Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Twins Down

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Nola will begin rehab with a focus on managing any associated symptoms like pain or swelling before shifting to treatment designed to maintain range of motion and improve strength in the muscles that help stabilize the ankle joint. Routine maintenance work will likely be needed upon a return to ensure the ankle remains strong enough to offset any potential stability deficit.

Ankle sprains are one of the more commonly reported injuries in competitive sports. However, they do occur less frequently in baseball, especially for pitchers. While the regularity at which these injuries occur is lower, it doesn't mean they are any less impactful. An unstable or functionally limited ankle can derail a pitcher's normal biomechanics, negatively impacting their command and velocity. Furthermore, the injury can increase the odds of a secondary injury occurring elsewhere, including to the upper extremity. As a result, treatment and recovery from even a mild sprain is essential for a player's long-term health.

The Phillies right-hander has struggled this season with his two most recent starts ending particularly badly. Over those two outings, Nola gave up 13 earned runs on 18 hits, including five home runs, in 8.2 innings pitched. One week later it turns out an ankle injury may be the reason for his poor performance. Nola reportedly sprained his right ankle prior to his May 9 start in Cleveland during agility drills.

Aaron Nola

By all accounts, Nola's sprain is mild and there is a realistic chance he spends the minimal amount of time on the injured list. However, look for Philadelphia to use this as a chance to give their veteran a mental break as well as to see if he can get back on track after his rough start. Mick Abel slotted into the Phillies rotation and shined, but it is unclear if he will keep the spot or if the team will lean more on veteran Taijuan Walker.

Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton

You don't often see two teammates suffer injuries on one play, let alone the same injury, but both Twins players suffered a concussion on their outfield collision. Correa and Buxton have each entered the 7-day concussion IL though their return to play timelines remain independent and fluid. The variability among concussed athletes is part of what makes treating and managing these injuries so difficult. A concussion is classified as a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) with an assortment of possible symptoms. Each player will need to have all their associated symptoms resolve and stay away following a gradual return to activity. As a result, a return on the same day is not guaranteed and likely improbable. Monitor their respective activity levels to get a better idea when each Twin will be back in the lineup.

Tanner Houck

The Red Sox right-hander is out with a right flexor pronator strain. The strain is mild, but the associated inflammation will be addressed before he'll be allowed to resume throwing. While the MRI findings are encouraging, Houck will miss an extended period initially resting and then building his arm back up to return to the rotation. The flexor pronator mass is extremely vital to the integrity of the elbow, particularly the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The two work synergistically to stabilize the elbow during overhead throwing. A limitation in one of these structures can place undue stress on the other, leaving it vulnerable to injury or even failure. Considering these factors, a premature return could elevate Houck's inherent injury risk moving forward. Consequently, look for Boston to slow-play the situation with an early to mid-June return shaping up to be a best-case scenario. Houck's absence will be eased by the impending return of Walker Buehler. Buehler hasn't pitched since April 26 due to bursitis in his throwing shoulder but is scheduled to return Tuesday versus the Mets.

Check Swings

Yordan Alvarez: Last week I warned about the possibility of Alvarez's hand injury lingering. Seven days later, Alvarez remains on the IL, with manager Joe Espada admitting his slugger is still feeling the injury. Continue to exhibit patience here as it looks like Houston is in no rush to plug him back in until he's as close to 100 percent as possible.

Evan Carter: The Rangers outfielder is on the 10-day IL after suffering a right quadriceps strain. The injury was diagnosed as a Grade 2 or moderate strain. These types of strains are often referred to as a partial or incomplete tear due to the number of muscle fibers affected. Carter is looking at a multi-week absence with a return in June most likely. Sam Haggerty and Kevin Pillar are the most likely to see an increase in playing time with Carter on the shelf.

Xavier Edwards: The Marlins placed Edwards on the 10-day IL on Sunday with a left mid-back strain. Clinically, the mid-back is known as the thoracic region. The thoracic spine includes 12 vertebrae and the associated ribs of the ribcage. The muscles located here are essential in trunk rotation and can also influence movement at the shoulder. As a result, even a mild strain of one of these muscles can be detrimental to a baseball player. Fortunately, the strain sounds mild and there is optimism that Edwards will be back when first eligible. Javier Sanoja will take over as Miami's primary shortstop while second baseman Otto Lopez returned to the active roster after missing just over two weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Lopez looked solid in his return, finishing 1-for-4 with a three-run home run.

Jared Jones: A conservative approach with rehab did not work, and the Pittsburgh right-hander will now undergo Tommy John on his sprained UCL. Jones' recovery will cost him the remainder of the season and likely spill over into the 2026 campaign.

Hayden Wesneski: The Astros also lost a pitcher to elbow reconstruction after it was determined a sprained UCL was the culprit behind Wesneski's elbow swelling and discomfort. The 27-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of the year and likely miss additional time to start next season.