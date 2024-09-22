NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

This is the final column of the season. Thanks to everyone who read and commented, and hopefully the article helped you win your leagues. Any feedback, please email [email protected] or [email protected] .

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins: Alcantara, who underwent Tommy John surgery last October, threw live batting practice for the first time this season on Tuesday. The right-hander's rehab from the operation has moved along well so far, and he should be ready to roll for the start of spring training. Alcantara is a stash candidate for keeper leagues if available, even though his innings could be limited somewhat next year after missing all of 2024. 12-team Mixed: $2: 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (keeper stash bid)

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals: McGreevey was promoted Wednesday with Lance Lynn landing on the injured list again due to right knee inflammation. He's initially being used in relief and picked up the win Wednesday, but he could potentially get a start in the final week if the Cardinals want to stick with a six-man rotation. McGreevey went seven frames of one-run ball in a spot start earlier this season during his major-league debut and collected a 4.02 ERA and 138:44 K:BB across 150 innings covering 27 outings at Triple-A Memphis. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jordan Montgomery, Diamondbacks: Montgomery returned to the Arizona rotation as a replacement for the injured Ryne Nelson (shoulder) following a three-week bullpen stint. He shifted to a relief role after a 6.44 ERA from his 19 starts this season, but didn't fare much better over four appearances with a 4.85 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 13 innings. Montgomery allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Tuesday and is slated for another start Sunday. And he could get an additional one during the final week of the regular season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Kodai Senga, Mets: Senga has been sidelined most of this season due to a pair of injuries and has been limited to one start and 5.1 innings. It was in that July outing where he strained his calf to go on the 60-day IL. Senga began throwing bullpen sessions on Sep. 4 and then managed 15 pitches over a scoreless inning of work in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse Saturday. If Senga - who topped out at 95MPH and struck out a pair - comes out of that start unscathed, he'll need five days off before returning which puts him on track to return next Friday against the Brewers. 12-team Mixed: $2: 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (spec return bid/stash bid)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers, out with a strained left index finger since early June, conceded six runs (five earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Wednesday after being activated off the injured list. That happened after three rehab starts, the last one a five-inning scoreless effort on Sep. 13. Weathers was showing signs of a breakout before getting hurt by compiling a 3.55 ERA and 67:20 K:BB over 71 frames covering 13 starts. He should make two more starts for Miami before the end of the campaign. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams, placed on the IL at the end of May with a right flexor muscle strain, was activated and started Friday. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven across five innings. Williams progressed to return by making his third overall rehab start at for Double-A Harrisburg last Sunday, where he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings. Washington had him go through some workouts with the parent club to lead to this activation and allow the team to use a six-man rotation. Williams posted a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in his 11 starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Ferrer, Nationals: Ferrer has picked up all six of his holds and his lone save the past three weeks. He's allowed two runs on 11 hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk through 12.2 innings and 11 games. Ferrer has moved into a position of trust in the Washington bullpen as one of the key lead-ins to closer Kyle Finnegan. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Seth Halvorsen/Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Tyler Kinley, who had been closing for the Rockies, was placed on the Rockies' 15-day IL Friday due to right elbow inflammation. Stepping in as the team's closer should either be Halvorsen - who's yet to give up a run in 9.2 innings since being promoted and notched a shaky save Saturday - or Vodnik, who had been operated in that role before going on the IL in mid-August. Halvorsen is a power pitcher who relies on a 100MPH fastball and a sinker to retire hitters. Vodnik has been unscored upon in five of his six appearances since returning two weeks ago, which includes two wins and a blown save. Halvorsen - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Vodnik - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Hunter Feduccia, Dodgers: Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He's working as the Dodgers' backup catcher behind Will Smith for the rest of the regular season with Austin Barnes landing on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured left big toe. Feduccia slashed .284/.409/.428 with six home runs and 50 RBI across 350 plate appearances in Triple-A. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith, recalled earlier in the month from Triple-A Reno, continues to rake at the plate. The injury to Lourdes Gurriel (calf, 10-day IL) created a path to at-bats for Smith and he's made the most of that opportunity with three homers Sep. 8 while compiling a six-game hitting streak where he's batted .474 (9-for-19) with four doubles, five runs and five RBI. Arizona is in the middle of a pennant race and will continue to roll with Smith while he's hot. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22 (upped bid from prior)

