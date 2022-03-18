DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at PHI (-3), O/U:

MEM (-5) at ATL, O/U: 236

DEN (-2.5) at CLE, O/U: 221.5

POR at BKN (-13.5), O/U: 225.5

WAS at NYK (-5), O/U: 224

LAL at TOR (-9), O/U: 224.5

IND (-3) at HOU, O/U: 239.5

OKC at MIA (-15.5), O/U: 220

NOP at SAS (-3.5), O/U: 237

LAC at UTA (-7), O/U: 218.5

CHI at PHX (-6.5), O/U: 230

BOS (-9.5) at SAC, O/U: 224.5

The Pelicans-Spurs and Pacers-Rockets are expected to be the two highest-scoring matchups of the night and feature a number of solid options through all salary tiers.

The Trail Blazers-Nets and Thunder-Heat are projected to be lopsided, but as a result of injuries there should be value opportunities within the underdogs' lineups.

The Bulls-Suns should be competitive, where stars on both sides are able to excel and reliable supporting casts contribute as expected.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Reggie Bullock (personal): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie is up for another start.

PHI - Joel Embiid (back): Questionable

DeAndre Jordan will receive lots of opportunity if Embiid is out.

ATL - Danilo Gallinari (biceps), Trae Young (quadriceps): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Delon Wright will start if Young is out. Onyeka Okongwu sees a boost in the absence of Collins. Bogdan Bogdanovic adds responsibility if Gallinari is out.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (knee): Questionable

JaMychal Green gets added minutes if Nnaji can't go.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens will get more in the frontcourt without Allen and Wade. Isaac Okoro has to step up without Rondo.

POR - Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot): OUT

Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks are expected to start.

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back), Kyrie Irving (not injury related): OUT

James Johnson and Nicolas Claxton continue to get more minutes in the frontcourt. Patty Mills and Goran Dragic have to step up if Curry is out in addition to Irving.

NYK - Derrick Rose (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder): OUT

Immanuel Quickley maintains a key role in the backcourt. Jericho Sims is up for a boost in the frontcourt.

LAL - Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), LeBron James (knee): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Dwight Howard is expected to start in place of Davis. Carmelo Anthony, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel have room to grow if James and/or Tucker are out.

TOR - OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa receive more court time without Anunoby.

IND - Chris Duarte (toe), Goga Bitadze (foot): Questionable

Myles Turner (foot), Isaiah Jackson (concussion): OUT

Jalen Smith is up for more action. Duane Washington has to step up if Duarte is out.

HOU - Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Dennis Schroder and Garrison Mathews will log more playing time if Gordon can't go.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): Questionable

Derrick Favors (back), Kenrich Williams (knee), Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon and Olivier Sarr continue to get more minutes.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee), Jimmy Butler (ankle), P.J. Tucker (knee): Questionable

Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are up for a boost.

NOP - Jose Alvarado (finger), Devonte' Graham (hip): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (hamstring): OUT

Tony Snell, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy are in line for more opportunities.

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Josh Richardson should receive another start.

UTA - Trent Forrest (wrist): Questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House (knee), Donovan Mitchell (calf): OUT

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay are up for a major boost.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu continues to start in place of Ball while Alex Caruso and Coby White will do more off the bench.

PHX - Jae Crowder (groin): Questionable

Chris Paul (thumb), Cameron Johnson (quadriceps): OUT

Cameron Payne continues to start in place of Paul with Aaron Holiday getting more time. Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet have to step up without Johnson and potentially Crowder.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hand): Questionable

Jeremy Lamb (personal): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo and Davion Mitchell will be in line for major roles if Fox and Lamb can't go.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray ($10,600)

Murray faces a favorable matchup against the Pelicans as they're shorthanded in the backcourt. He's averaging 25.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games, including two where he topped 60 DK points.

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000)

Haliburton boasts an advantage against the Rockets, who are giving up a league-high 118.4 points. He's coming off a quieter outing, but is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10, with eight over 40 DK.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,500)

Tatum and the Celtics go up against the Kings, who are allowing 115.6 points per game and opponents to shoot an average of 48 percent from the field - both second-worst league marks. Tatum topped 50 DK in four of the last five games and is averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.

Julius Randle ($9,200)

Randle has been playing well of late averaging 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last 10, including two over 60 DK. He faces a tough matchup against the Wizards' frontcourt and needs to come up big.

Nikola Jokic ($11,500)

Jokic continues to carry the Nuggets on his back producing 27.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals from the last five, with one effort of 77 DK.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant ($10,500)

The Nets have recently been leaning heavily on their star players and Durant is the go-to guy, especially without Kyrie Irving available. He boasts a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who are giving up the fourth-most points per game. Durant is averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.4 rebounds through seven appearances since returning from injury, including a 77.5-DK performance.

Value Picks

Derrick White ($4,600)

White is averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists over the last 10 games and has topped 20 DK six times.

Josh Richardson ($4,200)

Richardson is up for another start after exceeding 30 DK in two of the last three.

Oshae Brissett ($4,700)

Brissett continues to start for the Pacers and is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets.

Jae'Sean Tate ($4,600)

Tate is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last 10 games and has gone over 20 DK seven times during that stretch.

Onyeka Okongwu ($4,200)

Okongwu topped 21 DK in four of the last five and should receive added playing time without John Collins.

