a right forearm strain this week. Although Michael Fulmer picked up the save Monday against the Rockies, he was likely used since Merryweather had pitched three consecutive days before then, including a save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Merryweather has been productive over the past few weeks, posting a 0.84 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in 10.2 innings over his last 10 appearances. It's unclear how much time Alzolay will miss, but Merryweather appears to be the top option for saves in his absence. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Logan O'Hoppe, Angels: O'Hoppe has gone hitless in three of his last six games, but has been dominant in the other three matchups, racking up four home runs and a double. Since the start of September, the 23-year-old has hit .262 with five homers, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs. He's had regular playing time in the heart of the Angels' order and has certainly hit his stride recently. Fantasy managers looking for a late-season streaming option at catcher could find value in O'Hoppe. FAAB: $3

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: Langeliers has had more ups and downs than O'Hoppe recently, and Langeliers' .205 batting average on the season certainly leaves something to be desired. However, he's been slightly more effective recently, going 5-for-18 with three home runs, a double and six RBI over his last five games. The 25-year-old isn't an everyday player for Oakland, but sees his fair share of playing time and is worth considering for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $1

First Base

Elehuris Montero, Rockies: Montero is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes three extra-base hits and three multi-hit performances. The 25-year-old has had sustained success over the last two weeks after returning from a five-game absence at the beginning of September. He's been an everyday player for Colorado upon his return and has slashed .395/.489/.658 with two homers, four doubles, 11 runs and five RBI over the last 12 games. Montero has had somewhat lackluster season-long results but warrants late-season consideration given his recent production. FAAB: $5

Second Base

Christopher Morel, Cubs: Morel was among the top players in baseball after being called up by the Cubs in early May, but has cooled off since then and hasn't been an everyday player in recent weeks. That's due at least partially to his 32.5 percent strikeout rate. However, he's heated up at the plate recently, hitting .222 with three home runs, a triple, a double, six RBI and four runs over his last seven games. Morel should still see the occasional day off down the stretch and will likely continue to be plagued by strikeouts, but he's amid a power surge heading into the final few weeks of the year. FAAB: $7

Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays: As his career progresses, Biggio hasn't been able to replicate his results from the 2019 campaign in which he homered 16 times and stole 14 bases over 100 games in his first taste of major-league action. However, he still has occasional glimpses of promise and has produced at the plate over the last week and a half, slashing .375/.484/.625 with a homer, three doubles, eight RBI and six runs over his last eight games. The 28-year-old has mainly operated in the strong side of a platoon this year, but still sees fairly regular playing time and has been a reliable contributor recently. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Willi Castro, Twins: Castro spent over two weeks on the injured list between August and early September, but he returned to action early this month and has been relatively productive upon his return, especially over the past few matchups. Across his last five games, he's gone 6-for-19 with two home runs, a triple, a double, three runs and three RBI. Castro has been an everyday player for the Twins recently and has a career-high 31 steals this year, and he's also showcased his fair share of power recently. FAAB: $5

Matt Vierling, Tigers: Vierling has improved upon his 2022 results slightly this season, and he's been in a groove at the plate over the past week. He's recorded hits in four of his last five games and has slashed .421/.522/.737 with a home run, three doubles, eight runs and three RBI during that time. The 26-year-old has still seen the occasional day off since the start of September, but he has increased opportunities for counting stats while hitting mainly in the top half of the order. Vierling is a decent late-season target for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Taylor has been a part-time player for the Dodgers for most of the year while serving as a utility man, but he's seen a slight uptick in playing time over the past few weeks and has responded well at the plate. Over his last eight games, the 33-year-old has slashed .321/.367/.607 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and four runs. The Dodgers are on the cusp of clinching the NL West, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team give Taylor increased at-bats down the stretch to manage the workload of some key contributors. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks: Pham has had his fair share of inconsistent stretches this season but has been hot at the plate over the past week. Across the last eight games, he's slashed .382/.432/.765 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases while hitting exclusively at third in the order. The Diamondbacks are in the mix for a playoff spot, so Pham should continue to have a chance to be a well-rounded contributor as the season winds down. FAAB: $10

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong is probably the player I've had the most trouble valuing this week. Regular readers of the column know that I tend to be high on prominent prospects when they're promoted, as the call-up creates a sense of urgency on waivers that doesn't necessarily happen when a player already in the majors gets hot. Crow-Armstrong's call-up would normally warrant plenty of FAAB consideration, but it's been discouraging to see how the Cubs have used Alexander Canario recently after calling him up. Crow-Armstrong is a better prospect and has already started more games than Canario, but the Cubs have also gotten solid production out of Mike Tauchman for most of the year. Crow-Armstrong has plenty of upside if he can carve out playing time, but the Cubs could choose to give Tauchman and Christopher Morel more time in center field if the top prospect experiences growing pains early on. FAAB: $8

Robbie Grossman, Rangers: Grossman was relatively cold at the plate for most of early September, but has been much more consistent at reaching base safely in recent days. He's gotten on base safely multiple times in four of the last five games, and he's gone 6-for-14 with two homers, a double, seven runs, seven RBI and six walks during that time. While it's a limited sample, Grossman at least warrants some streaming consideration in case his production continues to close out the regular season. FAAB: $4

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants: Yastrzemski missed nearly a month shortly after the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, but returned to action in late August and has been effective since rejoining the lineup. Over his last 12 games, he's slashed .412/.487/.824 with three home runs, five doubles, eight runs and seven RBI. The 33-year-old should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch, and he's been a well-rounded contributor upon his return to full health. FAAB: $3