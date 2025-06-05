This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 5: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 3-0 ( +2.95 units)

Season 57-62-1 (-6.45 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Thursday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Road Favorites - Tigers -220 at White Sox, Twins -190 at Athletics, Astros -145 at Pirates

Home Favorites (Largest) - Yankees -275 vs Guardians, Braves -156 vs Dbacks

Totals - Athletics/Twins 10.0-10.5, Dodgers/Mets 9.5-10.0

Padres/Giants 7.0-7.5

MLB Line Movement

Braves -25, Orioles -17, Yankees -25

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/30/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Mets, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, Giants). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Athletics, Orioles, Marlins, White Sox, Reds, Rays, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Minnesota Twins vs Athletics Betting Insights

It is hard to not go against the Athletics at this point with a 1-19 record in their last 20 games, and the Twins are playing good baseball with a 13-7 record in their last 20 outings.

Laying -1.5 runs is always tricky, but we have a high total of 10.0 to 10.5, so 1.5 runs is a lot more manageable in this scenario versus a game with a total between 6.5 and 8.0.

Twins RHP Bailey Ober is a solid starting pitcher ,and the Athletics are projected to go with RHP Mitch Spence. The first three games of this series have seen the Twins win all of them with a combined score of 26-8.

MLB Best Bets: Twins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet -115)

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

One of the trends I look at the most is when there are two strong starters in a pitchers' park, looking at both the full game or F5 UNDER. In this case, we get a game that should be closer to 6.5 or 7.0 for a total. I also look for a tight moneyline which is what we also have.

Padres RHP Dylan Cease and Giants LHP Robbie Ray are two of the top five pitchers on the slate, and they have the history of going six or more innings which helps. Both teams are also strong in the bullpen so we do not have the concern in the later innings of a game going OVER.

Ray has only allowed more than two earned runs once in his last seven starts, and the Giants are 9-1 to the UNDER in their last 10 games.

MLB Best Bets: Padres/Giants UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (PointsBet -115)

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

A huge part of baseball handicapping is finding value, but know how to find value. The Rays home games have been higher scoring in Steinbrenner, but we have two solid starting pitching in Rangers RHP Jack Leiter and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot along with teams trends pointing towards the UNDER.

The total has moved from a high of 9.5 all way to 8.5 in some spots. I still think there is value at the lower number.

MLB Best Bets: Rangers/Rays UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet +100)

MLB Picks Today Recap