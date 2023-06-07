Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

While there will be some early start times in baseball Wednesday, we still have 10 games that make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's dive into the options and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes ($45) hasn't been as sharp as last season, posting a 3.75 ERA and a 4.59 FIP over 12 starts. His strikeout rate has dropped to 22.8 percent, which is more than eight percentage points lower than his career mark. However, he has shown signs of bouncing back in that department, recording 34 strikeouts over 30 innings in his last five starts. The Orioles have a .766 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, but that mark drops to .723 versus righties. This could be another spot in which Burnes continues to improve his numbers.

Jon Gray ($47) has been excellent, allowing one or no runs in each of his last five starts. While his ERA is 2.51, his 4.43 FIP is a concern. His strikeout rate has also declined to 20.1 percent. However, his recent success can't be ignored against a Cardinals team that is averaging 2.7 runs over their last 11 games. Their lineup has been hampered by their entire starting outfield being on the IL.

The Cubs have hammered left-handed pitchers to the tune of a .791 OPS. However, they only have a .707 OPS versus righties. They will face a righty in Jaime Barria ($40) who has mostly pitched out of the bullpen this season, starting in just two of his 13 appearances. However, he looks to be stretched out after throwing 90 pitches against the White Sox in his last outing. After posting a 1.03 WHIP last year, Barria has a 1.00 WHIP this year.

Top Targets

J.D. Martinez ($25) is one of the hottest hitters in the league right now. Over his last 17 games, he is 23-for-69 (.333) with 10 home runs and five doubles. He has a career .271 ISO and .395 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, so he could stay hot in a matchup against Brandon Williamson ($25).

Marcus Semien ($22) enters Wednesday on a 25-game hitting streak. During the streak, he is 36-for-110 (.327) with four home runs, 10 doubles and two triples. That makes him a great option for a matchup against Jack Flaherty ($30), who has a mediocre 4.55 ERA and 4.44 FIP. He has struggled to keep hitters off base, posting a 1.52 WHIP.

Bargain Bats

Daulton Varsho ($13) looks to finally be settling in with the Blue Jays. Over his last 10 games, he is 11-for-38 (.289) with four home runs and a double. During that span, his strikeout rate was only 10.0 percent. Up next is a matchup with Ronel Blanco ($28), who has a bloated 1.90 WHIP for the Astros.

With a shoulder injury set to land Nestor Cortes Jr. on the IL, the Yankees are expected to call up Randy Vasquez ($26) to start against the White Sox. He has a 5.13 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP at Triple-A, so the White Sox have a favorable opportunity to exploit this matchup. A member of their lineup to consider at a cheaper salary is Tim Anderson ($10), who is 14-for-41 (.341) with three doubles over his last 10 games.

Stacks to Consider

Giants vs. Connor Seabold ($25), Rockies: LaMonte Wade Jr. ($19), J.D. Davis ($20), Casey Schmitt ($16)

Seabold actually performed well in his last outing, holding the Diamondbacks to one run over 5.1 innings. However, he still has a 1.51 WHIP for the season and has just 32 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings. His inability to miss bast should continue to be a problem at Coors Field. In the midst of a bounce-back campaign has been Davis, who has nine home runs to go along with his .369 wOBA.

Angels vs. Jameson Taillon ($26), Cubs: Shohei Ohtani ($20), Mike Trout ($18), Hunter Renfroe ($14)

The Angels have been more dangerous at home, posting a .780 OPS there, compared to a .737 OPS on the road. That could spell trouble for Taillon, who has a 1.51 WHIP in his first season with the Cubs. This could be a perfect breakout spot for Trout, who is just 13-for-58 (.224) with a .744 OPS over his last 17 games.

Reds vs. Noah Syndergaard ($25), Dodgers: Spencer Steer ($22), Jonathan India ($19), Matt McLain ($21)

Syndergaard is a shell of the pitcher that he was in his prime with the Mets. Known for his ability to miss bats early in his career, he has just a 15.3 percent strikeout rate this year. That comes after his disappointing 16.8 percent strikeout rate last year. He hasn't been able to adjust, posting a 6.54 ERA and a 5.23 FIP across 11 outings. One of the top hitters for the Reds has been Steer, who has a .372 wOBA to go along with his 19.4 percent strikeout rate.

