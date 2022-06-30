Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a busy Wednesday, things quiet down across baseball Thursday. There are only eight total games, one of which has an early start time when the Guardians host the Twins. After just finishing a sweep of the Athletics, the Yankees will travel to Houston to take on the Astros. These two teams just faced each other over the weekend, splitting four games at Yankee Stadium. Two teams battling it out for first place in the NL West will take the field when the Dodgers host the Padres. Only five games will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo, so let's sift through the limited options and highlight some players to consider.

Pitchers

Attacking the Athletics' lineup is a viable strategy most nights. They have scored the second-fewest runs and have the worst OPS in baseball. They will now begin a series with the Mariners, who will start Logan Gilbert ($50) in the first game. He's already performed well with a 2.44 ERA and a 3.25 FIP, so expect him to be a very popular option.

Joe Musgrove ($48) had a rare off performance in his last start, allowing six runs over six innings against the Phillies. He only registered one strikeout, which was odd given his 24.6 percent strikeout rate. It was his first start since coming off of the COVID-19 injured list, so he might not have been completely back to normal yet. With this limited slate, his 2.12 ERA and 0.95 WHIP make him an appealing option despite his matchup versus the Dodgers.

While the Pirates' lineup hasn't been as bad as the Athletics' lineup has been, they aren't exactly setting the league on fire. They have scored the third-fewest runs and they have the third-worst OPS. That could mean it's time to take a chance on Adrian Houser ($31), who will be on the mound against them for the Brewers.

Top Targets

Triple-A has not been kind to Adrian Martinez ($26), who has a 5.63 FIP and 1.41 WHIP over 13 starts there this season. However, with the Athletics lacking viable starting pitching options, he'll get the call Thursday against the Mariners. That means Julio Rodriguez ($19), who has 12 home runs and 19 steals, could be in line for a big night.

With the Reds looking at what could be a lengthy rebuilding process, it would seem likely that they shop Brandon Drury ($21) before the trade deadline. He's in the midst of a career season that has seen him record a .262 ISO and a .376 wOBA. Another productive night at the plate could be coming against Kyle Hendricks ($29), who has a 4.90 ERA and a 4.87 FIP.

Bargain Bats

It's been a disappointing season for Adam Frazier ($7), who only has a 75 wRC+. With that being said, he doesn't strike out much and he has a favorable matchup versus Martinez, so he is at least worth considering at such a cheap salary.

Staying with the Mariners, J.P. Crawford ($9) might also be worth pursuing. While left-handed pitchers have limited him to a .242 wOBA, he has a .352 wOBA against righties.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. JT Brubaker ($33), Pirates: Willy Adames ($17), Rowdy Tellez ($14), Kolten Wong ($19)

When Brubaker opposed the Brewers in April, he allowed four runs (two earned) across five innings. He's had difficulties keeping hitters off base for much of the season, leaving him with a 1.43 WHIP. The Brewers' lineup isn't completely healthy right now, but they could still exploit this matchup. One player who stands out for them is Adames, who is on pace to set a new career high with his .259 ISO.

Rays vs. Yusei Kikuchi ($35), Blue Jays: Randy Arozarena ($18), Yandy Diaz ($14), Isaac Paredes ($21)

It's been a rough first season with the Blue Jays for Kikuchi, who has a 5.08 ERA and a 5.85 FIP. He's been wild, posting a 13.5 percent walk rate that has contributed to his 1.59 WHIP. Opponents also have a 49.4 percent hard-hit rate against him. This could be a rare night to feel good about a Rays lineup that has scored the fifth-fewest runs. One of their hottest hitters right now is Paredes, who is 11-for-24 (.458) with five home runs and two doubles over his last seven games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.