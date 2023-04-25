Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings another packed slate across baseball consisting of 15 games. With so many options to consider, let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Nestor Cortes Jr. ($47) has looked every bit as good as he was last season, posting a 1.03 WHIP over his first four starts. He didn't allow more than three runs in any of his outings, while issuing just four walks across 23.1 innings. He will start against the Twins, who he already faced earlier in the season. In their first matchup, Cortes allowed two runs and recorded seven strikeouts across seven innings. With the Twins ranked inside the bottom-half of baseball in runs scored, Cortes is a great option for this rematch.

The Tigers are usually a team to deploy pitchers against in DFS. Their lineup is dreadful, scoring the fewest runs in the league. They also have the worst OPS. Looking to exploit their issues will be Eric Lauer ($42), who has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his four starts.

Another lineup to attack is the Athletics. They aren't much better than the Tigers, scoring the fifth-fewest runs and posting the sixth-worst OPS. When they take on the Angels, Griffin Canning ($32) will be on the mound for Los Angeles. Canning has only made two starts because of a groin injury, but he didn't allow more than two runs in either of them. In his last start, he held the Yankees to two runs over 5.1 innings at Yankee Stadium.

Top Targets

Pete Alonso ($23) continues to hit for a ton of power, slugging 10 home runs on his way to a .344 ISO. He could be especially troublesome for Josiah Gray ($28), who is starting for the Nationals. For his career, Gray has allowed 2.3 HR/9.

Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound Nolan Arenado ($15) has to be considered. While he is off to a slow start with a .102 ISO and a .315 wOBA, he has a career .289 ISO and a .407 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. Sean Manaea ($30) will be starting against him for the Giants, and Manaea has already allowed four home runs over 15 innings.

Bargain Bats

With injuries hitting their starting rotation and Max Scherzer suspended, the Mets will turn to Jose Butto ($27) to make a start against the Nationals. He only allowed one run over five innings against the Athletics earlier this season, but he was lucky to escape with that line considering he gave up five hits and four walks. He doesn't have much experience pitching at higher levels, logging a total of 46.1 career innings at Triple-A. The Nationals don't have a great lineup, but this matchup makes Keibert Ruiz ($9) and Joey Meneses ($12) viable options. Ruiz does a good job of making contact, posting just an 11.1 percent strikeout rate for his career. Menses has rebounded from a slow start to hit 10-for-31 (.323) with two doubles and a home run over his last seven games.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Bryan Hoeing ($25), Marlins: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($25), Matt Olson ($22), Sean Murphy ($23)

The Marlins are dealing with injuries in their starting rotation, which has forced them to turn to Hoeing for this start. He did not pitch well at Triple-A last year, recording a 5.07 ERA and a 5.71 FIP. In his 12.2 total innings in the majors, he had a 1.89 WHIP and allowed 17 total runs. Facing a loaded Braves lineup likely won't help his cause. One of their hottest hitters has been Acuna, who has a .977 OPS in the early going.

Blue Jays vs. Mike Clevinger ($28), White Sox: Bo Bichette ($17), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($20), Matt Chapman ($21)

After finishing with a 4.33 ERA last season, Clevinger has a 3.26 ERA through his first four starts. However, he had a 4.98 FIP last year, and his 5.14 FIP this season is a concern. He has also been wild, posting a 12.6 percent walk rate. If he can't improve his control, he could be in line for trouble against this talented Blue Jays' trio. Bichette has cut his strikeout rate to 13.5 percent, which has helped propel him to a .377 wOBA.

Diamondbacks vs. Brady Singer ($37), Royals: Corbin Carroll ($21), Josh Rojas ($17), Gabriel Moreno ($13)

Singer hasn't been able to build on a breakout 2022 campaign that saw him finish with a 3.23 ERA and a 3.58 FIP. After allowing one run to the Rangers in his season debut, he has given up at least five runs in each of his last three outings. During that span, he allowed five home runs and 24 hits across 16 innings. The Diamondbacks are tied for the eighth-most runs scored in baseball, which makes them an intriguing team to stack for this matchup. Carroll has been one of their hitting leaders, compiling a .224 ISO and a .361 wOBA.

