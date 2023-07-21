MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 21

Season: 60-72-1 -33.99 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -2.57 units

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

The Twins are 56-42 to the UNDER on their team totals for the season for a -20% ROI, so betting them OVER in this spot does present some risk. But they have owned White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn in recent memory and his numbers against left-handed batters are also dismal.

Lynn has a 6.06 ERA on the season and 5.27 over his last seven starts. But his last five starts against the Twins, he has allowed eight home runs with a 6.11 ERA.

So despite the Twins' struggles on offense this year, the spot is perfect for them to go OVER 4.5 runs.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Twins

Twins OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

The autoplay of Braves -1.5/OVER team total is now OFF, but the Braves' offense has continued to put up the runs. The Braves are just 2-5 in their last 7, while the Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 so the side is out for sure. Both starting pitchers (Michael Siroka and Freddy Peralta) will give up runs so the over is in play, but I will continue to ride the Braves bats.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Brewers

Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

The Rockies' road woes have been well documented as they suffer tremendously when going outside Coors Field and even more going into Miami tonight. It is looking like Peter Lambert versus Braxton Garrett in the pitching matchup with a huge edge to the Marlins. Given the fact the Marlins are a whopping -220 favorite, the run line at -1.5 / -110 is the best option.

The Rockies are just 21-26 as run-line-away underdogs (45 percent), which is pathetic considering they are getting +1.5 runs. The Marlins are 5-1 on the run line when laying juice (favored), which means when they are strongly expected to win, they deliver.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Marlins

Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