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna, Mets: Francisco Lindor's back injury on Sep. 13 prompted the Mets to promote Acuna the following Saturday. Lindor has missed the past week, but the Mets haven't skipped a beat thanks in part to Acuna and his accomplishments. He didn't set the world on fire at the plate during his first year at Triple-A by slashing .258/.299/.355 with seven homers and 50 RBI, though his 40 stolen bases is noteworthy. Acuna produced pockets of strong play mixed with broader slumps in the minors and has been on a heater in the bigs with a .385/.407/.855 line his first week-plus in the majors and going deep three times while driving in and scoring six runs. Lindor may be back for the start of the Mets' series Tuesday in Atlanta, though the team will find a way to get Acuna in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $8: 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $24 (upped bid from prior)

Trey Lipscomb, Nationals: Lipscomb was recalled from Triple-A Rochester Saturday to replace the demoted CJ Abrams on the Nationals 'roster. He'll almost certainly be limited to a bench role while Nasim Nunez takes over for Abrams at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Nick Yorke, Pirates: Yorke was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Acquired from the Red Sox foe Quinn Priester at the trade deadline, Yorke has slashed .303/.385/.449 with 12 home runs and 21 stolen bases between the Double- and Triple-A levels. Since switching organizations, he's registered a .359/.438/.516 line with two homers and eight steals in 176 plate appearances at Indianapolis to earn his way to the big leagues. The 17th overall selection in 2020 is primarily a second baseman, which is where he's seen most of his action so far since being called up, but also has experience at third, shortstop, and all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty opened the season as the Mets' starting third baseman, though was optioned to the minors in May after struggling and losing his job to Mark Vientos. He was a candidate for a September promotion after a .997 OPS in 12 games with Triple-A Syracuse before suffering a fractured left index finger. Baty was activated Wednesday after missing a month and could be a possible final week call-up if needed. If not, he's an offseason trade candidate. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Jonah Bride, Marlins: Bride became a starter at the end of July following Miami's fire sale and hasn't looked back. So far in September, he's slashed .291/.359/.436 with a pair of home runs, seven runs scored, and nine RBI. Bride has mainly been starting at first, but should also qualify at the hot corner in most formats. 12-team Mixed: $5: 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Vidal Brujan, Marlins: Brujan, out since Aug. 30 due to a right shoulder AC joint sprain, was activated Thursday following a short rehab stint at Triple-A Jacksonville. He should receive a good amount of playing time down the stretch in a super-utility role at second, short, and third. Brujan mopped up at the end of Thursday's matchup where he surrendered Shohei Ohtani's 51st home run of the season. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Nasim Nunez, Nationals: Nunez, who started Saturday, should take over as the Nationals' shortstop with CJ Abrams demoted. He hasn't produced much in limited at-bats this year, but does offer enough speed that could net you some steals down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (based on SB potential)

OUTFIELD

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong has been red-hot the past month slashing .318/.379/.527 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases across the last 32 games. Strikeouts are still a concern with 35 in 110 at-bats during that stretch, yet he's proven himself a multi-category player. Add in PCA's elite defense, and you get a difference maker on both sides. 12-team Mixed: $8: 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks: Grichuk is on a roll at the plate for Arizona as he's blasted seven of his 11 homers this season from his last 17 games. During that stretch, the 33-year-old outfielder has slashed .415/.455/1.024 with 11 extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored. Grichuk still isn't starting daily and gets most of his time against lefties, yet that hasn't slowed him down. 12-team Mixed: $11: 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: $33

Ramon Laureano, Braves: Laureano has relegated Jarred Kelenic to the bench. With Atlanta looking to secure a playoff berth, Laureano has become a staple in the lineup and has slashed .333/.377/.561 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in 114 at-bats since Aug. 13. He's also recently been in the middle of several rallies and should remain in the starting lineup the final week of the season. 12-team Mixed: $8: 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $24