New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props for June 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, June 13

There are 11 games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, four of which have early start times. Let's focus on the evening games and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-17 (+2.40 units)

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

The Phillies' bullpen isn't in great shape. They used four relievers in their 8-6 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. They will try to get some length out of Aaron Nola, who has already logged at least six innings in each of his last five starts. In three of those outings, he pitched at least seven innings.

While Nola hasn't been as proficient in the strikeout department this season, he has posted at least five strikeouts in nine of his last 10 starts. The Red Sox should help him have a productive evening in that department, given that they have struck out the third-most times in baseball. Let's start things off with a player prop and take Nola to go over his strikeouts line.

MLB Picks for Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

Aaron Nola over 5.5 strikeouts (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

The Mets have a significant starting pitching advantage in this matchup. They will deploy Luis Severino, who has a 3.25 ERA and 3.73 FIP this season. He has allowed only 0.6 HR/9 while limiting opponents to a 4.3 percent barrel rate. The Marlins' lineup has already been dreadful, scoring the second-fewest runs in baseball.

As disappointing as the Mets have been, they did score 10 runs against the Marlins on Wednesday. Tasked with trying to cool them off will be Roddery Munoz, who has given up eight home runs over 19.2 innings in the majors. At Triple-A, he had allowed seven home runs over 41 innings. We'll take the bullpens out of this and just take the Mets to have the lead after five innings.

MLB Picks for New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Mets -0.5 RL first five innings (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Best Bets

The Athletics head into this series against the Twins having lost five straight games. Their lineup was the main culprit, scoring four or fewer runs in each of those games. Don't expect them to produce much against Joe Ryan, who has a 3.30 ERA and a 3.50 FIP. Ryan has also used his 4.2-percent walk rate to produce a sparkling 0.97 WHIP.

Another stat working in the Twins' favor is that the Athletics are just 11-24 on the road. Their overall run differential of -82 is the fourth-worst in baseball. They will start Luis Medina, who has allowed seven runs (six earned) and walked seven batters over 10.1 innings since returning from the injured list. He had similar problems last season, posting an 11.5-percent walk rate and a 1.51 WHIP across 109.2 innings. Look for the Twins to win this in convincing fashion.

MLB Picks for Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Twins -1.5 RL (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

