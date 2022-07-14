Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday brings 13 games across baseball, only two of which have early start times. One of those afternoon games could be a high-scoring affair between the Padres and Rockies at Coors Field. As far as the evening games go, there are some key matchups, including a series between the Rays and Red Sox. The White Sox and Twins will also battle in a matchup between AL Central teams hoping to make the playoffs. In the National League, a potentially exciting game features the Cardinals hosting the Dodgers. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

It's usually not difficult to make a case for rolling with Corbin Burnes ($57) in DFS. He's having another special season with a 2.20 ERA and a 2.99 FIP. His strikeout rate is lower than last season, but it's certainly nothing to complain about at 32.4 percent. His hefty salary could still be worth it in a matchup against the Giants, who have struck out the 12th-most times in baseball.

Triston McKenzie ($42) hit a rough patch in which he had a 4.76 ERA over an eight-start span. The problem was, he allowed 15 home runs across 51 innings. That likely won't be an area of concern for him in a matchup against the Tigers, who have hit the fewest home runs in baseball. The last time he faced them, he recorded eight strikeouts and allowed two runs over 7.2 innings.

The Red Sox are starting to get some reinforcements for their starting rotation, so a couple of their young starters could be losing their spots in the starting rotation soon. However, Kutter Crawford ($31) will either start or follower an opener and pitch the bulk of the innings Thursday. He's allowed one or no runs in three of his last four outings, which included a matchup against the Rays. In that game, he had eight strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Top Targets

The Astros were only able to score one run Wednesday in what was a difficult matchup versus Shohei Ohtani. Things could be easier for them against Reid Detmers ($28), who has a 4.97 FIP and has allowed 1.6 HR/9. Jose Altuve ($21), who has a .464 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season, stands out as someone who could exploit this matchup.

The Mariners have won 10 straight games and their star rookie Julio Rodriguez ($22) has certainly provided them with a jolt of energy. During their winning streak, he has two home runs, two doubles and two stolen bases. Up next is a matchup against Martin Perez ($38), who has cooled off after a hot start by posting a 4.91 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP over his last six outings.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the Astros facing Detmers, Yuli Gurriel ($12) and Jeremy Pena ($13) could also be worth targeting. Gurriel has a career .345 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers and Pena has a .367 wOBA against them during his rookie campaign.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Anibal Sanchez ($25), Nationals: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($20), Matt Olson ($22), Michael Harris ($20)

The Nationals are expected to activate Sanchez to make his first start of the season. He struggled over his 11 starts last year, posting a 6.62 ERA and a 5.46 FIP. If the Nationals put him on a limited pitch count, the Braves could get added hacks against their bullpen, who has the fifth-highest bullpen ERA in baseball. The Braves have already scored the third-most runs in baseball, so this could be a prime spot to stack them.

Blue Jays vs. TBD, Royals: Alejandro Kirk ($18), Teoscar Hernandez ($21), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($21)

The Royals didn't exactly have quality starting rotation depth to begin the season, but things are really thin now with Jonathan Heasley (shoulder) on the IL. As of early Thursday morning, they have yet to officially name their starter for this game. Whoever it ends up being, it will likely be an underwhelming option. The Blue Jays have the potential to score runs in bunches, with Gurriel being an intriguing option to include in a stack. Over his last 20 games, he is 30-for-75 (.400) with a home run and eight doubles.

Guardians vs. Elvin Rodriguez ($25), Tigers: Jose Ramirez ($24), Andres Gimenez ($16), Josh Naylor ($20)

Like the Royals, injuries to their starting rotation will force the Tigers to make adjustments. They are expected to roll with Rodriguez, who allowed at least four runs in four of his five appearances with the team earlier this season. He had a 1.82 WHIP during that stretch, and allowed nine home runs over 20.1 innings. That's a deadly combination that the Guardians could capitalize on.

