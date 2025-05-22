DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

A relatively heavy Monday schedule means that we have several getaway games Wednesday. That sets up a split schedule, with a six-game slate at 1:10 pm ET and a seven-game slate that begins at 6:45 pm ET. We'll focus on the latter, which has larger tournaments with higher prize pools.

Pitchers

There are two pitchers priced above $10,000, but Garrett Crochet ($10,500) has the superior skills of the group. He has a 29.1 percent strikeout rate and has also started working deeper into games, completing at least seven innings in three of his last four starts. The Mets aren't the easiest matchup, but they have just a .306 wOBA across the last 14 days.

AJ Smith-Shawver's ($9,800) price is skyrocketing, but he's earned that with three straight starts posting at least 20 DK points and topping 25 in each of his last two. The Nationals don't strike out at a particularly high clip but also aren't all that dangerous. Smith-Shawver sets up as a decent cash play.

On the opposite side of Crochet is Tylor Megill ($8,300). He owns a 29.0 percent strikeout rate but has an inflated walk rate relative to Crochet. Megill is an alternative to Crochet, not a pairing.

The other tricky part of the slate is that pricing is efficient on the pitching side, leaving little value available. Dustin May ($7,500) could be an exception. He's been steady but has lacked ceiling and draws a tough matchup against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Kochanowicz ($5,700) is the punt play of the day. He has a limited strikeout rate but is capable of pitching deep into games and limits hard contact. The A's are a tough matchup and the park is very hitter-friendly, but he would open up a lot of salary and has performed well in his recent starts.

Top Hitters

Fernando Tatis ($5,700) and Jackson Merrill ($5,800) have both performed at an elite level and draw a matchup against Kevin Gausman. Gausman has a solid enough 3.77 SIERA, so I wouldn't stack the Padres. However, he's also allowed a 12.6 percent barrel rate – the highest mark of any pitcher on the slate – so there should be some hard contact for the Padres.

Value Bats

Kochanowicz is a value option, but he's also one of the more vulnerable pitchers given his overall track record this season. In 64.1 innings against lefties for his career, he has allowed a .357 wOBA with just a 2.9 K-BB%. Nick Kurtz ($2,600) has had a slow start to his career but is a strong value.

Ezequiel Tovar ($3,100) returned from injury Friday and has hit second in four of five games since. His price is curious and he's a very easy way to clear value in a matchup against Taijuan Walker at Coors Field.

Stacks to Consider

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies (Carson Palmquist): Bryson Stott ($5,300), Trea Turner ($6,200), Bryce Harper ($6,400)

This is admittedly a very easy stack to identify and likely to be very popular. The appeal of stacking the Phillies hardly needs an explanation, but they offer the combination of one of the top lineups in the league, one of the best hitters parks in the league and an excellent matchup. The downside is that they are likely to be popular and they are very expensive on a day where there aren't many appealing value options on the mound.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Diego Padres (Randy Vasquez): Bo Bichette ($3,900), Vladimir Guerrero ($4,700), Daulton Varsho ($4,200)

This is admittedly a tough combination to trust. Vasquez has a 3.45 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts, but he has a 6.05 SIERA and a -1.5 K-BB%. Regression is coming, it's just a matter of when. We may have to wait because Toronto's lineup has been disappointing, but they are priced to buy on a day when finding the right value is particularly important.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.