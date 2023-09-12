Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Rain postponed a couple of games Monday, leading to an especially busy schedule Tuesday. Let's dig into the main evening slate on Yahoo and discuss some pitchers and hitters to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Freddy Peralta ($51) has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last eight starts. During that span, he had a whopping 73 strikeouts over 47.1 innings. Up next for him is a great matchup against the Marlins, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball. Despite his hefty salary, Peralta is difficult to resist.

Justin Verlander ($47) had an uncharacteristic start against the Yankees in which he gave up six runs and four home runs over six innings. He shook it off, holding the Rangers to two runs (one earned) across seven innings in his last start. Prior to his blowup against the Yankees, he had thrown 11 scoreless innings combined against the Red Sox and Tigers. Look for him to provide another strong stat line when he takes on the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani (oblique) was a late scratch from the Angels' lineup Monday and reports indicated that he didn't feel right during batting practice. That doesn't sound good for his chances of playing Tuesday. With all of the injuries in the Angels' lineup, Bryan Woo ($35) has a great opportunity to provide value. In two previous starts against them this season, Woo allowed a total of four runs over 10.2 innings.

Top Targets

Julio Rodriguez ($28) recorded four hits Monday, one of which was a home run. Over his last 21 starts, he has a staggering 1.331 OPS. Tasked with trying to slow him down will be Patrick Sandoval ($26), who has given up 24 runs (16 earned) and recorded a 2.05 WHIP over his last 22 innings. Rodriguez is in a great spot to continue his recent hot streak.

While his numbers aren't bad, Jose Ramirez ($17) has a .826 OPS that is on pace to be his lowest mark since 2019. Still, he has 22 home runs and 24 stolen bases, which has helped him score 80 runs within a bad Guardians' lineup. His salary won't destroy your budget, which makes him appealing for a matchup against Sean Manaea ($30), who has a 5.00 ERA and 4.08 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Joc Pederson ($13) and Luis Matos ($13) have provided sparks for the Giants' lineup lately. Over his last eight games, Pederson is 10-for-32 (.313) with a home run and two doubles. Across his last 16 games, Matos is 15-for-42 (.357) with a home run and six doubles. That makes them both viable options against Cal Quantrill ($26), who has a 4.63 FIP and a 1.46 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Jose Butto ($25), Mets: Corbin Carroll ($23), Ketel Marte ($15), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($17)

Butto pitched well for the Mets in his last start, limiting the Nationals to two runs over 6.1 innings. He has thrown a total of 21 innings for the Mets, posting a 1.57 WHIP along the way. That comes on the heels of his 1.63 WHIP at Triple-A. What's even more concerning is that his five appearances in the majors have come against bad lineups in the Athletics, Tigers, Pirates and Nationals (twice). This will be much more difficult against the Diamondbacks, who have the 10th-highest OPS in baseball against right-handed pitchers.

Astros vs. JP Sears ($26), Athletics: Jose Altuve ($25), Alex Bregman ($23), Chas McCormick ($18)

The last time Sears faced the Astros, he allowed five runs over 5.2 innings. They are not a good matchup for him, given that they have the second-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. One of their leaders in that department has been McCormick, who has a 193 wRC+ against them.

Cubs vs. Chris Flexen ($25), Rockies: Cody Bellinger ($25), Ian Happ ($21), Seiya Suzuki ($27)

Across his last two starts, Flexen has given up 10 runs over eight innings. His WHIP is up to 1.74 for the season and he has given up 23 home runs in only 80.2 innings. Bellinger could really exploit this matchup. He has hit a home run in five of his last 12 games, giving him a total of 25 for the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.