NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Kolby Allard, Phillies: Allard was promoted to start Saturday for the Phillies. He won each of his prior two starts with the big club, and across four major-league outings this season (three starts), the 27-year-old southpaw held a 2-0 record with a 3.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 18 innings. Allard's minor-league numbers were a far cry from his major-league performance, so be careful not to overrate. He allowed four runs in three innings Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Yilber Diaz, Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly left his Tuesday outing with right hamstring cramping but is expected to start Monday. If he remains sidelined, Diaz, promoted Thursday from Triple-A Reno, could get the nod. Diaz had four starts for the Diamondbacks in July, and he notched a quality start in the first two. He worked out of the bullpen in his last two outings with Reno, but still could be stretched out enough to go 4-5 innings if needed. If not, he will pitch in relief for the Snakes. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up if he starts)

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett, sidelined since June 23 with a strained left forearm flexor, has made two rehab stars, the first for Single-A Jupiter and the second for Triple-A Jacksonville last Wednesday. He tossed three scoreless innings and could be ready to rejoin the Marlins before the end of the season after 1-2 more appearances. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same spec return bid)

Jakob Junis, Reds: Junis, profiled two weeks ago and mainly used out of the bullpen, has been solid since being moved to the Cincy rotation. He has allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 12 in 17.2 innings. With Nick Lodolo (finger) joining Hunter Greene (elbow) and Andrew Abbott (shoulder) on the injured list, Junis is remaining in the team's rotation. Overall, Junis is 4-0 on the season with a 2.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB across 56 innings between the Reds and Brewers. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Lance Lynn, Cardinals: Lynn, who had been dealing with the ailment for several starts, was placed on the 15-day injured list July 31 with right knee inflammation. Imaging on the knee came back clean and Lynn worked his way back to the majors following one rehab start. Lynn allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday, throwing 62 of 90 pitches for strikes. An 11-run disaster against the Nats on July 6 is still marring his numbers, but now over his other six starts, Lynn gave up two runs or fewer in each, winning four of them and lasting at least five innings in all. He has posted a 3.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 104:42 K:BB through 111.1 innings over 22 starts this season. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped return bid)

Frankie Montas, Brewers: Montas continued his strong September, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless frames while striking out eight Thursday. He now carries a very strong 18:5 K:BB to go along with a 2.25 ERA this month. Montas' fine pitching has helped the Brewers inch closer to clinching the Central Division. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Landen Roupp, Giants: Roupp, pitching in long-relief out of the bullpen, made his first start last Tuesday, limiting the Brewers to two runs across five innings. That effort earned Roupp, who has bounced between starting and relieving in the minors, a second start Sunday. He entered the start with a 3.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 36:19 K:BB across 36.2 frames in the majors. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela, whose last start came May 10, 2023, with him undergoing Tommy John surgery two months later, will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday against the Diamondbacks. Over the course of his five rehab outings between stops at High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, Senzatela maxed out at 68 pitches and posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 17 innings. Senzatela allowed five runs in 3.2 in his last rehab start last Sunday and will likely be capped at around 70 pitches for this outing. He could make 2-3 starts for Colorado before the season ends. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same return bid)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers, out with a strained left index finger since early June, covered 2.2 innings and 64 pitches in his second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Jacksonville, striking out five while giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. This effort comes after he tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first rehab start with Single-A Jupiter. The left-hander tossed five scoreless frames for Jacksonville on Friday and figures to be re-inserted into the Marlins' rotation, where he could replace several candidates. Weathers was showing signs of a breakout before getting injured, compiling a 3.55 ERA and 67:20 K:BB over 71 frames covering 13 starts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped spec return bid)

Trevor Williams, Nationals: Williams, placed on the IL at the end of May with a right flexor muscle strain, continues t progress towards a possible return to the majors before the end of the season. He threw 20-25 pitches in a bullpen session on Sept. 12, followed by a second rehab assignment, which will run 75 pitches, this week. Last Tuesday, he threw three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with one strikeout for Double-A Harrisburg. Following this rehab outing, Williams should be ready to rejoin Washington's rotation, allowing the team to use a six-man rotation. Williams posted a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across his 11 starts before he was sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jalen Beeks, Pirates: Beeks notched his first save as a Pirate on Wednesday. After Aroldis Chapman pitched Tuesday, David Bednar was initially called upon to close out a 3-0 lead Wednesday. However, the Pirates would need to turn to Beeks with two outs in the ninth to secure the win. Chapman is still the first option and Bednar remains in the mix, as does Dennis Santana, but Beeks looks to be in the circle of trust in Pittsburgh. Beeks has pitched well for the Bucs since coming over from the Rockies, posting a 2.30 ERA across 15.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Tyler Kinley, Rockies: Victor Vodnik is back off the injured list but it has been Kinley who has notched the past two saves for Colorado. The overall numbers are not pretty for Kinley, but he has been unscored upon in seven of his last eight innings, though the eighth was a four-run, no-out debacle. The 33-year-old Kinley took over the closer role in Colorado when Vodnik landed on the IL in late August and has now converted six straight save chances. He should remain in that role the last two weeks of the season. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Jesus Tinoco, Marlins: Tinoco, profiled last week, gets another mention as he notched his first save as a Marlin on Thursday. With Calvin Faucher (shoulder) sidelined, Tinoco, who has a 1.33 ERA and 0.54 WHIP in 20.1 innings since joining the Marlins, may be the favorite for saves down the stretch. Tinoco is on his third team this season but may have found his final landing spot. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

