Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

After a quiet Monday, baseball bounces back with a loaded schedule Tuesday. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Kevin Gausman ($50) has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball, recording a 3.29 ERA and a 2.98 FIP. His strikeout rate checks in at 31.4 percent, which is six percentage points higher than his career mark. Up next is a great matchup against the disappointing Yankees' lineup. He just faced them in his last outing, recording 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Seth Lugo ($41) doesn't provide flashy strikeout numbers. In fact, his 23.3 percent strikeout rate is more than a percentage point lower than his career mark. However, he has been one of the Padres' more reliable starters, recording a 3.79 ERA and a 3.91 FIP. Another valuable stat line could be coming against the Giants, who have the sixth-lowest OPS in baseball.

Rolling with starters who are facing the Athletics has been a viable strategy for most of the season. They have scored the fewest runs and have the lowest OPS in baseball. They have also struck out the eighth-most times. Trying to exploit their deficiencies will be Bailey Ober ($39), who has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.

Top Targets

Seiya Suzuki ($23) has been locked in since the calendar changed to September. Across 23 games in the month, he is hitting 33-for-88 (.375) with a .727 slugging percentage. Expect him to be a difficult out for Bryce Elder ($32), who has a 5.40 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP over his last 13 starts.

Despite his elbow injury, Manny Machado ($18) has not slowed down at the plate. Over his last 15 games, he is 21-for-63 (.333) with five home runs and two doubles. Combine that with his .376 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season and he's a great option for a matchup with Kyle Harrison ($28). Harrison has only logged 29.2 innings with the Giants, but he has already given up eight home runs.

Bargain Bats

Bryan De La Cruz ($9) enters the evening on a six-game hitting streak that has seen him hit 8-for-21 with a double. He is one home run away from hitting 20 in a season for the first time in his career. He has also shown an improved eye at the plate, lowering his strikeout rate to 22.7 percent. He has the potential to provide value against Joey Lucchesi ($35), who only has a 17.2 percent strikeout rate this season.

Josh Donaldson ($11) has had an awful season that saw him be released by the Yankees. Most of his troubles have come against right-handed pitchers, who he has slugged .346 against. However, he has a .674 slugging percentage against lefties. That makes him a viable option for a matchup with Zack Thompson ($34), who allowed a home run to Donaldson in his last start.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Reid Detmers ($36), Angels: Corey Seager ($21), Josh Jung ($13), Mitch Garver ($17)

Detmers performed well the last time he took on the Rangers, holding them scoreless over 7.1 innings. However, the Rangers were without Jung, who has a .306 ISO and a .423 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season. In addition to Jung being a great option for a Rangers stack, Garver has a .416 wOBA versus southpaws.

Diamondbacks vs. Jose Urena ($28), White Sox: Corbin Carroll ($23), Christian Walker ($13), Geraldo Perdomo ($7)

Urena held the Nationals to one run over six innings in his last start. That's not very impressive, though, since they have scored the 10th-fewest runs and hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball. This will be a much more difficult task against the Diamondbacks, who have a much better OPS against righties (.744) than they do lefties (.713). Continuing to lead the way has been Carroll, who is 23-for-67 (.343) with 10 stolen bases over his last 15 games.

Rays vs. Tanner Houck ($30), Red Sox: Josh Lowe ($17), Harold Ramirez ($12), Isaac Paredes ($15)

This is a bit tricky because the Rays are dealing with so many injuries to their lineup. However, Houck is still someone to consider stacking against. He has a respectable 1.25 WHIP on the road, but a 1.44 WHIP at Fenway Park. The last time he faced the Rays there, he allowed four runs and nine baserunners over five innings. Catching fire as the playoffs approach has been Lowe, who is 16-for-48 (.333) with a home run and five doubles over his last 13 games.

