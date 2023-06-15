Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

While Thursdays typically bring a light slate, we'll have seven games to choose from for the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's dig into the options and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

The Tigers' lineup has been terrible, scoring the fewest runs in baseball. Not only have they scored the fewest runs, but they also have the second-worst slugging percentage. This is a stellar matchup for Sonny Gray ($44), who has not allowed more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this season.

Marcus Stroman ($47) enters his matchup against the Pirates having allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last five starts. He has a sparkling 1.05 WHIP, which puts him on pace to have a WHIP of 1.15 or lower for the third straight season. With the Pirates having scored the 10th-fewest runs in baseball, Stroman has the potential to churn out another valuable stat line.

With injuries hitting their starting rotation, the Braves have been forced to rely on some young pitchers that they likely would have preferred to get more experience in the minors. That includes AJ Smith-Shawver ($40), who didn't even reach Double-A until this year. He logged a total of 7.2 innings in his two appearances since being called up, allowing just three hits and two unearned runs. For those looking to save some money at pitcher in tournament play, Smith-Shawver is at least worth considering against a Rockies team that has a paltry .648 OPS away from Coors Field.

Top Targets

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($23) has only played 47 games, but he already has 14 home runs. Over his last 12 games, he is 20-for-48 (.417) with five home runs, eight doubles and a .491 OBP. Add in his career .424 wOBA against left-handed pitchers and he is an ideal option for a matchup with Logan Allen ($25).

Jose Ramirez ($20) has finally caught fire at the plate. Over his last 16 games, he is 23-for-72 (.319) with four home runs and six doubles. He has now dodged a matchup against Yu Darvish, who the Padres have pushed back to Friday. They will instead start Ryan Weathers ($25), who has a 4.93 ERA and a 5.26 FIP. His WHIP enters at 1.49, so this is a matchup that Ramirez can exploit.

Bargain Bats

The Astros need someone to step up with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) out for at least four weeks. So far, that person has been Jose Abreu ($13). Over his last seven games, he is 12-for-30 (.400) with three home runs and two doubles. Up next is a matchup with MacKenzie Gore ($36), which works in Abreu's favor because he has a career .383 wOBA against lefties.

With the lefty Weathers on the mound for the Padres, Tyler Freeman ($7) should be in the lineup for the Guardians. He showed a good eye at the plate while in the minors, never finishing a season with a strikeout rate over 13.8 percent. Weathers doesn't miss many bats, either, with his career 17.1 percent strikeout rate. Freeman has at least one hit in three of his last four games and could find himself on base a time or two again in this matchup.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Kyle Freeland ($25), Rockies: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($24), Austin Riley ($17), Ozzie Albies ($19)

Freeland's 3.91 ERA isn't bad, but his FIP is more of a concern at 4.79. He has also been taken deep 12 times over 76 innings. That could be a recipe for disaster against the Braves, who have hit the second-most home runs in baseball. Their leader continues to be Acuna, who has 15 home runs and 29 stolen bases to go along with his .419 wOBA.

Twins vs. Matthew Boyd ($33), Tigers: Carlos Correa ($18), Royce Lewis ($15), Donovan Solano ($13)

The Twins have struck out the most times in baseball, but that might not be a problem for this matchup. For his career, Boyd has just a 22.5 percent strikeout rate. After serving in a relief role for the Mariners last season, Boyd has already made 12 starts for the Tigers this year. They have been mostly underwhelming, leaving him with a 5.55 ERA and a 4.70 FIP. Solano is an appealing target for a Twins stack, given that he is 14-for-43 (.326) with five doubles and a .442 OBP over his last 13 games.

White Sox vs. Michael Grove ($25), Dodgers: Luis Robert Jr. ($18), Tim Anderson ($12), Andrew Benintendi ($13)

This is more of an option in tournament play than in cash contests. The White Sox's lineup has not been reliable, ranking inside the bottom-10 in baseball in runs scored and OPS. However, Grove has struggled for the Dodgers and likely wouldn't still be in the majors if their starting rotation wasn't in shambles because of injuries. He has a 1.60 WHIP through six outings, which has contributed to him giving up at least four runs three times. One of the most dangerous hitters on the White Sox is Robert, who has already set a new career-high with 16 home runs.

