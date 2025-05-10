DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 10

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

We see a shift in the Saturday schedule as the main slate had mostly been in the afternoon through the first six weeks of the season. This time around, we get nine games kicking off at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later to make up the slate we'll focus on in this preview.

Pitchers

The top of the pitcher pool is stacked with some big strikeout options, and they interestingly face each other. Garrett Crochet, Cole Ragans, Logan Webb and Joe Ryan range from $10,900 to $9,300, and my favorite of the group is Webb ($10,200). He isn't known for being much of a K contributor, yet he's managed at least six in each of his last four starts and will benefit from a matchup against a mediocre Minnesota offense. Any should be in consideration, particularly Ragans with an impressive 38.5 percent strikeout rate.

The most skilled pitchers face difficult opponents, and Tylor Megill ($8,100) is no exception versus the Cubs. The salary doesn't align with his production with the third-highest strikeout rate (29.2 percent) and a 3.36 SIERA.

The pool is top-heavy, though there are two options who also square off against each other - but in favorable matchups. There isn't much to distinguish Edward Cabrera ($7,300) and Shane Smith ($7,000) with 21.2 and 19.9 K% alongside 10.6 and 10.3 K-BB%. Cabrera is my preferred choice based on the White Sox carrying a .279 wOBA, putting them second-lowest in the league.

Top Hitters

There are a few games that stand out for offensive potential, and one is Mariners-Blue Jays. Bowden Francis's HR/9 is inflated by his five homer outing two turns ago against the Red Sox, though he has that problem regardless of the exact number. Cal Raleigh ($5,200) is the pretty obvious place to start, but Randy Arozarena ($4,400) is also a solid selection.

Gunnar Henderson ($5,400) has underachieved relative to expectations, yet appears to finally be getting on track by averaging 9.3 DK points across the last 10. Going up against Jack Kochanowicz should help him keep things going with only a 12.3 K% this season. This is another game that's set to feature a lot of runs (and will be discussed again below).

Value Bats

We highlighted Edward Cabrera as a potential value option, but he carries significant flaws in his profile (10.6 BB%,1.48 HR/9). Any White Sox bat represent a value as they're all cheap, though Miguel Vargas ($2,600) is hitting second and has averaged 6.8 DK points.

Lance McCullers had a decent debut after an exceptionally long layoff, but there will almost certainly be bumps in the road. The Reds haven't been consistent offensively, yet offer plenty of talent. Gavin Lux ($3,700) and Spencer Steer ($3,600) are in the middle of the order and should produce.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Orioles (Kyle Gibson): Zach Neto ($4,400), Taylor Ward ($3,300), Jorge Soler ($3,600)

As noted above, this game is one to target due to the quality of pitchers. Gibson has only started twice while underwhelming in both. The Angels aren't typically a team we'd want to stack, yet they are cheap in a highly favorable matchup on a slate where paying up for pitching is likely the primary build.

Blue Jays at Mariners (Logan Evans): Bo Bichette ($4,200), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,200), Anthony Santander ($4,100)

This is another risky combo as the Blue Jays' lineup on paper hasn't matched the level of production on the field. They've slightly improved the last 14 days with a league-average .311 wOBA and are in a decent spot against Evans. He carries some pedigree, but hasn't looked ready for the Majors by allowing 18 baserunners and eight earned runs across 10 innings. It's a small sample, though Toronto should be able to post plenty of offense.

