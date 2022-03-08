DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE (-4.5) at IND, O/U: 222.5

PHX (-7.5) at ORL, O/U: 224.5

BKN (-3) at CHA, O/U: 241

NOP at MEM (-5.5), O/U: 231.5

MIL (-14.5) at OKC, O/U: 231

LAC at GSW (-7), O/U: 220.5

Look for value opportunities in the Suns' backcourt, as well as second unit and role players from the Bucks-Thunder game, which has high potential to be a blowout.

The Nets-Hornets should be a high-scoring and competitive game with plenty of options to build around in the upper and middle price tiers.

The Pelicans-Grizzlies is another game that should be a hard-fought matchup with reliable star players and mid-tier options on either side.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Rajon Rondo (toe): Questionable

Jarrett Allen (finger), Caris LeVert (foot): OUT

Cedi Osman will get more opportunity with LeVert and Allen out. Brandon Goodwin will get a boost if Rondo is out.

IND - Chris Duarte (toe), Goga Bitadze (foot), Lance Stephenson (ankle): Questionable

Myles Turner (foot): OUT

Isaiah Jackson continues to start in place of Turner. Jalen Smith is up for more action if Bitadze is out. Duane Washington will pick up more minutes without Duarte and/orStephenson.

PHX - Chris Paul (thumb), Devin Booker (COVID-19), Cameron Johnson (quadriceps): OUT

Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are expected to start. Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday will get more playing time off the bench.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable

Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton have to step up if Suggs is out.

BKN - Cam Thomas (back): Questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

James Johnson and Patty Mills should see a boost.

CHA - Jalen McDaniels (ankle): Questionable

James Bouknight (neck), Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington are in line for more opportunity.

MEM - Dillon Brooks (ankle): OUT

Ziaire Williams continues to start.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (finger), Grayson Allen (hip), George Hill (neck): OUT

Wesley Matthews will see big minutes.

OKC - Luguentz Dort (shoulder), Ty Jerome (hip), Kenrich Williams (knee), Isaiah Roby (back): Questionable

Josh Giddey (hip), Derrick Favors (back), Mike Muscala (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Aleksej Pokusevski and Olivier Sarr have to step up.

LAC - Robert Covington (personal): OUT

Luke Kennard is up for extra minutes.

GSW - Gary Payton (knee), Otto Porter (illness), Andre Iguodala (back): Questionable

Draymond Green (back): OUT

Jordan Poole would have to step up if Payton is out. Jonathan Kuminga would get more responsibility without Iguodala and/or Porter.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving ($10,000)

The Nets take on the Hornets, who are giving up an average of 114.6 points per game, third most in the league. Irving has only played in four games since the All-Star break, but he's averaged 29.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals in that time, including one game in which he logged 55.8 DK points.

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800)

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games, and he's exceeded 45 DK points four times over that span. He has a favorable matchup against the Cavs, who are missing a couple of key players including their best rim-protector in Jarrett Allen, and a strong perimeter defender in Caris LeVert.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram ($8,500)

Ingram has been on fire lately, averaging 29.4 points on 58.5 percent shooting plus 5.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the last five games, including a 38-point performance in his last game.

Kevin Durant ($11,100)

Durant has looked great since returning from a six-week absence, averaging 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last two games. He has an advantage against the Hornets' defense and has the benefit of playing alongside Kyrie, which should lead to some easier scoring opportunities.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000)

Antetokounmpo has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are short-handed in the frontcourt. He is averaging 27.2 points, 15.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including two games in which he logged 67 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry ($11,000)

Curry is averaging 37.0 points on 60 percent shooting through three games against the Clippers this season. He is averaging 26.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points three times. He did not play Monday for rest purposes and should be primed for a big night.

Value Picks

Aaron Holiday ($4,000)

Holiday is averaging 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games, and he will have added opportunities as the Suns are missing players in the backcourt.

Cedi Osman ($4,500)

Osman is expected to start for the Cavs. He has been playing well lately and has topped 27 DK points in three of the last five games.

Landry Shamet ($3,700)

Shamet is up for his fourth straight start for the Suns. He came up big with 31.3 DK points in their last game and has an advantageous matchup against the Magic.

Torrey Craig ($3,900)

Craig has topped 20 DK points in two of the last five games.

Mason Plumlee ($4,700)

Plumlee is averaging 5.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games, and he's topped 24 DK points six times, including one game in which he totaled 48.8 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.