Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

Baseball starts off the week with a packed schedule Monday that includes a doubleheader between the Braves and Phillies. There are 11 games that make up the main slate on Yahoo, so let's sift through the options and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Brandon Woodruff ($51) has been limited to eight starts this season, but he has given up two or fewer runs in seven of those games. He has a sparkling 0.79 WHIP, while recording 55 strikeouts over 47 innings. More success could be coming in a matchup against the Marlins, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball and are missing one of their best hitters in Jorge Soler (oblique).

After recording a 3.20 ERA and 3.46 FIP last season, Logan Gilbert ($49) has provided very similar results this year with a 3.61 ERA and a 3.58 FIP. He has shown excellent control with a 4.5 percent walk rate, while also increasing his strikeout rate to 25.4 percent. Up next is a great matchup against the Angels, who have averaged 3.3 runs over their last 10 games as they continue to battle injuries.

Alex Cobb ($34) has struggled on the road to the tune of a 4.64 FIP and 1.55 WHIP. However, he has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP at home. That is where he will take on the Guardians, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball. At his salary, Cobb has an excellent opportunity to provide value.

Top Targets

Julio Rodriguez ($27) has been carrying the Mariners, posting a 1.192 OPS over his last 32 games. They will now begin a series at home against the Angels, who will start Reid Detmers ($29) in the first game. While he has a 3.68 FIP and a 1.36 WHIP at home, he has a 5.21 FIP and a 1.45 WHIP on the road. This matchup couldn't be much better for Rodriguez.

Whenever Clarke Schmidt ($33) is on the mound, targeting left-handed hitters against him is an appealing strategy. Although he has held right-handed hitters to a .280 wOBA, lefties have a .374 wOBA against him. Facing Rafael Devers ($18) at Fenway Park could yield disastrous results for Schmidt.

Bargain Bats

Another left-handed hitter to consider on the Red Sox is Wilyer Abreu ($14). He has made an immediate impact for the Red Sox, posting a .400 wOBA over 13 games. That's nearly identical to the .402 wOBA that he posted across 86 games at Triple-A.

Tim Anderson ($12) is not having a good season with his .055 ISO and .255 wOBA. However, a cheap salary and a matchup against Brady Singer ($36) could still make him worth considering in tournament play. Singer has allowed at least six runs in two of his last three starts, and his WHIP is up to 1.42 for the season.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Zach Davies ($25), Diamondbacks: Pete Alonso ($20), Francisco Lindor ($21), Brandon Nimmo ($20)

A deeper dive into his stats suggest that Davies hasn't pitched as poorly as his 6.81 ERA would lead people to believe. However, his 4.54 FIP still isn't great, and he's not fooling many hitters with his 18.3 percent strikeout rate. This could be an opportune time to roll with a Mets stack, with Nimmo being a prime player to include in one. Over his last 11 games, he is 14-for-46 (.304) with five home runs and three doubles.

Dodgers vs. Pedro Avila ($25), Padres: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($19), Will Smith ($13)

Avila was lucky to pitch 6.2 scoreless innings in his last start against the Phillies. He walked six batters, while recording just one strikeout. He has walked 19 batters over 37 innings with the Padres, and his struggles come on the heels of his 8.57 ERA and 7.07 FIP at Triple-A. Facing a Dodgers lineup that has scored the second-most runs in baseball is a recipe for disaster. Freeman continues to dominate, hitting 26-for-71 (.366) with a .451 OBP over his last 18 games.

Cubs vs. Kyle Freeland ($25), Rockies: Cody Bellinger ($24), Ian Happ ($21), Seiya Suzuki ($26)

Freeland has stayed healthy and logged 146.2 innings for the Rockies, which is noteworthy given all of their injuries. However, he hasn't exactly done it well, with his 5.09 ERA and 5.36 FIP. After giving up just 1.0 HR/9 last season, he has allowed 1.7 HR/9 this year. Stacking the Cubs against him at Coors Field will likely be a popular strategy, with Suzuki likely included in a lot of those stacks. Over his last 30 games, he is 40-for-112 (.357) with a .705 slugging percentage.

