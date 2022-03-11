DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN (-7) at ORL, O/U: 233

LAC at ATL (-6), O/U: 228.5

DET at BOS (-14), O/U: 216

CHA (-2.5) at NOP, O/U: 229.5

DAL (-11) at HOU, O/U: 225.5

CLE at MIA (-5.5), O/U: 209.5

NYK at MEM (-9.5), O/U: 231

UTA (-7) at SAS, O/U: 230.5

TOR at PHX (-6), O/U: 221

WAS at LAL (-4.5), O/U: 228

The Clippers-Hawks should be a competitive matchup and features a range of very modestly valued players playing major roles for their team.

Trae Young is the star and should be worth the price, while prominent teammates John Collins and Clint Capela are available in the lower-middle prince range. De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter are priced for value.

On the Clippers' side, Reggie Jackson tops the board and has been posting the numbers to back it up. Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris and Terance Mann are generously priced in the lower-mid range while Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard offer value potential.

Injuries to Monitor

MIN - Taurean Prince (back), Anthony Edwards (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (quadriceps), Jordan McLaughlin (groin): Questionable

Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels would be in line for a boost.

LAC - Robert Covington (personal): OUT

Luke Kennard continues to add more opportunity.

DET - Frank Jackson (back), Isaiah Stewart (knee), Hamidou Diallo (finger), Killian Hayes (thigh), Rodney McGruder (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Olynyk and Marvin Bagley have to step up without Stewart. Saben Lee will have to fill in extra minutes in the backcourt.

CHA - James Bouknight (neck), Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to pick up added responsibility.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (hamstring), CJ McCollum (COVID-19): OUT

Devonte' Graham and Tony Snell are expected to start.

DAL - Jalen Brunson (thigh), Dorian Finney-Smith (arm): Questionable

Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and Josh Green could get a boost.

HOU - Dennis Schroder (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Christian Wood (illness): Questionable

Josh Christopher has to continue to do more if Schroder is out. Kenyon Martin and Alperen Sengun could be up for more responsibility in the frontcourt.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot): OUT

Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro are expected to start while Cedi Osman will also pick up extra minutes.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (illness) and Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable

Tyler Herro and Max Strus are in line to fill in at the wing.

NYK - Obi Toppin (hamstring): Questionable

Quentin Grimes (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley and Taj Gibson have to step up.

MEM - Dillon Brooks (ankle): Questionable

Ziaire Williams will continue to start while De'Anthony Melton receives more time off the bench.

UTA - Bojan Bogdanovic (leg): OUT

Danuel House is expected to start. Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson should also get a boost.

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back): Questionable

Josh Richardson is up for added minutes.

TOR - OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will get more playing time.

PHX - Cameron Johnson (quadriceps), Chris Paul (thumb): OUT

Cameron Payne should continue to start in place of Paul while Aaron Holiday also logs a bigger role. Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet will get a boost without Johnson.

LAL - LeBron James (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson have to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball ($8,600)

Ball faces an advantage against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the backcourt. He's averaging 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 20 games and topped 60 DK points four times over that span.

Fred VanVleet ($8,200)

VanVleet looked great in his first game back after a week-long absence racking up 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes. He should do well in his matchup with the Suns missing Chris Paul.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($10,500)

Tatum has accounted for 98 points over his last two games and is averaging 33.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games. He'll be facing the Pistons and their struggling defense.

Pascal Siakam ($9,300)

SIakam is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over five games. He should find an advantage at power forward, while also carrying extra responsibility as OG Anunoby remains out.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,700)

Towns has a favorable matchup against the Magic, who are giving up the third most rebounds per game. He's also averaging 26.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two where he topped 60 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($12,000)

Doncic continues to be a one-man show for the Mavs by averaging 35.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 games, including five with over 70 DK points. He should continue to do well against the Rockets, who are giving up an NBA-worst 118.1 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 48.3 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Devonte' Graham ($4,300)

Graham is up for the start against his former team. He's also topped 20 DK points in his last four games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,800)

Caldwell-Pope has stepped up for the Wizards averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games while exceeding 32 DK points five times over that span.

Austin Reaves ($3,400)

Reaves started the last seven games for the Lakers and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks during that stretch. He's also gone over 29 DK points in two of the last three games.

Jaxson Hayes ($4,700)

Hayes is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over eight consecutive starts while topping 22 DK points four times. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets' frontcourt.

Mason Plumlee ($4,500)

Plumlee continues to fly under the radar averaging 5.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games, including six efforts over 25 DK points.

