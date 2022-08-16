Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, leaving us with a ton of baseball to wade through. There are some top-tier pitchers scheduled to start, including a marquee matchup between Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease when the White Sox host the Astros. The Mariners will send reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to the mound against the Angels. There could be plenty of scoring in some other games, too, including when the Cubs face the struggling Patrick Corbin. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

By his standards, Verlander ($58) had an off performance in his last start versus the Rangers. It's difficult to complain, though, given that he allowed three runs and recorded seven strikeouts over six innings. Prior to that, he had allowed one or no earned runs in seven straight starts. Another excellent outing could be forthcoming against the White Sox, who only have a .684 OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

Sonny Gray ($39) has proven to be an excellent addition for the Twins, posting a 3.33 ERA and a 3.55 FIP through 17 starts. Although his strikeout rate of 22.9 percent is a steep decline from his tenure with the Reds, he's shown excellent control while compiling a 1.16 WHIP. Up next will be a start against a lackluster Royals lineup that he held to one run across six innings earlier this season.

Nick Pivetta ($38) recorded a quality start in his last outing against the Braves, which was the first time that he's done that since June. He's been plagued by the long ball, allowing eight home runs across 29.1 innings in his last six starts. That might not be an issue against the Pirates, though, considering that they have the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge ($30) loves hitting at Yankee Stadium, where he has a 204 wRC+ this season. For his career, he has a 176 wRC+ at home, compared to a 142 wRC+ on the road. While the Yankees' lineup is struggling, Judge's dominance at home still makes him a top option for his matchup against left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs ($34).

Paul Goldschmidt ($26) is having an excellent season with his .284 ISO and .436 wOBA. He's demolished left-handed pitching, recording a .383 ISO and a .557 wOBA against them. With the lefty Kyle Freeland ($26) set to start for the Rockies, Goldschmidt is someone to strongly consider for your lineup.

Bargain Bats

Goldschmidt might not be the only member of the Cardinals to consider when you factor in that Freeland has a 4.84 ERA and 4.25 FIP this season. Tommy Edman ($11) doesn't bring nearly as much power to the plate, but he does have a career .342 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers, compared to a .303 mark versus righties.

The catcher's position can be difficult to fill. One of the best offensive options behind the plate this season has been Alejandro Kirk ($10), who is batting .299 with a .364 wOBA. At this reasonable salary, he might be too good to pass up in a matchup versus Dean Kremer ($28), who is certainly not an overpowering force based on his 18.5 percent strikeout rate.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs vs. Patrick Corbin ($25), Nationals: Patrick Wisdom ($19), Ian Happ ($17), Willson Contreras ($22)

Whenever Corbin starts, he is automatically one of the top pitchers to stack against. He's been terrible, posting a 7.02 ERA and a 1.82 WHIP. Across his last five starts, he's given up 27 runs (26 earned) in 15.2 innings. This trio can do plenty of damage, especially Wisdom and Contreras when you consider that Corbin has allowed 1.7 HR/9.

Twins vs. Zack Greinke ($29), Royals: Jose Miranda ($17), Luis Arraez ($16), Max Kepler ($7)

Despite being in trouble often in the game, Greinke held the White Sox scoreless over 6.1 innings in his last start. This will be a much more difficult task against the Twins, who roughed him up for five runs over four innings the last time he faced them. Given that Greinke doesn't have swing-and-miss stuff, he could be in trouble against Arraez, who has just a 7.9 percent strikeout rate while recording a .368 wOBA this season.

Mets vs. Charlie Morton ($41), Braves: Pete Alonso ($20), Francisco Lindor ($22), Jeff McNeil ($14)

Morton has faced the Mets twice previously this season and he allowed exactly five runs both times. The Mets hit a total of three home runs off of him, which has been a problem for Morton since he's allowed 18 of them over 122.2 innings. Last season, he was taken deep just 16 times over 185.2 innings. Alonso and Lindor bring plenty of power to the plate, but don't sleep on McNeil, either. Over his last 16 games, he is 27-for-59 (.458) with three home runs and 10 doubles.

