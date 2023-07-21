MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21

MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
July 21, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21

Season: 60-72-1 -33.99 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -2.57 units 

The BetMGM bonus code gets baseball fans a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

If you'd prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

The Twins are 56-42 to the UNDER on their team totals for the season for a -20% ROI, so betting them OVER in this spot does present some risk. But they have owned White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn in recent memory and his numbers against left-handed batters are also dismal.

Lynn has a 6.06 ERA on the season and 5.27 over his last seven starts. But his last five starts against the Twins, he has allowed eight home runs with a 6.11 ERA. 

So despite the Twins' struggles on offense this year, the spot is perfect for them to go OVER 4.5 runs.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Twins  

  •  Twins OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers  

The autoplay of Braves -1.5/OVER team total is now OFF, but the Braves' offense has continued to put up the runs. The Braves are just 2-5 in their last 7, while the Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 so the side is out for sure. Both starting pitchers (Michael Siroka and Freddy Peralta) will give up runs so the over is in play, but I will continue to ride the Braves bats. 

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Brewers 

  •  Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

We have the best Massachusetts sports betting promos available at RotoWire with great offers across multiple Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins  

The Rockies' road woes have been well documented as they suffer tremendously when going outside Coors Field and even more going into Miami tonight. It is looking like Peter Lambert versus Braxton Garrett in the pitching matchup with a huge edge to the Marlins. Given the fact the Marlins are a whopping -220 favorite, the run line at -1.5 / -110 is the best option. 

The Rockies are just 21-26 as run-line-away underdogs (45 percent), which is pathetic considering they are getting +1.5 runs. The Marlins are 5-1 on the run line when laying juice (favored), which means when they are strongly expected to win, they deliver.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Marlins 

  • Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

  • Twins OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)
  • Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)
  • Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Rathburn
Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
Collette Calls: Which Boats Are Rising?
Collette Calls: Which Boats Are Rising?
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 21
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 21
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday July 21
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday July 21
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Erik on DraftKings: MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 20th (Video)
Erik on DraftKings: MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 20th (Video)