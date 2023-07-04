Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will take the field Tuesday with start times spread out throughout the holiday. The main Yahoo slate starts at 4:10 PM EDT and includes 10 total games. Let's highlight some pitchers and hitters worth pursuing.

Pitchers

Chris Bassitt ($38) couldn't have looked much better than he did in his last start. He dominated the Giants, recording 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He'll try to produce another valuable stat line against a White Sox team that has the sixth-worst OPS in baseball. The last time he faced them, he allowed two runs and struck out four batters across 6.1 innings.

JP Sears ($40) was roughed up in his last start by the Yankees, his former team, giving up seven runs (five earned) across four innings. It was a rare off outing for him, as he'd allowed two or fewer runs in six of his previous seven starts. A favorable opportunity to bounce back in a big way will present itself when he takes the mound against a Tigers team that has scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

With injuries decimating their starting rotation, the Dodgers had no choice but to call up Emmet Sheehan ($37), despite him having never logged an appearance above Double-A. He has held his own through his first three starts in the majors, allowing five runs and recording a 0.82 WHIP over 17 innings. What's impressive is that one of those outings came at Coors Field. This should be a much more favorable matchup against the Pirates, who rank inside the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28) is demolishing opposing pitchers. He enters Tuesday with a .429 wOBA, 21 home runs and 40 stolen bases over 84 games. He hits leadoff for one of the best lineups in baseball, which has helped him score 77 runs. As good as Shane Bieber can be, Acuna is still an excellent option.

Christian Yelich ($18) hasn't been able to replicate the power numbers that he registered in 2018 and 2019. However, he hasn't exactly struggled this year with 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases. His .360 wOBA is also on pace to be his highest mark since 2019. He even has a .384 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, so he's worth pursuing in a matchup against Kyle Hendricks.

Bargain Bats

The Rockies aren't usually a team to pursue on the road. They have a .663 OPS there, compared to a .776 OPS at home. While they will take on the Astros in Houston, they could still exploit a matchup against Brandon Bielak. He struggled earlier this season, posting a 1.61 WHIP and allowing 10 home runs over 47.1 innings before being sent back down to the minors. He's been called up again with Framber Valdez battling an ankle injury. C.J. Cron ($14) brings the most power to the plate for the Rockies, while Randal Grichuk ($12) has been one of their hottest hitters. Over his last 12 games, Grichuk is 13-for-44 (.295) with two home runs and three doubles.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Luis Ortiz ($26), Pirates: Mookie Betts ($25), Freddie Freeman ($21), James Outman ($8)

Ortiz's 4.11 ERA already isn't great, and it could be much worse considering his 5.67 FIP. He has an 11.0 percent walk rate that has contributed to his 1.65 WHIP, and he has just a 13.7 percent strikeout rate. That should make the Dodgers a popular team to stack, with Betts being one of the top options to build a Dodgers stack around. He has thrived at home, entering Monday with a .419 wOBA there this season.

Mets vs. Zach Davies ($25), Diamondbacks: Pete Alonso ($19), Brandon Nimmo ($22), Tommy Pham ($24)

Davis has a bloated 6.54 ERA this season, although his 4.06 FIP indicates that he probably hasn't pitched that poorly. However, he doesn't leave himself with much margin for error given his 17.0 percent strikeout rate. Despite the Mets having a disappointing record, they still have plenty of dangerous hitters who could take advantage of this matchup. One of them is Pham, who is 29-for-77 (.377) with a 1.019 OPS over his last 20 games.

Astros vs. Kyle Freeland ($25), Rockies: Jose Altuve ($21), Alex Bregman ($19), Jose Abreu ($17)

It's been a rough stretch for Freeland, who has given up 17 runs (16 earned) across 14.1 innings over his last three starts. He didn't exactly have easy matchups, facing the Braves, Angels and Dodgers. The Astros could also prove to be troublesome. They only have a .722 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, but they have a .751 OPS against lefties. Altuve, who has a career 145 wRC+ versus southpaws, is someone to build any Astros stack around.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.