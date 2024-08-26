Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Contreras Out Again With Broken Finger

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Greene received the best news possible on his injured right elbow. MRIs taken on the joint revealed inflammation in the area but no damage to his surgically repaired ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The Reds right-hander met with multiple specialists who confirmed the findings. Greene will not pitch for at least two weeks to allow the inflammation to subside and will then begin a throwing program in hopes of a mid-September return.

Willson Contreras

Hunter Greene

Check Swings

Yordan Alvarez: The Astros slugger has missed three consecutive games with neck discomfort. The pain is reportedly limited to the left side of his neck, a possible indication that a muscular issue is the root of the problem. He is reportedly improving, and the team is hopeful he can return Monday against the Phillies. He should be considered day-to-day with a quick return expected.

Xavier Edwards: The Marlins will likely place Edwards on the IL Monday due to lower back pain. Testing on the area did not uncover anything serious, and the decision to place him on the IL was likely procedural and will allow the team to take a conservative approach with their young, up-and-coming infielder. Vidal Brujan is expected to fill in at shortstop.

Zach Eflin: Despite landing on the IL, Eflin does not think his right shoulder inflammation is serious. He is already reported a noticeable improvement in the area and expects to return when first eligible on September 1. However, Baltimore may err on the side of caution with its focus on the postseason. Monitor Eflin's activity level to get a better idea of when he will return to the mound.

Tyler Glasnow: Glasnow resumed baseball activity over the weekend, playing catch from 60 feet. While the team continues to believe he will be back before the end of the regular season, manager Dave Roberts did admit Glasnow would miss more time than initially expected. Look for his treatment plan to carry over into September, limiting his remaining fantasy value for the season.

Austin Riley: Shortly after last week's analysis was live, testing confirmed a fractured right hand for Riley. The injury is not one that will impact his long-term ability but will likely end his 2024 fantasy campaign. The Braves expect him to miss six to eight weeks, meaning a return in the postseason is likely a best-case scenario.

Michael Harris: While Riley could not avoid the IL, his teammate Harris appears to have done just that. Harris was struck on the left hand by a pitch on Sunday, but the team did announce he avoided any broken bones. He could still have associated symptoms like pain or swelling that may prevent him from playing over the next few days. However, he is expected to return this week, which would be a welcome sign for those who remained patient with Harris as he recovered from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that sidelined him for two months.

Ha-Seong Kim: Kim's status was in flux last week but an MRI on his injured shoulder showed no serious structural damage. Despite the favorable findings, the San Diego shortstop was still placed on IL with right shoulder inflammation. Determining when he will return is difficult considering the vague diagnosis, but take solace that the Padres did not immediately rule him out for the remaninder of the season. Mason McCoy has taken over at shortstop after Tyler Wade struggled as Kim's initial replacement.

Ketel Marte: After his sprained ankle kept him in and out of the lineup, the Diamondbacks sent Marte to the IL to allow the joint to heal. He is progressing in recovery and is expected to begin running on an underwater treadmill soon. These devices use the buoyancy of the pool water to reduce the body weight and subsequent applied stress of the injured athlete. As a result, the recovering joint can be loaded slowly while allowing the injured individual the opportunity to move and maintain their cardiovascular fitness. It doesn't look like Marte will return when first eligible, but a return in early September remains plausible.

Fernando Tatis: In the most definitive update on his health yet, the Padres outfielder boldly stated, he is "definitely playing baseball next month." Tatis has been working his way back from a stress reaction in his femur that has been an issue for the majority of the season. He finally hit the IL in late June but has been gradually increasing his workload in recent weeks. The biggest takeaway is Tatis continues to improve without a setback, setting the stage for a return just in time for the fantasy postseason.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: The Dodgers right-hander will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Yamamoto has not pitched since June due to a shoulder issue. The injury was initially diagnosed as a rotator cuff strain but has since been changed to right triceps tightness. While most people associate the triceps with the back of the upper arm and elbow, the three-headed muscle does originate in the shoulder. This positioning allows it to influence both the shoulder and elbow, making it a vital muscle in throwing. Yamamoto will likely require multiple starts on his rehab assignment, setting up a return at some point in September.