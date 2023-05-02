Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a light schedule Monday, baseball kicks into high gear Tuesday with 15 games. With so many options to consider on Yahoo, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

The Yankees are struggling with injuries piling up in both their starting rotation and within their lineup. One of their rocks has been Gerrit Cole ($59), who has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his six starts. He has a 0.84 WHIP and has not allowed a home run across 40.2 innings. That streak could continue against the Guardians, who have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball.

Joe Ryan ($53) has been excellent for the Twins, sporting a 2.81 ERA that is supported by a 3.23 FIP. His WHIP is just 0.81, which is thanks to him allowing just 22 hits across 32 innings. That's nothing new for him considering that he gave up just 115 hits over 147 innings last season. He is a great option against the White Sox, who have the seventh-worst OPS in baseball.

Since the Yankees are missing so many key hitters, they are having problems scoring runs. Their OPS is actually the sixtth-worst in baseball. For those looking for a pitcher with a cheaper salary for tournament play, Tanner Bibee ($28) might be worth considering. He never had a FIP above 3.04 during any of stops in the minors, and he limited the Rockies to one run over 5.2 innings in his big-league debut, recording eight strikeouts along the way.

Top Targets

The Cardinals will face left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval ($37) when they take on the Angels. That could set up Paul Goldschmidt ($19) for significant success. Goldschmidt not only has a .399 wOBA this season, but he has a .435 wOBA versus lefties for his career.

It has been a struggle for Steven Matz ($28), who has a 6.23 ERA and a 5.31 FIP over five starts. He has issued 13 walks over 26 innings, while also giving up five home runs. Dating back to last season, he has been taken deep 13 times over 74 innings. That could be his downfall against Mike Trout ($26), who is off to another great start with a .280 ISO and a .419 wOBA.

Bargain Bats

Nolan Arenado ($9) is another member of the Cardinals to target when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound. Yes, he has struggled this season with a .080 ISO and a .264 wOBA. However, he has a career .406 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, so this matchup with Sandoval might be just what he needs to get back on track.

The Cubs hope that Hayden Wesneski ($34) will be a big part of their starting rotation for years to come after acquiring him last year from the Yankees. However, he's not pitching well right now, posting a 5.24 ERA and 6.03 FIP over five starts. Part of the problem has been his miniscule 15.0 percent strikeout rate. The Nationals don't have a ton of potent bats, but one to consider for this matchup is Joey Meneses ($11). He has heated up at the plate, hitting 21-for-62 (.339) with two doubles and a home run over his last 14 games.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Ryan Feltner ($25), Rockies: Willy Adames ($21), Rowdy Tellez ($21), Christian Yelich ($18)

Feltner has made four of his five starts this season on the road. Still, he has a 1.48 WHIP. He has shown a lack of control, issuing 14 walks over 25 innings. If he is going to escape this game at Coors Filed unscathed, he is going to have to show better control. A prime option for a Brewers stack is Adames, who has five home runs to go along with his 14.9 percent walk rate.

Twins vs. Michael Kopech ($31), White Sox: Joey Gallo ($19), Byron Buxton ($21), Trevor Larnach ($14)

Talk about a rough beginning to the season. Kopech has been dreadful, recording a 7.01 ERA that is backed by a 7.44 FIP. He has allowed eight home runs over 25.2 innings, while also posting a 1.71 WHIP. That makes the Twins one of the top teams to stack for this slate. With Kopech having a difficult time keeping hitters inside the ballpark, don't hesitate to roll with Gallo, who has a staggering .473 ISO.

Orioles vs. Ryan Yarbrough ($26), Royals: Ryan Mountcastle ($13), Austin Hays ($16), Jorge Mateo ($21)

Yarbrough hasn't been great, entering this year with an ERA of at least 4.50 and a FIP of at least 4.45 in both the last two seasons. He has struggled even more this year, posting a 6.35 ERA and a 5.68 FIP over 17 innings. He has mostly pitched out of the bullpen, so he might not be able to last long in this matchup. Among the options that stands out for an Orioles stack is Hays, who has a .226 ISO and a .385 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.