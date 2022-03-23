FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's massive 11-game slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. Numerous elite players are out, opening up some massive value spots. More developments will increase the pot of value as the day progresses, so keep your ear to the ground for late developments.

SLATE OVERVIEW

CHA (-6.5) vs. NYK O/U: 226

ATL (-5.5) @ DET O/U: 225

IND (-5.5) vs. SAC O/U: 236

BOS (-5) vs. UTA O/U: 220.5

MEM (-3) vs. BKN O/U: 235.5

MIA (-6.5) vs. GSW O/U: 213.5

PHO (-1.5) @ MIN O/U: 235.5

ORL (-2.5) @ OKC O/U: 219.5

DAL (-9) @ vs. HOU O/U: 225.5

PHI (-7.5) @ LAL O/U: 229.5

SAS (-7.5) @ POR O/U: 233.5

We'll find value with SAC, MEM, GSW and a host of other isolated spots, but I'm particularly fond of the MEM/BKN and PHO/MIN games as pace-up situations. There's also significant value to be had with the Sixers against the Lakers. With so many options available, using the projected totals will be a good way to decide close calls between players.

INJURIES

NYK Julius Randle (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

I expect Randle to return on the tail end of this back-to-back, as the scratch seemed precautionary. Obi Toppin ($3,500) would be your best value bet if Randle sits again.

ATL John Collins (finger) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari ($4,800) continues to play around 30 minutes per game in this injury spot, and although there are better value options in the massive player pool, he should be a value-beater tonight.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

SAC De'Aaron Fox (hand) - DOUBTFUL

Sacramento is your smash value spot tonight. Damian Jones ($3,900) and Davion Mitchell ($4,600) are my two favorite value options here, but it would be wise to not sleep on a potentially less popular Harrison Barnes ($5,000), either. Trey Lyles ($5,300), Chimezie Metu ($3,800) and Donte DiVincenzo ($4,500), reside in the second tier of value.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Chris Duarte (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

There's an obvious smash play that we'll look at a bit later, but how can you count out Buddy Hield ($5,900) in a revenge scenario against his former team? The same would hold true for Haliburton, if he plays. Otherwise, Chris Duarte would take over for Haliburton, but he also has a questionable tag, and if he remains out, I like Hield even more.

UTA Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) - OUT

I won't endorse a pivot for Bojan. There are much better value spots to hit on this slate.

BKN Seth Curry (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Goran Dragic (knee) - DOUBTFUL

BKN Andre Drummond - POSSIBLE REST

Cam Thomas ($4,100) is a better mesh with Irving in the backcourt, as he provides some off-the-ball proficiency that Patty Mills ($4,200) lacks. Both will impact the thin guard position. If Drummond sits, I'm fine with Nicolas Claxton ($4,900).

MEM Ja Morant (knee) - OUT

You can definitely go with Tyus Jones ($4,300) here, but you can't count out Desmond Bane ($6,800) or De'Anthony Melton ($4,700), either. I think the sneaky option here might be Dillon Brooks ($4,800), who is now active and could play a larger role without Morant.

GSW Stephen Curry (foot) - OUT

Jordan Poole ($7,400) and Klay Thompson ($6,800) will continue to absorb Curry's output in the backcourt, but you also have to assume Andrew Wiggins ($6,600) will also take on a larger role.

MIA Jimmy Butler (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Victor Oladipo (back) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Caleb Martin (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Gabe Vincent (toe) - OUT

Butler will probably play through this injury, but Herro's status is less certain. Kyle Lowry ($5,800) would be forced to take on a larger role if Herro is out. You would also see more from Duncan Robinson ($3,800).

PHX Cameron Johnson (quad) - OUT

Roll with Jae Crowder ($4,800) as a reliable replacement for Johnson.

MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (forearm) - QUESTIONABLE

Towns could battle through the injury and play. The plentiful value elsewhere challenges the wisdom of making an endorsement for his replacement, however.

ORL Wendell Carter (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Mo Bamba ($4,500) and Franz Wagner ($5,500) will do most of the heavy lifting in this spot.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

While it looks like SGA is out again, I can't stomach any potential endorsements for Oklahoma City on this slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (ankle) - OUT

Obviously, Doncic is a huge absence for the Mavericks. I like Jalen Brunson ($5,300) and Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,600) as the best candidates to absorb Doncic's production.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (foot) - OUT

POR Josh Hart (knee) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - OUT

Justise Winslow ($5,300), CJ Elleby ($4,300) and Brandon Williams ($6,900) are my top value plays in this scenario.

ELITE PLAYERS

Although we have seven players with salaries above 10k, we have several notable absences at the elite level. Working from the top down, LeBron James ($11,200) and Joel Embiid ($11,000) sit on their own island of value. These two titans face off against each other in a very watchable nightcap event, and the matchup should bring out the best in both players. It's also going to motivate James Harden ($9,800), who is probably my favorite call at the top due to his reduced salary and small forward eligibility. You also can't go wrong with the scoring and peripheral numbers that Dejounte Murray ($10,100) can generate.

Kyrie Irving ($10,400) has takeover ability, which compromises Kevin Durant ($10,700) as a top play for me. Although both are viable, I wouldn't consider either player to be a must-have.

We round out the spend-up options with Devin Booker ($9,500) and Jayson Tatum ($9,400). Both players are shot-volume beasts and are in favorable matchups.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, UTA ($8,400) @ BOS, Jimmy Butler (if he plays), MIA ($8,200) vs. GSW, Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,500) vs. GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

Rudy Gobert, UTA ($8,000) @ BOS

It's hard to count out one of the league's top defenders against a Boston frontcourt that can be shaky at times. Al Horford and Robert Williams will have their hands full with Gobert, who put up an 18/12 double-double when he last played the Celtics.

Deandre Ayton, PHO ($7,200) @ MIN

Recommending all of these centers may be moot because Joel Embiid and Damian Jones will probably dominate my center exposure, but you have to also like Ayton if Towns is a late scratch. Booker and Cameron Payne will lean on Ayton against D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, who are apt backcourt defenders.

Malcolm Brogdon, IND ($7,200) vs. SAC

The nostalgia for Tyrese Haliburton in this spot would be nice, but his status is in doubt. Brogdon is a great play in either instance, but he becomes a must-add in Haliburton's absence. Although Brogdon has been a high-variance call since his return, his potential upside compared to his salary is tough to beat.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($6,900) @ POR

Johnson is in a great spot against Portland, and the Spurs have let Johnson lose as of late. He just put up a season-high 34 points and is averaging 37.5 FDFP over his past four contests. He's also gone well north of that number in this sample size, so Johnson looks like a smash spot on paper.

VALUE PLAYS

There's so much value in the injury section, and it would be foolish to name them all, but my top mentions would include all the value for Sacramento, Golden State and Memphis.

Drew Eubanks, POR ($5,600) vs. SAS

You can also consider Trendon Watford ($6,200), but Eubanks is less expensive and has a higher floor. Both are intriguing options due to their PF eligibility, so you don't need to waste tonight's very valuable center spot on them. Jakob Poeltl is in a bit of a slump, so this could be a bright spot for Portland in this game.

Draymond Green, GSW ($5,500) @ MIA

It's easy to forget about Green due to his unique and sometimes overvalued stat lines, but without Curry in the lineup, Green should check most of the boxes. The Heat outmatch the Warriors in the frontcourt, and Green will face a tall task in containing Bam Adebayo. You're hoping for excellent defensive numbers in rostering Green, as he's the key to keeping the Warriors in this game.

Also consider: Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL ($4,400), vs. HOU, Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,200) @ POR

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.