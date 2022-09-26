MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props For Monday, September 26

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props For Monday, September 26

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Another winning week in the book although it wasn't a perfect one. Anthony Santander couldn't a way to drive in a run but the Marlins cruised to a 10-3 victory and Chad Kuhl surrendered five earned runs at home. Oddly, there are only four games of baseball today so let's see what looks good as the season winds down.

Last Article's Record: 2-1

Season Record: 34-31

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Chase Anderson has actually been quite solid in his return for the Reds allowing only two earned runs over his last two starts (1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP). However, I'm going to back Oneil Cruz who should be in his regular leadoff spot tonight. After getting a day off Saturday, he was back at the top of the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a run Sunday. His best splits this season are at home, facing right-handed pitching which is the exact situation he'll be in tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Pirates

Oneil Cruz OVER 0.5 runs +100 DraftKings

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Jordan Lyles was spectacular the last time out on the mound pitching a complete game while holding the Tigers to only one earned run. However, that was easily his best outing of the season and it was at home against the Tigers. Facing the Red Sox today in Boston is a different story and the expected top six hitters in their lineup have all had past success against Lyles. Collectively, Boston's top six hitters have gone 26-for-80 (.325) against Lyles and just got to him for eight earned runs back on September 10. There are a lot of ways to go here but I'll settle on Lyles not lasting long in this matchup.

MLB Best Bets for Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Jordan Lyles UNDER 16.5 Outs -110 DraftKings

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

The Braves still have an excellent chance to overtake the Mets and win the division given their last three series of the regular season are against the Nationals, Marlins and Mets. Even with them being a game and a half behind New York, it's conceivable that they only need to win two of the three against New York should they take five or six from the other two series. The Braves send Bryce Elder (3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP) to the mound, a promising, young pitcher who has allowed only two earned runs over his last three starts (18.1 innings, 0.99 ERA). Meanwhile, the Nationals will counter with Cory Abbott who just allowed four earned runs in four innings to these Braves last Monday.

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves -1.5 Runs -140 DraftKings

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Oneil Cruz OVER 0.5 runs +100 DraftKings

Jordan Lyles UNDER 16.5 Outs -110 DraftKings

Atlanta Braves -1.5 Runs -140 DraftKings

Make use of the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.