CATCHER

Hunter Goodman, Rockies: Goodman, promoted and profiled last week, gets another mention as he is seeing additional time behind the plate. Despite that, the Rockies are treating the catcher spot as a three-man committee rather than relying heavily on Goodman down the stretch. That said, Goodman's two home run, seven RBI performance Friday and power potential in general might tilt the needle fully in his direction behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5 12-team NL: $9

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno, sidelined since August 5 with a strained left adductor, was to catch five innings at the Diamondbacks' camp facility at Salt River Fields on Saturday. Assuming he came out of the game with no issues, Moreno could be activated for the D-Backs series in Colorado that begins Monday. His return would push Adrian Del Castillo and Jose Herrera to bench roles. 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Billy Cook, Pirates: Cook was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis last Sunday. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Orioles ahead of the summer trade deadline and posted an .849 OPS in 115 minor-league games this season. Cook can play all over the field, seeing time at first and left field already, so he could have a decent path to playing time while up with the Pirates. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna, Mets: Francisco Lindor's back injury suffered Friday night prompted the Mets to promote Acuna on Saturday. Lindor is not expected to be sidelined long, but New York augmented their depth calling up Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse. Acuna has not set the world afire at the plate during his first season at the Triple-A level, slashing .258/.299/.355 with seven homers and 50 RBI, though his 40 stolen bases is certainly noteworthy. He has had pockets of strong play mixed with broader slumps but got the start at third base and notched his first hit Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $0: 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

Eddy Alvarez, Mets: The Mets bolstered their infield depth, acquiring Alvarez from the Red Sox last Sunday and promoting him Monday. With Jeff McNeil (wrist) landing on the injured list over the weekend, Alvarez has stepped into the utility role off the New York bench that was vacated by Jose Iglesias, who is filling in for McNeil as the Mets' everyday second baseman. Alvarez has a little power and speed, but the latter will likely be where he makes a difference for the Mets, 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Thomas Saggese, Cardinals: Saggese was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to provide Sr. Louis middle infield depth. The 22-year-old got off to a slow start with Memphis this season but had turned it on since the beginning of July, slashing .291/.351/.524 with 12 home runs over 55 games. Part of the Cardinals' return from Texas for Jordan Montgomery, Saggese is a bat-first second sacker, so if his D is mildly passable, he should see copious playing time. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Cavan Biggio, Braves: Atlanta promoted Biggio from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Matinee at the Biggio was acquired via trade from the Giants the prior weekend and joined the major-league roster after just one game at Gwinnett. He is receiving some chances at second base foot with Whit Merrifield's foot injury continuing to linger, though Merrifield returned to action Friday. Once a decent prospect for the Blue Jays, Biggio has seen his star fall and has slashed just .197/.316/.306 at the big-league level in 2024. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Jose Tena, Nationals: Tena just continues to hit with the Nationals. In 113 plate appearances with the Nationals, the 23-year-old is hitting .318 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases. Tena was dealt by Cleveland to Washington in the Lane Thomas deal at the trade deadline and hit the ground running since his August promotion. Tena climbed three levels in 2023, culminating in his major league debut, and carried that performance into the minors and majors this season. He produced a .295 average with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 54 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 90 games with Triple-A Columbus this season prior to the trade, paving the way for his promotion. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14

Donovan Walton, Giants: The Giants promoted Walton from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He slashed .303/.377/.438 with seven home runs and 51 RBI across 387 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. Walton started at second base and batted ninth Friday, going 0-for-3, and was on the bench Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Isaac Collins, Brewers: Collins was promoted from Triple-A Nashville last Sunday. In Triple-A this season, he is slashing .271/.384/.482 with 23 stolen bases, 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 77 RBI across 500 plate appearances. Collins provides Milwaukee defensive versatility; as he played left field (62 starts), second base (20), center field (18) and third base (10) in the minors. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Brandon Lockridge, Padres: Lockridge, acquired at the trade deadline from the Yankees in exchange for right-handers Enyel De Los Santos and Thomas Balboni, was promoted rom Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. He slashed .328/.431/.426 with 13 RBI across 144 plate appearances with El Paso and was a fifth-round pick in 2018 by New York. Lockridge provides San Diego outfield depth. 12-team Mixed: No: 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5