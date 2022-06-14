Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Get ready for a wild Tuesday with 16 games upcoming across baseball. The Cardinals and Pirates will play a doubleheader, with the first game of it being the only afternoon action of the day. One of the more appealing series will feature the Yankees hosting the Rays. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for New York, while former Yankee Corey Kluber will start for the Rays. We'll also have the battle of Los Angels with the Angels facing off against the Dodgers. With so many options to consider for your Yahoo lineups, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Nick Pivetta ($47) will be starting against the Athletics for the second time over his last three outings. The first time he faced them, he allowed four baserunners and recorded seven strikeouts over seven innings. Given that the Athletics have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball, Pivetta is an excellent option for this rematch.

The Royals have been nearly as bad as the Athletics, scoring the fourth-fewest runs. They scored just two runs against the Giants on Monday, and things won't get any easier for them with Logan Webb ($42) set to start Tuesday. Although his numbers aren't as good as they were last season, he's still pitched well with his 3.77 ERA and 3.20 FIP.

The Cubs only produced one run versus the Padres in a loss Monday, and they now rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in runs scored, while striking out the 10th-most times. This could be a great opportunity to roll with Sean Manaea ($38), who has a 1.09 WHIP to go along with his 3.64 FIP.

Top Targets

Antonio Senzatela ($26) doesn't miss many bats, recording just a 10.6 percent strikeout rate this season. Pitching to contact could be a recipe for disaster versus Jose Ramirez ($28), who has a stunningly-low 7.0 percent strikeout rate. He also brings a ton of power to the plate with his .349 ISO.

The Blue Jays haven't received great contributions from Yusei Kikuchi ($36), who has a 4.44 ERA and a 4.73 FIP through 11 starts. His problem has been a 13.5 percent walk rate that has contributed to a 1.48 WHIP. Looking to exploit his struggles will be Austin Hays ($17), who has used an improved eye at the plate to produce a .355 wOBA.

Bargain Bats

After such a promising 2021 campaign, Trevor Rogers ($37) has taken a significant step backward this season. His strikeout rate has plummeted, he's allowed 1.4 HR/9 and his FIP has jumped up to 4.84. Right-handed hitters have a .362 wOBA against him, so Alec Bohm ($10) could be worth a look for Rodgers' matchup with the Phillies.

With a .524 OPS through 78 plate appearances, the highly-touted Adley Rutschman ($8) hasn't exactly started off his career on a high note. However, he does have at least one hit in four of his last five starts, while also recording three doubles during that stretch. Factoring in Kikuchi's control issues, Rutschman could provide value at such cheap salary.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Jordan Lyles ($25), Orioles: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($19), Bo Bichette ($21), Teoscar Hernandez ($15)

Lyles is eating innings for the rebuilding Orioles, but it hasn't been pretty. He's struggled to keep hitters off base, posting a 1.54 WHIP. Also, his 10.1 percent barrel rate allowed is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. Things won't get any easier for him versus the Blue Jays, who have the second-highest OPS in baseball. Guerrero seems to have regained his power stroke, launching six home runs over his last 12 games.

Giants vs. Kris Bubic ($25), Royals: Mike Yastrzemski ($20), Wilmer Flores ($16), Austin Slater ($14)

The Giants have a left-handed heavy lineup, but Bubic has been so bad that he still could be worth stacking against. He's allowed five home runs over just 22.2 innings, and his WHIP checks in at 2.03. Opponents also have a 12.8 percent barrel rate against him. This could be a particularly good matchup for Slater, who has a career .362 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Red Sox vs. Jared Koenig ($25), Athletics: J.D. Martinez ($23), Xander Bogaerts ($18), Trevor Story ($22)

The 28-year-old Koenig was greeted rudely when his made his major league debut last week, giving up four runs over four innings against the Braves. That was a touch matchup, and things won't get any easier against the Red Sox, who have the eighth-highest OPS. A key component to any Red Sox stack could be Martinez, who has a career .399 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

