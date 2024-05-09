New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, May 9

Thursday brings a limited seven-game slate in baseball. Still, there are some props that stand out as potentially profitable options. Here are three to consider placing a wager on.

Mike Barner's season record: 13-7 (+3.77 units)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Best Bets

The Giants don't have an imposing lineup and losing Jorge Soler (shoulder) doesn't help matters. However, a series at Coors Field can cure any ailments in the run-scoring department. They scored five runs in the series opener Tuesday, all of which came within the first seven innings. They had scored seven runs by the end of the third inning Wednesday, finishing with eight total runs for the game.

Taking the mound for the Rockies in this matchup will be Cal Quantrill, who has a 4.31 ERA and a 5.02 FIP this season. He has a 17.6 percent strikeout rate for his career, so his lack of swing-and-miss stuff is a major concern at Coors Field. Look for the Giants to score early and often again.

MLB Picks for Giants at Rockies

Giants team total over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Best Bets

Ronel Blanco has been a pleasant surprise for the Astros with his 2.09 ERA. However, his 3.96 FIP isn't nearly as impressive. He has certainly been aided by his .179 BABIP allowed. Don't expect things to go as smoothly for him against Juan Soto, who is one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 14 games, he is 20-for-54 (.370) with four home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored. Aaron Judge has also started to heat up, which should afford Soto with even more opportunities to score runs. Let's attack the over on Soto's combined hits, runs and RBI prop.

Taking the mound for the Yankees will be Marcus Stroman, who has a disappointing 1.43 WHIP. His main problem has been a 12.4 percent walk rate. He already has three starts this season in which he has issued at least four walks. His lack of command could be especially troublesome against Kyle Tucker, who has an excellent eye at the plate. Tucker has drawn at least one walk in seven of his last 11 games. For the season, he has a 15.6 percent walk rate. That comes on the heels of his 11.9 percent walk rate last year.

MLB Picks for Yankees vs. Astros

Juan Soto over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Kyle Tucker over 0.5 walks (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap